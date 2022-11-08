Nurses have said they fear not having enough money to feed their families or pay their rent, as unprecedented strike action was given the go-ahead. NHS workers who voted in favour of the walkout told The Independent said nurses are being forced out of the profession over pay and working conditions. One said she had recently handed her notice in over understaffing, while another said nurses could not keep doing their jobs if they cannot pay for essentials. It came as nurses across the UK voted in favour of going on strike in the first nationwide statutory ballot...

3 DAYS AGO