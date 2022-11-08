ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Make Massive Money For Reporting Idling Cars in New York State

You can make some serious cash just by reporting cars and trucks that have been idling too long. There is this new program called the Citizens Air Complaint Program and New York is trying to become more 'green'. Anybody can see a car or truck idling, take a video and upload it and you get 25% of the fine that they have to pay.
NY Gov. Hochul prepares state for tropical depression Nicole

Vermont’s deer rifle season kicks off Saturday, The two-week season runs from November 12th to the 27th. Today is the annual Free Fishing Day in New York. Veteran runs 100 miles to raise awareness for support resources. Updated: 6 hours ago. This morning one Marine veteran is on the...
Nearly a Foot of Snow Could Soon Strike New York State

The weather has been pretty decent since the start of summer, all things considered. It's been very warm and that includes this past weekend and early this week; as temperatures across New York State reached the 70's and close to 80 degrees, which is rare for November. However, the warm...
This City In New York State Is Among The Most Faithful In America

Surprise, surprise, there is actually one city in New York State with faithful people. I'm not going to lie; I'm jaded. It seems like no matter how great and amazing a mate is, they still get cheated on. I've never really had any cheating scandals in my personal relationships, but I have seen so many "couple goals" relationships break up do to a sneak link or two. But, it looks like there is still some hope!
Many New York Drivers Seem to Ignore This Law Every Day

Several drivers across New York State may be shocked to know that they are probably breaking this law every week and they could put kids at risk by doing so. Some people really don't know about this law in New York and it's alarming. It's also extremely dangerous to both drivers and children on the roadways. I came across this situation about a year ago and you only need to make this mistake once. I was driving on Route 9 in Poughkeepsie, New York when all of a sudden I was forced to slam on my brakes because the car in front of me came to a complete halt in the middle lane of the busy road. I immediately thought something had to be wrong. It wasn't until another car stopped in the lane next to the car ahead of me. Some cars continued to drive right past us.
Local Wineries ask Hochul to Shut Down Greenidge Generation

DRESDEN, N.Y. (WENY) -- With Governor Kathy Hochul recently locking up another four years in office, local wineries and environmental groups held a press conference Thursday morning to urge her to sign a cryptocurrency mining moratorium bill. Along with requesting Hochul sign the moratorium, which would prevent future crypto-mining operations from opening, they also asked her to take concrete steps to shut down the already operational crypto-mining operation at Greenidge Generation in Dresden.
Massive Incentives To Give Blood In New York State

Now that the Halloween and pumpkin spice season are over for most, it is time to focus on giving thanks and getting ready for the holiday season. The warm air is still here across New York State and pumpkins are still on porches, but it is time to think about Thanksgiving and Christmas.
FBI: Man Wanted In New York For Raping Hudson Valley Child Found

A wanted Hudson Valley man accused of sexually abusing a young child was found by the FBI in another state. New York State Police announced the arrest of 31-year-old Jesus Torres from the town of Goshen, New York for predatory sexual assault against a child, rape, criminal sexual act, sex abuse, all in the first-degree and all felonies, as well as a misdemeanor charge for endangering the welfare of a child.
The Best Upstate New York Chili for Those Chilly Days

As the days are starting to get shorter, the temperatures outside are beginning to drop along with it. When it gets chilly in Upstate New York, we can find comfort in lots of different delicious, hearty foods. But one of the best options on a chilly day is a good crock of homemade chili, of course, served in homes and restaurants all across the region.
Record Powerball Drawing Delayed in New York State, U.S.

Update: The numbers were finally drawn. CLICK HERE to find out if you won. I've got bad news if you were hoping to wake up Tuesday morning and tell your boss you weren't coming to work. That's because you didn't win Powerball. But for a reason, you probably didn't expect.
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV plays the best rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Poughkeepsie, New York. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

