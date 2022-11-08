Nate Oats Shares his Expectations for Early Signing Day

The Alabama basketball head coach has positive hopes when the early period starts tomorrow.

The fourth year of Nate Oats began with a win as the Alabama Crimson Tide won its season opener 75-54 against a formidable Longwood team. There are a lot of good things to take from the victory on the court, but on Wednesday, Oats is looking for a different kind of victory, off the court.

November 9th, is early signing day for college basketball recruits, and Oats, who is a strong recruiter in his own right, was asked his thoughts on what to expect for early signing day.

"I think you can see with [our last class] what we're trying to do," Oats said in the post-game press conference. "Get long, athletic, multi-dimensional guys. We put a huge point of emphasis on shooting in the transfer portal."

Oats said he plans to sign "four or five guys" during the early period, with an emphasis on shooting. Per the rules, Oats did not put our any details, but his outlook on it is positive.

"I'm happy with where I think it's gonna go," Oats said. "Once they sign I'll put out some specific statements on all of them, but I think you can tell what we're trying to get with this roster."

The starting lineup for Alabama included 6-foot-9 Brandon Miller, 6-foot-10 Noah Clowney, and a 7-footer in Charles Bediako. Sam Walters and Mouhamed Diabate are already committed in the 2023 class and fit the mold of what Oats is looking for with length, versatility and athleticism. That trend is expected to continue when November 9th rolls around.