KSDK
Thanksgiving Recipe Week: Chef Cathy's Oxtail Stew
ST. LOUIS — Located in Ferguson, Missouri, Cathy's Kitchen is an American restaurant with food from all around the country. Owner, Cathy Jenkins, travels the nation looking for unique restaurants with unique menu items. Jenkins explains her goal is to add a personal touch to these recipes and to share them with each and every customer.
KSDK
Clementine's Creamery releases new flavors
ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, Dusty from 93.7 The Bull, joined Mary to chat about Clementine Creamery's newest flavors. In honor of Frozen at the Fox, the local ice cream hub has released a “Frozen” ice cream flavor called "Let it Snow". Plus, customers can now try out other holiday flavors like Peppermint Andy. Peppermint Andy is in partnership with Andy Cohen to raise money for Doorways Charity.
KSDK
Dazzle dinner guests with creative tablescapes by Set with Grace
ST. LOUIS — The holidays are here which means so are the dinner parties! This year, hosting your friends and family does not have to be stressful. Set With Grace has one goal: to create a dining space where a lifetime of a memories will be made. The local business provides high-end tablescape rentals for intimate to small gatherings and celebrations such as dinner parties, luncheons, showers, birthdays, engagements, anniversaries, etc. Depending on what the customer is looking for they can provide a fully curated table rental including all the essentials. They also provide essential rentals for buffet set ups, dessert and coffee bars and beverage bars.
KSDK
What to know about the 36th annual Old Webster Holiday Open House
WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A long-standing holiday tradition, in Old Webster, will bring something for everyone this weekend. The 36th annual open house will kick off "the most wonderful time of the year.” It's a time to shop and support small businesses and have fun with all members of the family.
fourstateshomepage.com
Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”
From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
KSDK
The 7th annual St. Louis Natural Hair and Black Cultural Expo is tomorrow!
St. Louis Natural Hair & Black Cultural Expo is on November 12 from 11a.m.-5p.m. at Better Family Life.
KSDK
Experience Booklet by Date Ideas & Things To Do
ST. LOUIS — Are you tired of not knowing what places to go to around the city? Well look no more because the Experience Booklet is here for you. Malik Wilson spoke with Morgan Casey, founder of Date Ideas and Things to Do and owner of Experience Booklet. This...
KSDK
Malik checks out WonderLight's Christmas in St. Louis
ST. LOUIS — WonderLight's Christmas is returning to the greater St. Louis area for the 2022 season!. November 11 thru January 1 you can head over to World Wide Technology Raceway and see over 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Lucas Zelnick brings Tik Tok Famous Stand Up to STL
ST. LOUIS - It’s another event to add to your calendar and one that’s sure to make you smile. NYC-based comedian, Lucas Zelnick, is headed to STL to make you laugh, headlining alongside Jamie Wolf at Helium Comedy Club. Tik Tok users may recognize Lucas from their feed...
KSDK
Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons
ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Dana takes you behind the scenes of Frozen at The Fox
ST. LOUIS - It’s time to 'let it go' and head to another must-see show at The Fabulous Fox. Dana DiPiazza is bringing you behind the scenes of one of the biggest 'Live in the Lou' productions the venue has seen in its history. Disney's Frozen is a fan...
KSDK
Treats Unleashed has opened a new location in Wentzville!
ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.
KSDK
First snowflakes of the season expected in St. Louis area next week
ST. LOUIS — After a historically warm start to the month of November, we've started to sway things the other way. Temperatures are back into the 30s and 40s for highs each day. It's much colder outside, and now we turn our focus to chances for snow. This system...
KSDK
Home tips for the winter season from Approved Home Improvements
ST. LOUIS — Even with the sunshine today, believe it or not, the winter season is just around the corner! Our Show Me teams wants you to be prepared, and that includes your home, too. James Anderson from Approved Home Improvements stopped by to share tips on preparing your...
KSDK
Live in the Lou: Sweepstakes winner talks VIP experience with Dana DiPiazza
ST. LOUIS — With the help of AEG, Show Me was able to send over 40 viewers to see Carrie Underwood’s Denim and Rhinestones show at the Enterprise Center. Among the large group of lucky viewers was Becky Carron, scoring the only 2 VIP meet and greet tickets in addition to her floor seats.
KSDK
A Place to Call Home: Gary
ST. LOUIS — Gary is a kind and helpful 13-year-old looking for his forever family. This teen loves all animals, but horses are his favorite. Gary enjoys horseback riding and spending time outside. He also enjoys shopping at his favorite store and coming up with crazy hair styles. He...
KSDK
Pappy's Smokehouse burglarized early Friday
Another St. Louis restaurant was the victim of a burglary early Friday morning. Over 20 businesses that have been burglarized are connected, according to police.
KSDK
The Salvation Army is celebrating the Veterans Residence 10th Anniversary and the 75th Tree of Lights campaign
ST. LOUIS — Today is a special day for our community as we honor Veterans and thank them for their service. It’s also the 10th Anniversary of the opening of The Salvation Army’s Veterans Residence on Locust Street. Veterans Residence has helped hundreds of Veterans in the past 10 years, offering a wide range of support and rehabilitation services. It’s a special place.
KSDK
Next Week on Show Me St. Louis: Lindenwood University’s community outreach endeavor LindenGiving
ST. LOUIS — Established in 2020, LindenGiving is a community outreach endeavor focused on serving the most essential needs of Lindenwood University’s neighbors in St. Charles. Each initiative under the LindenGiving program aligns with a University value: excellence, dedication, integrity, creativity, teamwork.
KSDK
Record warmth now, winter cold returns Friday
ST. LOUIS — Thursday is another very warm day that just doesn't feel like November at all. It started out tying a record for a warm overnight low. Enjoy it while it lasts – cold air is poised to move in overnight. The warm air will be short-lived...
