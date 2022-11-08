FOLEY, Ala. (WALA) - The Foley police department has released a statement regarding their investigation into an apparent murder/suicide that happened early Saturday morning. “Just after 2 am this morning, officers and detectives with the Foley Police Department responded to the 1600 block of North Pine Street in Foley for a reported suicide. Officers discovered a man with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound. A second man was found nearby with a gunshot wound. Both were pronounced dead at the scene. This appears to be a murder/suicide.

FOLEY, AL ・ 15 HOURS AGO