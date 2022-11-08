Read full article on original website
54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach
FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property
SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
niceville.com
Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report
NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
WALA-TV FOX10
Foley PD investigating apparent murder-suicide
FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley police department has released a statement regarding their investigation into an apparent murder/suicide that happened early Saturday morning. “Just after 2 am this morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. This appears to be a murder/suicide.
WEAR
1 person taken to hospital following vehicle versus bicyclist crash in Escambia County
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Fire rescue says one person is being transported to the hospital after a vehicle and a bicyclist collided in Escambia County Saturday evening. According to officials, the collision happened at an Exxon gas station on W Navy Blvd. and N Corry Field Rd. around 5:30 p.m.
Man who hit Pensacola police officer with car in 2021 sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after fleeing from police in 2021 and hitting an officer on foot patrol. On Nov. 3, Circuit Court Judge John Simon sentenced Josiah Miles Andersen, 44, to 15 years in Florida’s Department of Corrections for Fleeing and Attempting to Elude, […]
72-year-old Pensacola woman sentenced to life in prison for shooting neighbor six times
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A 72-year-old Pensacola woman will spend the rest of her life in prison after an Escambia County judge sentenced her to life in prison for shooting her neighbor six times. On Nov. 9, Circuit Court Judge Linda Nobles sentenced Yagaunda Grace Buschbaum to life in Florida’s Department of Corrections for […]
WEAR
WEAR News reporter gets firsthand look at Escambia County Fire Rescue training
PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Escambia Fire Rescue is hosting a physical abilities test Monday at Pensacola Fire Station #4 on 1 N. Q Street. They are looking to hire 10-15 more firefighters to keep up with growing demand. The test includes 25 push-ups and 40 sit-ups in two minutes each, a...
atmorenews.com
Man charged with Spice possession
An Atmore man got a rude awakening — and arrested — recently, after Atmore police officers found him unconscious inside a vehicle, then found illegal substances in his car and on his person. The incident took place around 10:40 p.m. on October 30, when police were sent to...
Baldwin Co. jury finds man guilty of rape
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon following a two-day trial, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County DA. Tyler Frame, was found guilty on Nov. 9 and will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2023 by Judge Clark Stankoski. The state said […]
Pensacola drug trafficking suspect hid in doghouse, says sheriff’s office
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — After running from police and hiding in a doghouse, a Pensacola man was charged with trafficking meth and stealing a car, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office. Cameron Eric Paulchek, 31, was charged with trafficking amphetamine, flee/eluding police and vehicle theft. Deputies said on Tuesday, Nov. 8, a red […]
Escambia Co. Sheriff’s Office questioning a man in connection to homicide
UPDATE (3:35 p.m): Williams has been located and no longer wanted for questioning. ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man to question in reference to an October homicide, according to a Facebook post from the ECSO. Cornelius Dudley Williams is wanted for questioning only for a homicide […]
Foley police respond to suspected murder-suicide on Nov. 12
Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police were called to the 1600 block of North Pine Street about 2 a.m. on Nov. 12 responding to a call of a suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the incident appears to be a murder/suicide.
Veterans Day 2022 events in Okaloosa County
DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Veterans Day, Nov. 11 falls on a Friday for 2022, making a perfect setup for a military support-filled weekend in Northwest Florida. Below is a list of events and attractions around Okaloosa County. Destin Nov. 10 – At 6:00 p.m. the Destin Library will present a special Veterans Day program featuring local author, Gregory […]
Atmore Advance
Jackson wins re-election as sheriff of Escambia County, Ala.
Heath Jackson handily won re-election to his position as Sheriff of Escambia County defeating challenger Shaun Golden in Tuesday’s general election. The final count was reported about 9:21 p.m. with 100 percent of the boxes counted. In the final count, the Sheriff’s race ended as follows:. Incumbent Heath...
Man who burglarized multiple ATMs sentenced to 15 years in prison
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after being found guilty of burglarizing over half a dozen ATMs in the Escambia County area. Arthur Streety, 41, is accused of stealing over $23,000 and damaging the ATMs in the process. One machine was allegedly completely removed from the original […]
3 killed in head-on crash in south Alabama identified
The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified three people who died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Flomaton. The crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. According to ALEA, “Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was...
Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
Atmore Advance
Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant
Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate
Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
