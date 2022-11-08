Read full article on original website
Blackpoint Cyber releases three product features to strengthen security posture for organizations
Blackpoint Cyber has released three product features this fall to defend ever-evolving work environment from cyberthreats. “I am consistently blown away by the Blackpoint Cyber team. Our desire to improve the security posture for our partners is an ongoing journey as we continue to expand an ecosystem of products which address the needs of MSPs and customers in todays’ dynamic threat landscape. As someone with previous experience in the MSP space, it is refreshing to see how much our team really loves the channel and strives to regularly provide additional value by helping MSPs to secure themselves as well as their customers,” said Justin Weller, Director of Business Development at Blackpoint Cyber.
New research gives users another reason to hate unwanted ads
New research released this week reveals the process used by third party advertisers to target online users can be viewed or manipulated by online adversaries using only their target’s email address. A four-person team of researchers from the Georgia Institute of Technology, University of Illinois Chicago (UIC), and New...
Microsoft Excel has unveiled an absolutely mind-blowing new feature
Your Microsoft Excel spreadsheets could soon be more dynamic than ever due to a potentially huge breakthrough by the company. A new Excel update will allow the spreadsheet software to insert images directly into a cell, making them part of a worksheet for the first time, as opposed to just floating on top of the sheet.
Cybersecurity 101: An Essential Guide To Training Your Remote Employees
Data and technology have become some of the most valuable assets for business organizations in the digital age. Unfortunately, this came with issues and vulnerabilities that have a direct impact on the security of your organization and consumer data. Besides this, cyberattacks also bring plenty of consequences for your company, such as loss of consumers’ trust, damaged hardware, system downtime, and more.
Qualys Security Conference 2022: Corralling horses in an expanding edge rodeo
Edge is an asset. More specifically, an edge computing estate is composed of a variety of digital assets that work in a strategically located and variously distributed set of locations to provide data streams from which we typically extract intelligence and insight. This above statement is completely valid, but it...
GitHub Introduces Private Vulnerability Reporting for Public Repositories
Microsoft-owned code hosting platform GitHub has announced the introduction of a direct channel for security researchers to report vulnerabilities in public repositories that allow it. The new private vulnerability reporting capability enables repository maintainers to allow security researchers to report to them any vulnerabilities identified in their code. Some repositories...
Researchers’ study of human-robot interactions is an early step in creating future robot ‘guides’
A new study by Missouri S&T researchers shows how human subjects, walking hand-in-hand with a robot guide, stiffen or relax their arms at different times during the walk. The researchers’ analysis of these movements could aid in the design of smarter, more humanlike robot guides and assistants. “This work...
Honor Magic Vs Foldable Phone Launch Set for November 23, Honor 80 Series Tipped to Get 160-Megapixel Camera
Honor is gearing up to launch a new foldable smartphone on November 23 in China. The brand on Thursday teased the Honor Magic Vs smartphone through a Weibo post, offering a glimpse at the foldable smartphone’s hinge. The Honor Magic Vs is also depicted to sport flat edges. Separately, camera specifications of the Honor 80 series have leaked online. They are tipped to feature 160-megapixel primary sensor at the rear and could sport 50-megapixel dual selfie sensors at the front. The Honor 80 series, said to include the vanilla Honor 80, Honor 80 Pro, and Honor 80 Pro+, could be launched alongside the Magic Vs.
OpenSea Mandates Creator Royalties on NFTs Following Community Outcry, Details Here
OpenSea NFT marketplace has officially decided to continue mandating creator royalties on these digital collectibles. The decision comes after OpenSea recently received backlash for reconsidering the enforcement of creator royalties. Royalties are the fees that NFT artists earn every time their work changes hands. This means that creators are paid for their art, even on secondary sales. For artists, this is hugely important and gives them more financial freedom to create and produce more art.
EDA 2.0: Catalyzing the Human
/php echo do_shortcode(‘[responsivevoice_button voice=”US English Male” buttontext=”Listen to Post”]’) ?>. Chips are getting more complex; that’s a given. Whether it’s for enabling more computing performance in less space or embedding more intelligence into sensors and endpoint devices, designs are becoming more sophisticated; require more design expertise to optimize for power, performance, and area (PPA); and take longer for the whole design cycle, which includes verification and test.
Motion and volumetric capture animation tech breaks barriers
The possibilities have been broadened for creators in a variety of fields with cutting-edge animation technology at Swinburne University of Technology’s Center for Transformative Media Technologies (CTMT). Motion and volumetric capture relies on cameras and sensors to digitize human movement. Still a niche application to date, motion capture is...
Researcher received a $70k award for a Google Pixel lock screen bypass
Google has fixed a high-severity security bug, tracked as CVE-2022-20465, affecting all Pixel smartphones which when exploited can let attackers to unlock the devices. The Google Pixel Lock Screen Bypass was reported by security researcher David Schütz and he was awarded $70,000 for this flaw. According to a post...
Windows 11 Photos App Update Brings iCloud Photos Integration: Report
Windows 11 is reportedly gaining iCloud integration support for its stock Photos app through its latest update. The Redmond-headquartered company had joined hands with Apple last month to announce it was working on integrating Apple TV and Apple Music apps to Windows PCs. The company had also teased an integration built-in iCloud Photos support on the native Photos app on Windows 11. This feature is now rolling out to users through the latest update to the native Photos app on Windows 11, according to a report by The Verge. The feature will reportedly be available to all Windows 11 users by the end of November.
Advantages Of Using Opkey SAP Testing Services
Automation and technology have taken the world by storm. Everyone uses technology for different operations and to accomplish various tasks. While most apps offer different functions, it is essential to check the status of authenticity, reliability, and level of performance of the software. It is of utmost importance that the app is tested for its security, safety, functionality, and efficiency. Whether it is internal software or external ERP, whether it is Microsoft dynamics or SAP testing, Opkey Oracle offers excellent testing services at reasonable prices and in convenient ways. Testing services are an integral part of any software service to be able to assess its functioning and effectiveness.
ExpressVPN Survey Explores Immersive Tech In The Workplace
ExpressVPN has conducted a survey of 1,500 employees and 1,500 employers to learn about attitudes toward immersive work. Remote collaboration has been one of the biggest promises of immersive technology as it relates to work but employers seem to be more excited than employees. One potential reason: surveillance fears. Who...
Krikya BD – The Best Place To Earn Money For Bangladeshis | Review
If you look at the number of online sports betting and casino gambling platforms, there is no way to count them, especially the companies that have been established quite recently. The rapid growth of online bookmakers is related to the popularization of gambling, which allows players to spend their leisure time in the comfort of their own homes and make money on it. They got used to online platforms, spin slots, bet on sports and casinos sitting on the sofa, and, accordingly, got used to real land-based gambling establishments. And this is understandable because online platforms have a lot of advantages.
Talkin’ About Infosec News – 11/11/2022
00:33 – BHIS – Talkin’ Bout [infosec] News 2022-11-07 03:56 – Story # 1: Musk to cut half of Twitter jobs and end remote work for the rest, report says. https://fortune.com/2022/11/06/twitter-trying-to-rehire-workers-elon-musk-fired-days-ago-sources-say/. 18:56 – Story # 2: Dropbox Data Breach Another Multifactor Fail. 19:43 – Story...
Researchers develop a meta-reinforcement learning algorithm for traffic signal control
Traffic signal control affects the daily life of people living in urban areas. The existing system relies on a theory- or rule-based controller in charge of altering the traffic lights based on traffic conditions. The objective is to reduce vehicle delay during unsaturated traffic conditions and maximize the vehicle throughput during congestion.
Amazon turns crime fighter to foil Chinese counterfeiters
Amazon has revealed (opens in new tab) that it helped law enforcement agencies take down three major counterfeiting operations in China, thanks to intelligence provided by the company’s Counterfeit Crimes Unit (CCU). Nearly a quarter of a million fake goods were seized in the provinces of Guangdong and Jiangxi...
Improved reliability of printed circuit boards
The function of consumer electronics, airplanes, and a vast number of other technologies depend on properly constructed printed circuit boards. These are devices that hold electrical parts together and ensure proper electrical connections. Microvias are small components that provide these electrical connections, and are especially important for the high-density circuitry...
