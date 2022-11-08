ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticonderoga, NY

adirondackalmanack.com

Outdoor Conditions (11/11): Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway to close for the 2022 season this evening

Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway: The parkway will close for the 2022 season at 4 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 11. Please note the shuttle to the summit of Prospect Mountain is not available at this time. Admission fees to access the highway are temporarily waived. For more information about visiting the Prospect Mountain Veterans Memorial Highway Day Use Area, go to DEC’s website.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Bug battle on Lake George

We are getting to that time of year where you can more easily check hemlock trees for invasive woolly adelgids. The insects sprout white wool to keep them warm in the winter, which is easier to see than the black specks they tend to look like in the spring. Remember to flip the branches over to look.
LAKE GEORGE, NY
adirondackalmanack.com

Missing Person Search Concludes with Indian Lake House Fire, Rescue, Arson & Burglary Charges

On Oct 31 at 9:40 p.m., New York State Police (NYSP) requested Forest Ranger assistance in locating a subject originally reported as an overdue hunter. The family of the 25-year-old from Hudson had reported the individual missing and indicated he might be despondent and suicidal. Ranger Lieutenant Kerr and Rangers Miller, Nally, and Scott responded to the Blue Mountain trailhead where NYSP found the subject’s car. Rangers searched the Blue Mountain and Tirrell Pond areas through the night.
INDIAN LAKE, NY
Hot 99.1

Beloved Lake George Restaurant Closes Its Doors For Good

For the second time this week, we have lost one of our more heralded Capital Region eateries. Earlier this week we passed along the sad news that Longfellow's Hotel and Restaurant in Saratoga Springs will be closing in January. And today it is more tough news to relay about a beloved eatery in Lake George. And like Longfellow's, these changes are occurring due to an ownership change.
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
mynbc5.com

Police in Keeseville, New York, search for missing woman

KEESEVILLE, N.Y. — Police in Keeseville, New York, are searching for 29-year-old Jena Jarvis, who was last seen in Plattsburgh on Oct. 4. Police say she's around 4'10" and could have been traveling in an unknown location. Anyone with information about Jena's whereabouts is asked to contact New York...
KEESEVILLE, NY
NEWS10 ABC

Road closures in Warren County

NYS Department of Transportation (DOT) advises drivers that the exit 20 ramp from the southbound Adirondack Northway (I87) to State Route 149 in Queensbury will be closed to traffic starting Wednesday, November 9. The work is expected to be completed by the end of the year.
WARREN COUNTY, NY
sevendaysvt

Burlington Bar Could Lose Permit Over Noise Complaint

Burlington city councilors will debate whether to revoke or suspend an entertainment permit for Orlando's Bar & Lounge after hearing complaints that the venue has repeatedly let bands play past permitted hours. The downtown bar is allowed to have live, amplified music on its outdoor patio until 10:30 p.m. on...
BURLINGTON, VT
newportdispatch.com

Single-vehicle crash in Killington leads to charges

KILLINGTON — A 41-year-old woman was arrested for DUI following a crash in Killington on Saturday. The single-vehicle crash took place on East Mountain Road at around 12:00 p.m. Police identified the driver as Amanda Davies, of Killington. Through the course of the investigation, police say they observed several...
KILLINGTON, VT
WCAX

Police: 1 man dead following shooting in Rutland City

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say one man is dead following a shooting and car crash in Rutland City Monday. It happened near the intersection of State Street and Cleveland Avenue around 4 p.m. The Rutland City Police say they responded to the area and found a car that crashed...
RUTLAND, VT
mynbc5.com

Vermont State Police investigating fatal shooting in Rutland

RUTLAND, Vt. — A person is dead following a deadly shooting in Rutland City. The Vermont State Police major crimes unit is assisting the Rutland Police Department in investigating a suspicious death that happened just after 4 p.m. on Monday. No one is in custody. Police said the shooting...
RUTLAND, VT

