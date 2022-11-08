Read full article on original website
Related
fox13news.com
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
fox13news.com
Nicole reaches hurricane strength as it heads toward Florida
TAMPA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole strengthened into a category 1 hurricane Wednesday evening as it made landfall on Grand Bahama Island. According to the National Hurricane Center, Hurricane Nicole has maximum sustained winds of 75 miles per hour with higher gusts. The massive storm's winds are already reaching the Tampa Bay region. It's expected to make landfall along the east coast late Wednesday into early Thursday morning.
fox13news.com
Publix announces Florida store closures ahead of Tropical Storm Nicole
Today's tropics forecast: Tropical Storm Nicole on its way. With Tropical Storm Nicole threatening the Sunshine State's east coast and its path expected to cover most of Central Florida, Publix began announcing store closures. As of Wednesday morning, the Lakeland-based supermarket chain is adjusting store hours for locations along the...
fox13news.com
Risk of beach erosion seen on Florida's east coast after Nicole exists in Tampa Bay area, engineers say
TAMPA, Fla. - Homes that were once beachfront property collapsed into the Atlantic Ocean in the wake of Hurricane Nicole's landfall on Florida's east coast. That same risk of beach erosion also exists in the Tampa Bay area. The beach is more than sand and surf. Engineers and geologists said...
fox13news.com
VIDEOS: Tropical Storm Nicole demolishes Florida homes, causes dam breach
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Nicole continues to batter Florida after making landfall in the state as a category 1 hurricane early Thursday, and the Central Florida area is feeling its impacts. As of Thursday morning, Tropical Storm Nicole continues to bring strong winds, dangerous storm surge and waves, and heavy...
fox13news.com
‘We need to support them’: 24/7 statewide line works to help veterans
TAMPA, Fla. - A local non-profit is hoping Veterans Day also serves as a reminder of the struggle veterans face and the need to support them every day. Florida has the third-largest veteran population in the nation. The Florida Veterans Support Line is a statewide line that provides veterans emotional support and community resources, 24 hours a day.
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole bringing heavy rain, strong winds to Bay Area as it moves across Florida
VERO BEACH, Fla. - In the middle of the night, Hurricane Nicole made landfall near North Hutchinson Island, just south of Vero Beach. It quickly downgraded back to a tropical storm. What's left of its center is moving through Hernando and Pasco counties as of 9 a.m. "This was barely...
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole: Broward County pier partially collapses after storm makes landfall as hurricane
LAUDERDALE-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole hit Florida as a hurricane in the early morning hours Thursday, quickly getting downgraded as it weakened after making landfall — but not before it left destruction in its wake. Residents along Florida's east coast woke up to flooding and wind damage from...
fox13news.com
Tropical Storm Nicole update: Major storm dumps rain across Florida
FOX 13 Meteorologist Jim Weber shows the remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole after it was downgraded from a hurricane overnight. Rain and wind are expected the rest of the day in the Tampa Bay area.
fox13news.com
Remembering Dale Mabry and his Tampa Bay area legacy
Dale Mabry has served as a major North-South artery taking drivers through South Tampa and into Pasco County. There's a lot more to the name "Dale Mabry," though, than simply miles of asphalt.
fox13news.com
Hillsborough detectives identify 15-year-old fatally shot at Halloween party
THONOTOSASSA, Fla. - Almost two weeks after a deadly Halloween party shooting killed a 15-year-old girl, Hillsborough County detectives are still searching for a suspect. Friday, they publicly identified the Bloomingdale High teen who died as Laci Mae Gilileo. The shooting occurred the morning after Halloween around 2:15 a.m., when the sheriff's office received a flood of 911 calls.
fox13news.com
Lauren Boebert, Colorado GOP representative, in tough reelection bid
Colorado Republican firebrand U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert was in a tight race for reelection against Democrat Adam Frisch, a former Aspen city councilman who lambastes what he calls Boebert's divisive brand of "angertainment" in Washington. A Donald Trump loyalist, Boebert has established herself as as a national lightning rod in...
fox13news.com
Police Chase: Suspect tries to avoid arrest by breaking into multiple vehicles, backing into cop car
ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - A police chase suspect went on a dangerous 2-county crime spree, including breaking into multiple vehicles, backing into a cop car and breaking into someone's house – all to avoid getting in handcuffs. The suspect, initially wanted by police in Fullerton, led officers on a...
fox13news.com
Tropical weather forecast: Tropical storm, hurricane warnings issued as Tropical Storm Nicole nears Florida
Meteorologist Jim Weber says Tropical Storm Nicole is nearing hurricane strength as it approaches Florida's east coast, which is already seeing significant beach erosion before the storm has even made landfall. The large size of the storm means essentially the entire state of Florida will see tropical storm-force winds.
fox13news.com
‘We need to be civil’: Pasco County Schools proposes conduct policies for parents, staff after heated events
LAND O'LAKES, Fla. - In some cases, passionate parents can get heated when addressing concerns with their child’s school and depending on how staff responds it could mean legal trouble for the district. It's why Pasco County Schools is proposing two new policies for addressing these types of scenarios.
fox13news.com
Drone video shows up-close view of damage to 60-year-old Florida pier partially swept away by Nicole
Drone video from WSVN shows an up-close view of the extensive damage to the nearly 60-year-old Anglins Fishing Pier in Lauderdale-By-The-Sea, which partially collapsed early Thursday morning when Nicole made landfall as a hurricane on Florida's east coast. The remaining portion of the pier suffered extensive damage.
Comments / 0