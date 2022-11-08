ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte artist creates portrait to honor fallen CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin

 3 days ago
CHARLOTTE — The University City Division of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department has a familiar face gracing its halls thanks to a local artist who wanted to honor a fallen officer.

On Tuesday, the department shared photos of a new portrait of CMPD officer Mia Goodwin. The portrait was delivered last month by Charlotte artist Jamie Franki and his wife, and it shows Goodwin prominently on a backdrop of Charlotte’s city skyline.

“The portrait is another way of honoring Officer Goodwin’s memory and sacrifice,” CMPD wrote in a tweet.

Goodwin was killed in December 2021 in a crash that happened in the early morning hours on Interstate 85 near W.T. Harris Boulevard. Goodwin and her colleagues were relieving officers on shift at the scene of a tractor-trailer crash when she was hit in another tractor-trailer crash at the scene, CMPD said.

Goodwin was married to Charlotte firefighter Brenton Goodwin, and she had three children. She had just returned from maternity leave days before the crash.

Since the tragic collision, Channel 9 has seen an outpouring of support for Goodwin’s husband and three children. In January, the family’s mortgage was paid off thanks to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation.

The artist behind the portrait, Jamie Franki, is a tenured associate professor at UNC Charlotte, and he coordinates the Illustration program in the Department of Art and Art History. His work has been exhibited in museums across the country, including the Norman Rockwell Museum, the San Francisco Art Directors’ Club, and the Cooperstown Baseball Hall of Fame.

WSOC Charlotte

