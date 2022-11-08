Read full article on original website
Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say
DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession
WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
Edinburg police seeking man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting
The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an October drive-by shooting, according to a news release. Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road on Monday, October 24, the news release stated.
Driver pulls out machete after road rage incident in Brownsville, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Brownsville man was arrested after threatening a man and a woman with a machete, police said. Mark Anthony Vasquez, 20, was taken into custody Nov. 8 at the 6700 block of Pino Azul on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to Brownsville police. A woman driving a […]
Palm Valley police seeking man wanted on assault charges
The Palm Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man wanted on assault charges. Christian Michael Zanca is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her brother in August at the 1100 block of Palm Valley Drive East, according to Palm Valley police Chief Alvaro Garcia.
Chase starting in Kenedy County ends in Harlingen, driver facing multiple charges
A driver is facing multiple charges after being accused of leading authorities on a cross-county chase that ended in Harlingen. A spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety says a trooper spotted a black Ford F-150 truck allegedly stolen out of the Houston area and attempted to pull over the driver in Kenedy County.
DPS pursuit in Houston ends with south Texas rollover in Harlingen
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due to causing three accidents during the pursuit, and evading arrest on foot, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS in the Rio Grande Valley.
Teen arrested after human-smuggling related chase ends in crash at McAllen shopping center
A 17-year-old male driver was arrested in connection with a crash near a McAllen shopping center that the Texas Department of Public Safety said was caused by a human-smuggling related chase. According to DPS, the vehicle driven by an unidentified 17-year-old male evaded authorities before crashing. Six people bailed from...
IDEA student arrested after making threats to students and staff, authorities say
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A student at an IDEA school in Edinburg was taken into custody after allegations of making verbal threats to staff and classmates on Friday. A 16-year-old student at IDEA Toros College Prep made comments threatening to cause bodily injury to the staff and students attending the school, according to a news […]
San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
Trial date set for murder-for-hire case in Brownsville
A trial date has been set for a man accused of hiring two other men to kill a woman in Brownsville. Jose Rodriguez is accused of hiring Charly Torres and Jonathan Martinez to kill Adela Gonzalez Martinez in November 2020, according to the indictment against them. Prosecutors say Adela Martinez...
Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist
ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
Brownsville resident paid for construction work that man never started, police say
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police are looking for a man wanted in connection to a report of theft after a resident paid for construction work nearly a year ago. Rafael Dimas Gonzalez is wanted for the offense of theft, in connection to a Nov. 10, 2021, incident in which “Gonzalez was hired to do construction […]
Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat
MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday. According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.
Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths
Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
Tortilla restaurant has slew of lingering violations months after an inspection
HIDALGO COUNTY, Texas (ValleyCentral) —The Food Patrol is focused on Hidalgo County in this week’s installment of “Food 4 Thought”. Restaurants with a 0 score have no health code violations. The higher the score the more violations an establishment has to correct. Mariscos El Barba at 10541 W. Monte Cristo Road in Edinburg is this […]
5 On Your Side: McAllen man disputing hundreds of dollars in medical bills
A McAllen man is disputing nearly $700 in unwanted medical bills for services he refused. Gerry Chua said he bruised his knee in November 2021 after he was hit by a driver while on his bike near the intersection of 10th Street and Trenton Road. Chua said he told EMS...
