CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The cities of Clovis and Portales as well as Curry County and Roosevelt County will be hosting their second Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk this weekend. The event is on Saturday Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University’s Greyhound area. This...

CURRY COUNTY, NM ・ 1 DAY AGO