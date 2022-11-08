Read full article on original website
Related
Inside the ruthless moves Binance's CEO made to bring Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX to its knees
Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao agreed to buy Sam Bankman-Fried's FTX in a dramatic climax of the rivalry between the two billionaires. While some have talked about the rescue in terms of a bailout, it comes only after CZ weakened confidence in FTX's financial position. With Bankman-Fried's net worth crashing...
Chinese crypto billionaire poised to acquire distressed rival says it’s not a ‘win’ and there’s ‘a lot of tough work ahead’
Changpeng Zhao, billionaire and chief executive officer of Binance. On Tuesday, the world’s largest crypto exchange, Binance, announced it signed a nonbinding letter of intent to acquire one of its biggest rivals: FTX, headed by Sam Bankman-Fried. The man called SBF was recently hailed as crypto’s “JPMorgan” as he...
‘Huge Shock to the System’: What the FTX-Binance Drama Means for Crypto Investors
Goldco can help you take control of your financial future. Crypto markets are notoriously unpredictable, but volatile prices pale in comparison to this week's chaos. The crypto exchange FTX, one of the largest crypto exchanges in the world, has filed for bankruptcy, according to a statement from the company posted to Twitter Friday morning. Less than a year ago, FTX was valued at more than $30 billion.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Will Explode by Over 4,600%, According to Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood – Here’s Her Timeline
The founder and CEO of investment management firm ARK Invest, Cathie Wood, is doubling down on her fiercely bullish forecast for Bitcoin (BTC). Asked in a new Bloomberg interview whether ARK Invest is still “holding on to the $1 million forecast,” Wood answers in the affirmative. According to...
u.today
“It Will Only Get Worse”: Co-Founder of “Ethereum Killer” Has Stark Warning for Crypto Buyers
Kathleen Breitman, cofounder of “Ethereum killer” Tezos, believes that the ongoing cryptocurrency bear market cycle is only going to get worse. Breitman explains that the most recent bull run was “inflated” by cheap money. “There was a lot of easy money going into the system,” she said.
FTX exchange collapses sending "seismic" shockwaves throughout the crypto industry
Ouch! Crypto exchange FTX suffered an almost complete implosion falling 85 percent today and a full 90 percent since last week's high of $25.78. The collapse follows allegations that Binance was backing out of a merger deal and the opening of an FTC investigation into FTX mishandling withdrawal requests. The token is now worth less than $3.
cryptopotato.com
Binance is Highly Unlikely to Complete FTX Rescue Deal: Report
Binance may be about to withdraw from its agreement to financially support its rival exchange. Binance, the world’s largest crypto exchange, is reportedly ready to back out of a deal to rescue FTX only a day after announcing its buyout deal. A review of FTX’s financials has apparently led...
Exclusive-Behind FTX's fall, battling billionaires and a failed bid to save crypto
Nov 10 (Reuters) - (This story contains language some readers may find offensive in paragraph 2) On Tuesday morning, Sam Bankman-Fried, owner of cryptocurrency exchange FTX, caught his employees off-guard with a somber message.
CoinDesk
A Failed FTX-Binance Deal Is ‘Catastrophic’ for Crypto Sector
Betting on Sam Bankman-Fried (SBF), the once-beloved posterboy and “white knight” of crypto was supposed to be safe. But recent events have shown that’s far from the truth. Following on the heels of the Terra ecosystem collapse, the Celsius insolvency and the Three Arrows Capital blow up,...
cryptobriefing.com
The U.S. Government Has Over $4.4B in Bitcoin It Could Dump Anytime
The DOJ announced today that it seized 50,676.17 BTC from a Silk Road exploiter in November 2021. The haul is one of the largest in DOJ history. The U.S. government is currently one of the largest Bitcoin whales, and owns over 214,046 BTC at minimum. Over the last few years,...
‘It all fell apart’: How a ‘crypto saviour’ lost $16bn in just one day
In December, Sam Bankman-Fried testified before Congress about why cryptocurrencies could never go the way of the large investment banks that capitulated in the global financial crisis of 2008.“No one knew how much risk was in that system until it all fell apart,” the 30-year-old founder and CEO of cryptocurrency exchange firm FTX said.“If you compare that to what happens on FTX or other major cryptocurrency venues today, there is complete transparency about… the positions that are held. There is a robust consistent risk framework applied.”This week, Bankman-Fried had his own Lehman Brothers moment in a head-spinning turn of events...
SFGate
Crypto World Is Rocked as World's Largest Exchange Rescues Rival
The cryptocurrency world was rocked on Tuesday as one of the largest exchanges for digital currencies, seemingly on the verge of collapse, was bailed out by a major rival in a deal that underlined the perils of the industry’s volatility. Binance, the world’s largest cryptocurrency exchange, said that it...
decrypt.co
El Salvador President Denies Storing Bitcoin on FTX: Binance CEO
El Salvador’s president—who once admitted buying Bitcoin on his phone while naked—today assured his constituents that the country’s crypto holdings were safe and not on the collapsing exchange FTX, according to Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao. In a Thursday tweet, the CEO of the world’s biggest crypto...
Binance chief CZ says El Salvador didn't hold any bitcoin on Sam Bankman-Fried's collapsing FTX
El Salvador doesn't have any bitcoin holdings in FTX, Binance CEO Changpeng "CZ" Zhao tweeted Thursday. "I exchanged messages with President Nayib a few moments ago. He said 'we don't have any Bitcoin in FTX and we never had any business with them. Thank God!'" FTX filed for bankruptcy on...
cryptoslate.com
‘Do not view it as a ‘win’ for us’: Binance’s CZ says on FTX acquisition
Binance CEO Changpeng Zhao(CZ) shared his views regarding the recent FTX debacle with the Binance community, stating FTX going down is not good for the industry as it will welcome tougher regulations around the globe. “Do not view it as a “win for us. User confidence is severely shaken. Regulators...
cryptopotato.com
FTX Melts Down, Crypto Market in Fear of Massive Contagion: This Week’s Recap
FTX filed for bankruptcy. SBF resigned as CEO. Crypto markets lost billions – this is the weekly recap. The past seven days were undoubtedly the most emotional, unexpected, and for many – devastating in a long time. One of the world’s leading cryptocurrency exchanges – FTX – filed for a voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy with the US after failing to honor customer withdrawals and revealing a multi-billion liquidity hole.
The historic crypto bubble: Bitcoin is now the fifth-biggest wipeout of all time, BofA says, with a shocking chart of the last 50 years in finance
The crypto industry is once again feeling the chill of winter. Bitcoin is experiencing one of the biggest crashes in history—that’s apparent. But Bank of America Research’s Flow Show research note has crunched data and put it in historic terms: It’s the fifth-worst collapse of an asset in financial history, nearly as great in scale as the Mississippi & South Sea Co. History buffs would know that episode better as the South Sea Bubble, and it was so long ago—the early 1700s—that the United States did not yet exist and the U.K. was involved in the War of the Spanish Succession.
cryptobriefing.com
FTX Is Bust and Crypto Is Plummeting. What Happens Next?
Binance has signaled that it plans to acquire FTX as the younger exchange battles a "liquidity crunch." Crypto prices are plummeting in the fallout from the bombshell announcement. FTX's demise is likely to have a negative impact on crypto for many years to come, but the industry has weathered many...
Coinbase's CEO says FTX's Sam Bankman-Fried reached out for emergency funds: 'It felt like a pretty bad situation that we wanted to stay away from'
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong confirmed to CNBC that Sam Bankman-Fried approached him to try to raise emergency funds for FTX. Armstrong said it quickly became clear it wasn't a good investment for Coinbase. "It felt like a pretty bad situation," he said. The revelation comes as Bankman-Fried looks for investors...
Comments / 0