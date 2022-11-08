Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Most People Don't Know About This Abandoned College in New JerseyTravel MavenBurlington County, NJ
NJ witness describes controlled maneuvers of fireball at tree lineRoger MarshToms River, NJ
Matawan in Trouble After Announcing Euthanization of Unclaimed Feral CatsBridget MulroyMatawan, NJ
Murder-for-hire scheme in New Jersey while awaiting trial for killing co-workerBLOCK WORK MEDIAPlainsboro Township, NJ
New Bar and Restaurant Concept Coming to Reimagined Fort MonmouthMarilyn JohnsonOceanport, NJ
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Voter Turnout Just Under 40% As Votes Continue To Be Counted
Turnout in Lakewood for the 2022 midterm election – normally a lazy affair with no competitive races on the ballot – was at a strong 38% as of Wednesday afternoon, according to unofficial results. According to the Ocean County Clerk, which is still receiving ballots, 22,485 voters cast...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Notice from a Lakewood Poll Worker
Submitted: Hey, I am working the polls for election. If you want to make a reminder to people to verify their district number and location before they head out, it will save them so much time. We are turning people away because they are in the wrong location. This is...
njspotlightnews.org
NJ Democrats seek united message for next election
Montclair professor Jason Williams advises Democrats to refine the playbook. “You know, Tuesday was a good day for America! And it was a strong night for Democrats.” In a post-midterm victory lap, President Joe Biden thanked voters for reducing the predicted red wave to a political dribble, and credited Democrats for delivering a convincing message: “All the Democrats ran on the same agenda — without being told!”
thelakewoodscoop.com
Lakewood Mayor Ray Coles responds to your ‘Ask The Mayor’ questions: Frances Street
The following is an ‘Ask The Mayor’ question submitted to TLS, and the Mayor’s response. Email your questions for the Mayor to [email protected]. About two weeks ago, I wrote to you regarding the path on Frances through to Massachusetts. You had repair ppl come right away to try to even out the gravel. The problem is that is is still full of big pot holes. There are ways to swerve around all of them but so many cars go through there every day. Now with prospect being closed every night that’s practically the only way to get around. Is there any way we can have a drop more of a better solution to have a smooth path to go through or have them come back and make sure all the big pot holes are properly filled. I know you wrote that it will hopefully be paved next spring or summer but that is a while away!
2022 General Election Results
FARMERSBURG, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Tuesday, November 8 is election day across the nation. Polls in Indiana at open 6 a.m. (EST) while Polls in Illinois open at 6 a.m. (CST). Voters in Indiana can cast their ballots until polls close at 6 p.m. (EST) with Illinois polls closing at 7 p.m. (CST). This article will […]
thelakewoodscoop.com
UPDATE: Lakewood Township Committee Introduces Towing Ordinance
At Thursday’s committee meeting, the Lakewood Township Committee introduced an ordinance which, as first reported by TLS earlier this month, aims to solve several issues related to towing of vehicles involved in motor vehicle accidents. Lakewood Police and Lakewood Township Officials told TLS the changes are badly needed, following...
thesunpapers.com
Unofficial Mount Laurel Township 2022 Election Results
The unofficial election results are in. According to the Burlington County Board of Elections, the race for Mayor of Mount Laurel Township shows Kareem Pritchett Sr. in the lead with 29.72 percent of the votes against the opposition Andy Gaus with 20.07 percent of votes. For Mount Laurel Township Council,...
Steady stream of voters in newly redrawn 3rd Congressional District Tuesday
If the first few hours of voting in today's midterm elections are any indicator, it's going to be a busy day at Garden State polling centers.
Ballots go missing in New Jersey county after voting machines failure
Ballots were reported missing in one New Jersey county after they were shuttled between locations amid problems with several voting machines.
N.J. election results 2022: Ocean County
Voters in Ocean County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
sunflowerstateradio.com
Click For Kansas Election Results & Updates
The election polls in Kansas are closed, and counties are starting the process of counting the votes. Stay tuned to Sunflower State Radio for the latest updates and results as we get them. AUDIO REPORTS:. XXX.
WLWT 5
Election results: Ohio's 2nd Congressional District race
Two candidates are battling to represent those in Ohio's second district. The district covers eastern Hamilton County and spreads east all the way to Scioto and Pike counties. Having trouble viewing results? Click here. Watch the full debate in the video player above. Here's a look at each candidate and...
Here are the key election results from Missouri
View live election results for key contests in Missouri. Copyright 2022 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org. Why mail voting laws may slow the count in some key swing states. November 08, 2022. |. By:. Hansi Lo Wang. Tagged as:. Your election night guide, hour-by-hour. November 08, 2022. |. By:
Illinois Live Election Results: Track Races as Votes Are Counted
Live special coverage of the Illinois election will be streamed in the player above. After polls close Tuesday in Illinois and as votes are counted across the state, you can track election results as they come in right here on NBCChicago.com and the NBC Chicago app. Election results include the...
Arkansas voters split on recreational marijuana decision
Updated Story: Arkansas voters reject recreational marijuana WEST MEMPHIS, Ark.– Could Arkansas legalize recreational marijuana? That was the big question Tuesday night. Issue 4 has been a hot-button topic since Arkansas legalized medical marijuana in 2016. So far, the polls show 57 percent of voters are against the statewide proposal to legalize marijuana with almost 43 percent […]
N.J. election results: Special elections for state Senate and Assembly seats
Here are the preliminary results of special elections held Tuesday, Nov. 8, for two seats in the New Jersey Legislature — one to replace a longtime state senator who retired and the other to fill a vacancy resulting from the death of a longtime assemblyman. Former state Sen. Ron...
Freehold Borough – Freehold Township – Manalapan municipal election results
Residents in three western Monmouth County municipalities have elected members of their local governing body in the Nov. 8 general election. The results of the 2022 election are unofficial as of Nov. 9 and will remain unofficial until they have been certified. That process could take one week or longer.
thelakewoodscoop.com
New UEZ Loans and Grants Applications Go Live Today at Noon
Today at 12PM, the LDC and LCSC will start accepting applications for the new loans. Small business owners can apply for these new loans and grants via the new. Application Portal which can be found at www.uezapps.lakewoodnj.gov. The portal also. contains a full list of all the loans and grants...
thelakewoodscoop.com
Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch Shlita to Visit Lakewood
The Lakewood community, along the entire Olam Hatorahacross the United States, looks forward with anticipation to the upcoming visit of one of the venerated ziknei roshei hayeshiva, Hagaon Harav Moshe Hillel Hirsch shlit”a. Once again, the Rosh Hayeshiva has taken on this arduous journey as part of his role...
N.J. election results 2022: Middlesex County
Voters in Middlesex County cast their votes Tuesday in the 2022 general elections for local, county and school board seats. Check back here for the unofficial results, which will be updated as they become available. Vote totals will be listed for all races. Winning candidates will have a check mark ✔ in front of their names.
