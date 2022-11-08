ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Nicole reaches hurricane strength as it heads toward Florida

TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour with higher gusts. The massive storm's winds are already reaching the Tampa Bay region. It's expected to make landfall along the east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
Publix announces Florida store closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole

Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way. With Tropical Storm Nicole threatening the Sunshine State's east coast and its path expected to cover most of Central Florida, Publix began announcing store closures. As of Wednesday morning, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations along the...
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach

LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
‘We need to support them’: 24/7 statewide line works to help veterans

TAMPA, Fla. - A local non-profit is hoping Veterans Day also serves as a reminder of the struggle veterans face and the need to support them every day. Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the nation. The Florida Veterans Support Line is a statewide line that provides veterans emotional support and community resources, 24 hours a day.
Hillsborough detectives identify 15-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party

THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Almost two weeks after a deadly Halloween party shooting killed a 15-year-old girl, Hillsborough County detectives are still searching for a suspect. Friday, they publicly identified the Bloomingdale High teen who died as Laci Mae Gilileo. The shooting occurred the morning after Halloween around 2:15 a.m., when the sheriff's office received a flood of 911 calls.
Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid

Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
