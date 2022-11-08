Read full article on original website
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
‘We need to support them’: 24/7 statewide line works to help veterans
TAMPA, Fla. - A local non-profit is hoping Veterans Day also serves as a reminder of the struggle veterans face and the need to support them every day. Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the nation. The Florida Veterans Support Line is a statewide line that provides veterans emotional support and community resources, 24 hours a day.
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
Tropical Storm Nicole update: Major storm dumps rain across Florida
FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber shows the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole after it was downgraded from a hurricane overnight. Rain and wind are expected the rest of the day in the Tampa Bay area.
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area as it moves across Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. - In the middle of the night, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. What's left of its center is moving through Hernando and Pasco counties as of 9 a.m. "This was barely...
Publix announces Florida store closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way. With Tropical Storm Nicole threatening the Sunshine State's east coast and its path expected to cover most of Central Florida, Publix began announcing store closures. As of Wednesday morning, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations along the...
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
Tampa Bay area braces for Hurricane Nicole ahead of landfall
TAMPA, Fla. - The Tampa Bay area is getting a reminder hurricane season isn’t quite over yet with tropical storm conditions expected from Hurricane Nicole. On Wednesday, shelters opened in Hillsborough County and sandbagging stations opened in Polk County among other storm preps in the Bay Area. Polk County emergency management said officials are watching the storm closely.
Florida yards washed into Atlantic Ocean before Nicole landfall
Storm surge from Tropical Storm Nicole began impacting the east coast of Florida, Video shows yards along the beach were washed away. This footage was captured by Krista Dowling Goodrich, who operates Salty Dog Vacations in Daytona Beach Shores.
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid
Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday, quickly getting downgraded as it weakened after making landfall — but not before it left destruction in its wake. Residents along Florida's east coast woke up to flooding and wind damage from...
‘We need to be civil’: Pasco County Schools proposes conduct policies for parents, staff after heated events
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - In some cases, passionate parents can get heated when addressing concerns with their child’s school and depending on how staff responds it could mean legal trouble for the district. It's why Pasco County Schools is proposing two new policies for addressing these types of scenarios.
Hillsborough detectives identify 15-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Almost two weeks after a deadly Halloween party shooting killed a 15-year-old girl, Hillsborough County detectives are still searching for a suspect. Friday, they publicly identified the Bloomingdale High teen who died as Laci Mae Gilileo. The shooting occurred the morning after Halloween around 2:15 a.m., when the sheriff's office received a flood of 911 calls.
Hurricane Nicole unearths possible burial ground on Florida beach; multiple human remains found, sheriff says
HUTCHINSON ISLAND, Fla. - When Hurricane Nicole made landfall early Thursday morning on Florida's east coast, the storm brought strong winds and storm surge — and apparently unearthed the remains of multiple bodies buried in the sand. The Martin County Sheriff's Office said crime scene technicians and its criminal...
Tropical weather forecast: Tropical storm, hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida
Meteorologist Jim Weber says Tropical Storm Nicole is nearing hurricane strength as it approaches Florida's east coast, which is already seeing significant beach erosion before the storm has even made landfall. The large size of the storm means essentially the entire state of Florida will see tropical storm-force winds.
Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way
Meteorologist Dave Osterberg says whether Tropical Storm Nicole becomes a hurricane - or not - the forecast for the Tampa Bay area will not change much. The region is anticipating tropical storm-force winds. Winds will gust between 35-45 mph, with some higher gusts inland. There could be between 2 to 4 inches of rain. By Thursday morning, it will be a windy, rainy mess based on the current forecast path.
