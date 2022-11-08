ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Escambia County, AL

WKRG News 5

54-year-old killed crossing HWY 98 in Fort Walton Beach

FORT WALTON BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — The Fort Walton Beach Police Department shut down parts of HWY 98 near Memorial Parkway Thursday afternoon for a fatal car crash. Police Chief Robert Bage said the accident happened at 2:47 p.m. in the Westbound lanes. According to the press release, a white Dodge Ram Pickup truck pulling […]
FORT WALTON BEACH, FL
WKRG News 5

Site work begins at new Silverhill Elementary School property

SILVERHILL, Ala. (WKRG) – For the first time since the 75-acre property was purchased in July of 2021, crews are clearing the land making way for the new Silverhill Elementary School. “To see actual trees come down, dirt being moved, to see crews out it’s just been an amazing thing,” said Silverhill Mayor Jared Lyles. […]
SILVERHILL, AL
niceville.com

Niceville shooting victim is former Okaloosa commissioner: report

NICEVILLE, Fla. — The man who died after being shot at a home in Niceville has been identified as Doug Hutcheson, a former Okaloosa County Commissioner, according to published reports. According to the Northwest Florida Daily News, while the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office declined to name the victim, citing...
NICEVILLE, FL
WALA-TV FOX10

Foley PD investigating apparent murder-suicide

FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley police department has released a statement regarding their investigation into an apparent murder/suicide that happened early Saturday morning. “Just after 2 am this morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. This appears to be a murder/suicide.
FOLEY, AL
atmorenews.com

Man charged with Spice possession

An Atmore man got a rude awakening — and arrested — recently, after Atmore police officers found him unconscious inside a vehicle, then found illegal substances in his car and on his person. The incident took place around 10:40 p.m. on October 30, when police were sent to...
ATMORE, AL
WKRG News 5

Baldwin Co. jury finds man guilty of rape

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A Baldwin County Jury found a man guilty of first-degree rape Wednesday afternoon following a two-day trial, according to a Facebook post from the Baldwin County DA. Tyler Frame, was found guilty on Nov. 9 and will be sentenced on Jan. 11, 2023 by Judge Clark Stankoski. The state said […]
BALDWIN COUNTY, AL
OBA

Foley police respond to suspected murder-suicide on Nov. 12

Foley, Ala. – (OBA) – Foley police were called to the 1600 block of North Pine Street about 2 a.m. on Nov. 12 responding to a call of a suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. Police said the incident appears to be a murder/suicide.
FOLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Veterans Day 2022 events in Okaloosa County

DESTIN, Fla. (WKRG) — Veterans Day, Nov. 11 falls on a Friday for 2022, making a perfect setup for a military support-filled weekend in Northwest Florida. Below is a list of events and attractions around Okaloosa County. Destin Nov. 10 – At 6:00 p.m. the Destin Library will present a special Veterans Day program featuring local author, Gregory […]
OKALOOSA COUNTY, FL
Atmore Advance

Jackson wins re-election as sheriff of Escambia County, Ala.

Heath Jackson handily won re-election to his position as Sheriff of Escambia County defeating challenger Shaun Golden in Tuesday’s general election. The final count was reported about 9:21 p.m. with 100 percent of the boxes counted. In the final count, the Sheriff’s race ended as follows:. Incumbent Heath...
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, AL
AL.com

3 killed in head-on crash in south Alabama identified

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency has identified three people who died Sunday afternoon in a head-on collision in Flomaton. The crash took place shortly before 3:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6. According to ALEA, “Shannon P. Lucas, 48, of Flomaton was fatally injured when the 2017 Dodge 1500 pickup he was...
FLOMATON, AL
WKRG News 5

Gulf Shores Police say Foley man falsely reported shooting

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — A Foley man was arrested and charged with rendering false alarm after he told police he was shot Sunday, but further investigation proved he was not, according to a Facebook post from the Gulf Shores Police Department. Joseph Desmond Ferrell, 43, of Foley has a “documented history with other Baldwin […]
GULF SHORES, AL
Atmore Advance

Montgomery man arrested on escape warrant

Arrest stems from man selling cell phones without business license. A Montgomery man was arrested Nov. 7 on an escape warrant from the Alabama Department of Corrections, according to the Atmore Police Department. Public Information Officer Sgt. Darrell McMann said in a release that Lamar Vanhuse, 46, of Montgomery, was...
MONTGOMERY, AL
WKRG News 5

Man shot on Dixie St in Crestview, police investigate

Photos in this story could be graphic for some readers CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — One man was shot in the hand Tuesday morning in what Crestview Police are investigating as a self-defense case. It happened just before 4:30 a.m. at a home near the intersection of Second Ave. and Dixie St. The police report said […]
CRESTVIEW, FL

