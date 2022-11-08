Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Mudbugs Continues Rough Road Trip In New MexicoUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Nightmare In OklahomaUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
UTRNWLA Football Report - Week 9 RecapUnder The Radar NWLAMinden, LA
Mudbugs Split Last Homestand Until DecemberUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Mudbugs Sweep Undefeated Amarillo On The RoadUnder The Radar NWLAShreveport, LA
Related
bossierpress.com
Camp minden prep
Planning activities for the 2023 edition of the Archery Shooters Association (ASA) tour event scheduled for Camp Minden have begun, and already a multi-parish. cooperative effort is underway to make more improvements at the tournament site. Equipment and workers from the Bossier and Webster Parish police juries along. with the...
This Abandoned Sonic Drive-In In Louisiana Is Actually A Sushi Restaurant
There are all types of businesses that take over the old bones of where others once stood. This is the case of a once abandoned Sonic Drive-In location in northern Louisiana that was transformed into a full-function sushi restaurant, where you still order from your car, and a carhop brings the order to your window.
KTBS
Study: Shreveport wastewater leads the nation in methamphetamines
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Shreveport is leading the nation in a very ominous category. Findings from wastewater analysis done by the Louisiana Addiction Research Center show that methamphetamine in the wastewater in Shreveport is double what has been reported anywhere else in the United States. Nicholas Goeders, Louisiana Addiction Research...
There Is One Lucky Million Dollar Lottery Winner in Louisiana
Many People Woke Up in Disbelief, the Powerball Lottery Drawing Was Delayed. When there is $1.9 Billion up for grabs we are all eager to wake up to the grand news that we won big on a Tuesday morning. Unfortunately, that didn't happen for us. Why Was There a Delay...
URGENT: Shreveport Police Search for Missing Child
On November 11, 2022, Deandrae Ester was last seen in the 7400 block of Glen Leaf, in Shreveport, Louisiana. Deandrae’s clothing description is unknown at this time, but he is believed to be wearing black Jordan sneakers. Deandrae is about 3’11”, and weighs about 40 lbs, he has short...
Louisiana Gets Another Big Powerball Win for $100,000
Lottery players in Louisiana can lay claim to yet another enormous prize in the multi-state lottery game Powerball. Officials with the Louisiana Lottery have confirmed a ticket sold for the November 9th drawing matched enough numbers to win a prize valued at $100,000. This big win comes on the heels...
KTBS
BESE rejects push to toughen high school ratings
BATON ROUGE, La. - Ending months of paralysis, Louisiana’s top school board Thursday soundly rejected state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley’s plan to toughen how high schools are rated amid fierce opposition from local superintendents. The vote was three in favor and eight opposed. What had shaped up...
KTBS
Behind the Badge: Bossier Parish Posse
BOSSIER CITY, La. - Each week, we highlight the selfless work of area law enforcement. This morning on Behind the Badge, KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to the Bossier Parish Posse. If you'd like to submit an idea for a future Behind the Badge segment, email us at behindthebadge@ktbs.com.
ktalnews.com
Caddo Clerk of Court: District B race did not end in tie; 2 candidates in runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – On election night, the race for Shreveport City Council District B ended in what appeared to be a second-place tie, now the Caddo Parish Clerk of Court is providing details about what caused the dead heat in the race. Caddo Parish Clerk of Court Mike...
Shreveport Brothers Win CMA Song of the Year
Shreveport native and Byrd High School graduate Jordan Davis was shocked by his CMA Award for Song of the Year at Wednesday night's CMA Awards. “Oh, man! I did not expect that,” Jordan said over the microphone. “.... These guys behind me, Jake, Josh, Matt, and Paul DiGiovanni, love you, buddy. Oh my god, I want them to say something too. Everyone has played this song. Fans, we wrote a song about faith and family. If that’s not country music, I don’t know what is!”
KTBS
ArkLaTex Made: Cathy Cobb Art
SHREVEPORT, La. - There's something that's turning a lot of heads in Shreveport's South Highland neighborhood. It's a fence, but it's not your ordinary fence. KTBS 3's Rick Rowe introduces us to Cathy Cobb Art in this morning's ArkLaTex Made report.
WDSU
Louisiana DCFS Secretary resigns
BATON ROUGE, La. — The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services Secretary has resigned. Gov. John Bel Edwards said he accepted Marketa Walters' resignation in a news release issued on Thursday. Edwards said Walters had led the agency since 2016. Her resignation comes just weeks after criticism of...
KTBS
First Cup with First News: CHRISTUS Hospice Shreveport-Bossier
SHREVEPORT, La. - Hospice is living, loving and making every day count. The caring professionals at CHRISTUS Hospice Shreveport-Bossier bring the caring spirit enabling patients to live comfortably with dignity where they call home. Call 318-383-6748 for more information.
q973radio.com
Some Fun Christmas and Holiday Celebrations Across Louisiana Worth Checking Out!
The holidays are here and we all know about the Rockets over the Red on the day after Thanksgiving and the fireworks and fun that will be held in Shreveport and Bossier City that evening, but, there are other events to celebrate the season throughout the Shreveport area and the ArkLaTex!
KTBS
Five Texas cities give nod to marijuana decriminalization at the polls
TEXARKANA, Texas – As the day was ending on election day Tuesday, it became clear that five cities in Texas voted to decriminalize low-level marijuana possession. Voters in the cities of Denton, Elgin, Harker Heights, Killeen and San Marcos approved the proposition to decriminalize small amounts of marijuana and the restriction of using city funds and city staff to test substances for THC.
Free Pizza For Veterans Tomorrow In Three SW Louisiana Cities
In honor of Veterans Day, Crust Pizza Co. will be giving out Free 10” Personal Pizzas tomorrow to any Veteran as a thank-you for their service to our country. “Anytime we have the opportunity to give back to the community, especially our military personnel, we make sure we go above and beyond to show our appreciation!” Said Amber Treybig, Crust Pizza Co. Marketing Director.
KTBS
Arceneaux, Tarver to face-off in December runoff
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Shreveport Mayor's race is headed for a December runoff. Republican Tom Arceneaux and Democrat Greg Tarver took the top two positions in the race Tuesday night. Arceneaux garnered 28 percent of the vote to Tarver's 24 percent. No-Party candidate Mario Chavez came in third pulling in...
ktoy1047.com
Data shows large amounts of meth in Shreveport's wastewater
Two independent laboratories assisted in collecting the data, which shows the amount of meth in Shreveport’s wastewater is twice as high as any other city in the country. The drug is being secreted from the bodies of users, flushed, and ends up in the wastewater. Like other cities, Shreveport’s wastewater is treated, and authorities have said that the methamphetamine poses no threat.
KTBS
Latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile winner hauls in the merchandise
BOSSIER CITY, La. - A Kerr Elementary student really put her speed to the test Wednesday evening in the latest KTBS 3 Minute Smile run. Kenzlee Johnson, 9, dashed through the aisles of Walmart on Airline Drive in Bossier City. In the end, she collected $1,340.94 in toys in just...
KSLA
Analysis: Republicans eye possible comeback among Shreveport leadership
SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Based on voter registration and election results within the past 25 years, Shreveport is largely a Democratic city. Of the 121,158 registered voters in Shreveport, more than 50% of them identify as Democrats, based on data from the Secretary of State’s Office. Republican mayoral candidate Tom Arceneaux will face off against Democratic candidate Sen. Greg Tarver in the Dec. 10 runoff election.
Comments / 1