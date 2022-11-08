Read full article on original website
University of Kentucky Conducting Borderline Personality Disorder Treatment Study for Kentucky ResidentsAmarie M.Lexington, KY
An Authentic Kentucky Experience at Origin Hotel LexingtonRebekah BartonLexington, KY
Dominion Senior Living hosting an open house at its Frankfort, Kentucky location on Nov. 17Amarie M.Frankfort, KY
This Town in Kentucky Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensLexington, KY
Mnemonic device exhibition at Transylvania University explores how memory worksAmarie M.Lexington, KY
Former NBA Forward Thurl Bailey Drops Major Truth Bomb On The Utah Jazz's 10-3 Start
A quick look at the Western Conference standings will tell you all you need to know about the NBA's biggest storyline so far. After trading away their two franchise cornerstones in Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell this past summer, nobody was expecting them to win more than 25 games all season.
Washington State puts 'great offense' up against Boise State
Mouhamed Gueye, Justin Powell and Washington State aim to string together another strong performance Saturday when they visit Boise State in the Capital City Classic. The game is officially a neutral-site contest despite being played in Boise, Idaho. Gueye scored 18 points on 8-of-12 shooting and added a career-high 13...
Some Within Organization Don’t Believe Pacers’ Myles Turner & Buddy Hield Make L.A. Title Contenders
With the Los Angeles Lakers getting off to a poor start to the 2022-23 season, a lot of the focus has been on what trades they can make off the floor as opposed to what they’re doing on it. The most popular possibility that the Lakers have been linked...
Blue Devils hilariously troll Hokies after win
In his first year as the Duke football head coach, Mike Elko has raised the bar, apparently extending to the program's creative skills on Twitter. The bowl-bound Blue Devils (7-3, 4-2 ACC), who began the season as the Coastal Division's projected cellar dweller, completely deflated Virginia Tech (2-8, 1-6 ACC) with a 24-7 home win on Saturday. It was Duke's third straight victory, all in conference play, after going winless in the last 13 ACC games under David Cutcliffe.
Darvin Ham Criticizes The Entire Lakers Roster After Painful Loss vs. Kings
The Los Angeles Lakers suffered their 10th loss of the 2022-23 NBA season, only winning two games over that span, recording the worst start in franchise history. This team was expected to struggle a little bit before the start of the campaign, but this was unthinkable for a lot of people.
Lane Kiffin threw shade at Alabama during halftime interview
Lane Kiffin really can’t help himself sometimes. Kiffin is known for being a big talker and guy who runs his mouth sometimes. He’s gotten a lot better about censoring himself as he’s gotten older, but the 47-year-old still lets things slip out sometimes. During an interview with...
Joakim Noah Shares Untold Story Of Kobe Bryant Being Petty To LeBron James When They Played Basketball At the White House
Kobe Bryant was called a lot of things, and petty isn't usually the word that's associated with the late Lakers legend. But, former Chicago Bulls star Joakim Noah relived an incident that changes that perception. Noah had a decorated 13-year run in the NBA, and perhaps one of his best...
Carmelo Anthony in Talks With Tainan TSG GhostHawks
Anthony, 38, has remained unsigned after his contract expired last season at the end of last season, which he spent with the Lakers. The same happened with free agent center Dwight Howard, who recently signed in Taiwan himself, with the Taoyuan Leopards. Anthony appeared in 69 games last season, averaging...
Derrick Rose frustrated with reduced role?
Russell Westbrook may not be the only former MVP who is due for a change. New York Knicks guard Derrick Rose spoke with reporters on Thursday and made some interesting comments about his reduced role this season. “I’m in the unknown,” said Rose, per SportsNet New York. “I’m trying to...
Interim Auburn HC Cadillac Williams has message for college football world after his first win
Cadillac Williams had a message for the college football world after winning his first game as Auburn’s interim head coach. The Tigers defeated Texas A&M 13-10 in front of an electric crowd at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday night. The fans packed the house and everyone stuck around to celebrate the first win under Williams.
Nuggets And Bulls Starting Lineups
The Denver Nuggets and Chicago Bulls have announced their starting lineups for Sunday's game.
The Bucks Have Been Quietly Thinking Of Making A Trade
The Milwaukee Bucks are currently the best team in the NBA, with a strong 10-1 start to the season and a lot of promise that shows they could go all the way again this year. The main star of the team is obviously Giannis Antetokounmpo but there are many supporting players who help the team become such a powerhouse.
