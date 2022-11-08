Friends of Aaron Carter believe he may have suffered a tragic relapse prior to his death at 34, claiming he had plans to go to the studio and did not seem suicidal. Aaron had battled substance abuse for over a decade, enrolling in a month-long outpatient program through Lionrock Recovery just a few weeks ago, RadarOnline.com can confirm."I decided to enroll myself into that program," he said in September, clarifying the reason for his stay. "There's been no relapses. I haven't had any relapses ... it's just triggers are big right now for me. You know, so, I just, I...

5 DAYS AGO