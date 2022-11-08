ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newburgh, NY

Comments / 1

Earl Schibe
3d ago

What are you outta you mind?! You don’t spend a lot of time in the city of Newburgh apparently. “When you say Newburgh, “everyone” usually thinks of crime, drugs, poor schools and corrupt gang lead politicians and the now dumpy hybrid Casino/Mall.

105.5 The Wolf

Hudson Valley Deli Adds ‘Unusual’ Fee At Check Out

Have you noticed that some Hudson Valley delis now charge an operation fee at checkout?. If you are like most people when you go out to lunch, or place a to-go order at your favorite deli you never look at the receipt after you pay for everything, right? I can't remember the last time I looked at one...LOL! At most places, they will ask if you would like the receipt after you pay. Most of us say no but the next time you are asked you might want to check the receipt because some delis in the Hudson Valley have started charging an extra fee when you checkout.
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Beloved Hudson Valley Wellness Center Closing After 50 Years in Business

They've helped many Hudson Valley residents with their recovery. It's always really sad when a place closes its doors in the Hudson Valley, but especially one that really helps people. Addiction is a terrible disease and sometimes there aren't a lot of resources for those who are suffering from it. One location in the Hudson Valley has made it its mission to help with addiction recovery, but unfortunately, it will be closing its doors for good.
KERHONKSON, NY
hudsonvalleyone.com

A peek inside the new Center for Photography at Woodstock space in Kingston

In the possessive world of property, intention does not constitute ownership. Brian Wallis, executive director of the soon-to-be-renamed Center for Photography at Woodstock, said it was premature to report on the purchase of a Dederick Street building, since it hasn’t happened yet; CPW expects to close on the spacious former cigar factory in midtown Kingston in early February. The only reason the sale has been in the news, Wallis explained, was that a public hearing was required as part of the organization’s pursuit of a Restore NY grant for two million dollars. Applications for Restore NY grants are due January 27, after which a competitive state process will decide the winners.
KINGSTON, NY
94.3 Lite FM

Brand New Fishkill Restaurant Opens in Popular Location

After renovations and a name change, a once beloved Fishkill restaurant has rebranded itself. Over the last year or so we've told you about the plans at the once-popular Hudson's Ribs & Fish located at 1099 Route 9 in Fishkill. Just a few months ago the restaurant announced it would be closing for renovations and was hoping to reopen, under a new name soon.
FISHKILL, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Wonderful Polar Express Trains Rides Running in Kingston This Month

As we get closer and closer to the holidays most of us are slowly getting into the holiday spirit, right? You might have already started your holiday shopping, maybe you have started to plan out how you are going to decorate your house this year. No matter how far you are in your plans one thing you might want to do this year is ride the Polar Express!!
KINGSTON, NY
Daily Voice

Popular Pie Shop's New Rye Location Praised For 'Amazing Selection'

A beloved Hudson Valley pie shop's second location in Westchester County has earned much praise from visitors. Noble Pies, which opened a location in Rye at 22 Purdy Ave. on Dec. 15, 2021, is known for making both savory and sweet pies from scratch using their own local ingredients, according to the pie shop's website.
RYE, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Video: “Fearless” Predator Caught On Camera In HV Park

Dutchess County, NY recently had a visit from one of the most elusive predators in the Hudson Valley. One man was lucky enough to catch it on camera. New York State is full of sharp-toothed omnivores, and there are constant sightings of black bears, coyotes, and foxes all over the Hudson Valley. Recently, the NYS DEC even recorded a fisher in the forest adorably playing with bait (in the form of a CD hanging from a tree branch), as well as a marten frolicking in the Adirondack woods. This recent predator sighting, however, was right in the middle of a populated area.
DUTCHESS COUNTY, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Why You Might See Thanksgiving Pizza at Local Pizza Places

New Yorkers take their pizza very seriously. They can be very particular when it comes to toppings. I'm from the Midwest and where I grew up, Hawaiian pizza was very common. When I moved to the east coast I started getting criticized for asking for pineapple on my pizza. I endured all of that bullying only for people to start asking for cranberries and mashed potatoes on their pie.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
newpaltz.edu

Farmer’s Choice: Marijuana Dispensary to Open in New Paltz

When Massachusetts legalized marijuana in 2016, New Paltz native George Vlamis decided it was time to move. Interested in learning about the new retail business, Vlamis temporarily relocated to learn everything he could about the cannabis space and the laws and regulations that would come with operating a dispensary. Five...
NEW PALTZ, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Luxury Resort Buys Hudson Valley Farm For Reported U.S. Location

A luxury resort has reportedly purchased a 236-acre farm in the Hudson Valley to launch its very first location in the United States. The New York Post reports that a former secret Hudson Valley celebrity hotel has been purchased by Six Senses, a luxury resort brand with exotic locations in Asia, Europe and the Middle East. The company runs hotels and spas in places like Fiji, Maldives, France, Italy, Seychelles and Thailand. Up until now, their only resort in North or South America is located in Brazil.
RHINEBECK, NY
92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

