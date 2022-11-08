ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakewood Township, NJ

thelakewoodscoop.com

Notice from a Lakewood Poll Worker

Submitted: Hey, I am working the polls for election. If you want to make a reminder to people to verify their district number and location before they head out, it will save them so much time. We are turning people away because they are in the wrong location. This is...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
njspotlightnews.org

NJ Democrats seek united message for next election

Montclair professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. “You know, Tuesday was a good day for America! And it was a strong night for Democrats.” In a post-midterm victory lap, President Joe Biden thanked voters for reducing the predicted red wave to a political dribble, and credited Democrats for delivering a convincing message: “All the Democrats ran on the same agenda — without being told!”
thelakewoodscoop.com

Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Frances Street

The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. About two weeks ago, I wrote to you regarding the path on Frances through to Massachusetts. You had repair ppl come right away to try to even out the gravel. The problem is that is is still full of big pot holes. There are ways to swerve around all of them but so many cars go through there every day. Now with prospect being closed every night that’s practically the only way to get around. Is there any way we can have a drop more of a better solution to have a smooth path to go through or have them come back and make sure all the big pot holes are properly filled. I know you wrote that it will hopefully be paved next spring or summer but that is a while away!
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
WTWO/WAWV

2022 General Election Results

FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday, November 8 is election day across the nation. Polls in Indiana at open 6 a.m. (EST) while Polls in Illinois open at 6 a.m. (CST). Voters in Indiana can cast their ballots until polls close at 6 p.m. (EST) with Illinois polls closing at 7 p.m. (CST). This article will […]
INDIANA STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

UPDATE: Lakewood Township Committee Introduces Towing Ordinance

At Thursday’s committee meeting, the Lakewood Township Committee introduced an ordinance which, as first reported by TLS earlier this month, aims to solve several issues related to towing of vehicles involved in motor vehicle accidents. Lakewood Police and Lakewood Township Officials told TLS the changes are badly needed, following...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thesunpapers.com

Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results

The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
BURLINGTON COUNTY, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County

Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
sunflowerstateradio.com

Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates

The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
KANSAS STATE
WLWT 5

Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race

Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
OHIO STATE
WREG

Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision

Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
ARKANSAS STATE
thelakewoodscoop.com

New UEZ Loans and Grants Applications Go Live Today at Noon

Today at 12PM, the LDC and LCSC will start accepting applications for the new loans. Small business owners can apply for these new loans and grants via the new. Application Portal which can be found at www.uezapps.lakewoodnj.gov. The portal also. contains a full list of all the loans and grants...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com

Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlita to Visit Lakewood

The Lakewood community, along the entire Olam Hatorahacross the United States, looks forward with anticipation to the upcoming visit of one of the venerated ziknei roshei hayeshiva, Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a. Once again, the Rosh Hayeshiva has taken on this arduous journey as part of his role...
LAKEWOOD TOWNSHIP, NJ
NJ.com

N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County

Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
MIDDLESEX COUNTY, NJ

