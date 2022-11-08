Read full article on original website
Related
adirondackalmanack.com
Outdoor Conditions (11/11): Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway to close for the 2022 season this evening
Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway: The parkway will close for the 2022 season at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Please note the shuttle to the summit of Prospect Mountain is not available at this time. Admission fees to access the highway are temporarily waived. For more information about visiting the Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway Day Use Area, go to DEC’s website.
adirondackalmanack.com
Bug battle on Lake George
We are getting to that time of year where you can more easily check hemlock trees for invasive woolly adelgids. The insects sprout white wool to keep them warm in the winter, which is easier to see than the black specks they tend to look like in the spring. Remember to flip the branches over to look.
Missing Upstate NY Man Found Trying to Set Himself on Fire in Strangers Home
Can you imagine being told someone broke in and burned down your house? That's the reality for one Upstate New Yorker. The New York State Police recently called DEC Forest Rangers for help in Hamilton County to try and find a missing 25-year-old man. Officers reported the man as an "overdue hunter", meaning he hadn't told anyone where he was for a long period of time.
adirondackalmanack.com
Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges
On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good
For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
Saratoga Springs PD looking for woman missing since August
The Saratoga Springs Police Department is searching for a woman reported missing.
mynbc5.com
Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman
KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
Road closures in Warren County
NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
Victim named after Vermont bear attack
Sarah Dietl, 43, is recovering at home after sustaining injuries that were not life-threatening.
Mineville man allegedly spends $6k on company card
A Mineville man was cited to court on Sunday after he allegedly charged over $6,500 on a company credit card for personal items.
Burlington Bar Could Lose Permit Over Noise Complaint
Burlington city councilors will debate whether to revoke or suspend an entertainment permit for Orlando's Bar & Lounge after hearing complaints that the venue has repeatedly let bands play past permitted hours. The downtown bar is allowed to have live, amplified music on its outdoor patio until 10:30 p.m. on...
newportdispatch.com
Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges
KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
WCAX
Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
mynbc5.com
Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland
RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
VSP: Man dies in Rutland after car crash, shooting
Police are investigating a man's death in Rutland Monday following a reported shooting and car crash.
Hudson Falls police arrest man for alleged thefts
Hudson Falls police arrested Jonathan A. Edwards, 25 on November 4. Edwards was allegedly involved in multiple thefts.
Comments / 0