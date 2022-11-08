ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Louis, MO

KSDK

Thanksgiving Recipe Week: Chef Cathy's Oxtail Stew

ST. LOUIS — Located in Ferguson, Missouri, Cathy's Kitchen is an American restaurant with food from all around the country. Owner, Cathy Jenkins, travels the nation looking for unique restaurants with unique menu items. Jenkins explains her goal is to add a personal touch to these recipes and to share them with each and every customer.
FERGUSON, MO
KSDK

Clementine's Creamery releases new flavors

ST. LOUIS — Thursday morning, Dusty from 93.7 The Bull, joined Mary to chat about Clementine Creamery's newest flavors. In honor of Frozen at the Fox, the local ice cream hub has released a “Frozen” ice cream flavor called "Let it Snow". Plus, customers can now try out other holiday flavors like Peppermint Andy. Peppermint Andy is in partnership with Andy Cohen to raise money for Doorways Charity.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Dazzle dinner guests with creative tablescapes by Set with Grace

ST. LOUIS — The holidays are here which means so are the dinner parties! This year, hosting your friends and family does not have to be stressful. Set With Grace has one goal: to create a dining space where a lifetime of a memories will be made. The local business provides high-end tablescape rentals for intimate to small gatherings and celebrations such as dinner parties, luncheons, showers, birthdays, engagements, anniversaries, etc. Depending on what the customer is looking for they can provide a fully curated table rental including all the essentials. They also provide essential rentals for buffet set ups, dessert and coffee bars and beverage bars.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

What to know about the 36th annual Old Webster Holiday Open House

WEBSTER GROVES, Mo. — A long-standing holiday tradition, in Old Webster, will bring something for everyone this weekend. The 36th annual open house will kick off "the most wonderful time of the year.” It's a time to shop and support small businesses and have fun with all members of the family.
WEBSTER GROVES, MO
fourstateshomepage.com

Family-owned bakery known for “best desserts in Missouri”

From gooey butter cake to New York cheesecake, the Missouri Baking Company has you sweet tooth fix. MISSOURI (KSNF/KODE) — Many people may agree that old-fashioned bakeries make some of the best desserts around. With original, secret family recipes that often go back several generations, food critics says there’s just no substitute. The website, “Only In Your State” (which features little known attractions and “the best of” from all 50 states), claims Missouri Baking Company, “makes some of the very best desserts in Missouri.” The third generation, family-owned business was also named, “one of the country’s best bakeries” by the Daily Meal. The food and beverage website ranked Missouri Baking Company number 39 out of the more than 1,400 bakeries considered.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Experience Booklet by Date Ideas & Things To Do

ST. LOUIS — Are you tired of not knowing what places to go to around the city? Well look no more because the Experience Booklet is here for you. Malik Wilson spoke with Morgan Casey, founder of Date Ideas and Things to Do and owner of Experience Booklet. This...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Malik checks out WonderLight's Christmas in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS — WonderLight's Christmas is returning to the greater St. Louis area for the 2022 season!. November 11 thru January 1 you can head over to World Wide Technology Raceway and see over 1 million LED lights synchronized to traditional and newer, rocking Christmas music played through your own car stereo.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Market by Macy's Celebrates Grand Opening in Chesterfield Commons

ST. LOUIS - Market by Macy's is officially open for business just in time for the season of giving. The Macy's team celebrated the new store's grand opening with customers on Friday, November 11th, after much anticipation community-wide. Market by Macy's is a new concept, the Chesterfield location being just...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Treats Unleashed has opened a new location in Wentzville!

ST. LOUIS — Treats Unleashed, the natural place for pets, is your one-stop shop for healthy pet food, fresh-baked pet treats & cakes, quality dog & cat toys, collars, beds, pet supplies, and more! Treats Unleashed is 100% locally-owned & operated with a team of over 150 pet experts who have dedicated themselves to providing the best service and special experiences for every pet who visits.
WENTZVILLE, MO
KSDK

A Place to Call Home: Gary

ST. LOUIS — Gary is a kind and helpful 13-year-old looking for his forever family. This teen loves all animals, but horses are his favorite. Gary enjoys horseback riding and spending time outside. He also enjoys shopping at his favorite store and coming up with crazy hair styles. He...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

The Salvation Army is celebrating the Veterans Residence 10th Anniversary and the 75th Tree of Lights campaign

ST. LOUIS — Today is a special day for our community as we honor Veterans and thank them for their service. It’s also the 10th Anniversary of the opening of The Salvation Army’s Veterans Residence on Locust Street. Veterans Residence has helped hundreds of Veterans in the past 10 years, offering a wide range of support and rehabilitation services. It’s a special place.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KSDK

Record warmth now, winter cold returns Friday

ST. LOUIS — Thursday is another very warm day that just doesn't feel like November at all. It started out tying a record for a warm overnight low. Enjoy it while it lasts – cold air is poised to move in overnight. The warm air will be short-lived...
SAINT LOUIS, MO

