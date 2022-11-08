Read full article on original website
Related
KFDA
Curry County and Roosevelt County hosting Alzheimer’s Walk event this weekend
CURRY COUNTY, N.M. (KFDA) - The cities of Clovis and Portales as well as Curry County and Roosevelt County will be hosting their second Annual Alzheimer’s Awareness Walk this weekend. The event is on Saturday Nov. 12, at 10 a.m. at the Eastern New Mexico University’s Greyhound area. This...
Clovis police say issue mitigated with man who said he wanted to be shot
The incident took place Thursday.
1 arrested after Thursday Clovis SWAT incident
CLOVIS, N.M. (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Clovis Police Department released information regarding a Thursday afternoon arrest in the 1100 block of Purdue Street in Clovis. The department said officers arrested 47-year-old Johnny Stonelake, “for outstanding arrest warrants for failure to comply with conditions of probation on original charges…” According to a news release, a […]
abc7amarillo.com
Search for missing juvenile turns into meth seizure in Hereford
HEREFORD, Texas (KVII) — Three people were arrested with 44 grams of methamphetamines and paraphernalia for distribution after police initially responded to a Hereford residence looking for a missing juvenile. According to Hereford Police Chief Brent Harrison, on Monday officers responded to an address in the 300 block of...
yournewsnm.com
DONATE AND HELP CLOVIS PD BRING CHRISTMAS TO CHILDREN IN NEED
Local Law Enforcement will be conducting fundraisers and accepting. donations for the annual Cops and Kids Christmas Shopping event. The. Dollars for Donuts fundraiser will be held at Daylight Donuts, 2201 N. Prince on Thursday, November 1oth. Please come by between 6:30AM and 8:00AM and buy some doughnuts. ALL proceeds...
1 dead, 3 injured after a wreck south of Hereford
DEAF SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Texas Department of Public Safety released information regarding a wreck that occurred Thursday morning resulting in multiple injuries and one man dead. According to a news release from Texas DPS, Rosendo Rodriguez, 52, of Dimmitt was driving southbound on US 385 in a semi-truck approaching the […]
Comments / 0