Mcallen, TX

ValleyCentral

Man threatens couple with knife, slashes their tires, police say

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man accused of chasing a man and woman with a knife and slashing their tires. Ricardo De La Garza was taken into custody by the Brownsville Police Department Criminal Investigation Unit for the offenses of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon family violence, criminal mischief, assault and […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Criminal charges ‘pending’ after fights at Donna school, officials say

DONNA, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Criminal charges are pending against several students after a fight at Donna North High School, officials said. On Wednesday afternoon, several “physical altercations” involving students occurred simultaneously in different areas at Donna North High School, according to a statement from the Donna Independent School District. Campus police and security responded to […]
DONNA, TX
ValleyCentral

PD: Man arrested for stealing cars from lots, deceived salespeople by switching out keys

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Brownsville police arrested a man who was wanted for theft of a motor vehicle. Marco Antonio Salas, 43, was arrested on four counts of theft of a motor vehicle, Brownsville police say. According to Investigator Martin Sandoval, the Brownsville Police Department public information officer, Salas was wanted for stealing cars from […]
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Border Patrol: Woman arrested with Barrett .50 caliber in her possession

WESLACO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A woman was arrested Tuesday after U.S. Border Patrol agents found a Barrett .50 caliber rifle in the backseat of her SUV. Elizabeth Santiago was arrested for attempting to export the rifle from the United States without a license or written authorization, court documents stated. A criminal complaint obtained by ValleyCentral […]
WESLACO, TX
KRGV

Edinburg police seeking man wanted in connection with drive-by shooting

The Edinburg Police Department is seeking the public’s help in identifying a man wanted in connection with an October drive-by shooting, according to a news release. Police responded to a report of a drive-by shooting at the 3500 block of North Doolittle Road on Monday, October 24, the news release stated.
EDINBURG, TX
KRGV

Palm Valley police seeking man wanted on assault charges

The Palm Valley Police Department is seeking the public’s help in locating a 28-year-old man wanted on assault charges. Christian Michael Zanca is accused of assaulting his ex-girlfriend and her brother in August at the 1100 block of Palm Valley Drive East, according to Palm Valley police Chief Alvaro Garcia.
PALM VALLEY, TX
cw39.com

DPS pursuit in Houston ends with south Texas rollover in Harlingen

HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A vehicle pursuit that began in Kenedy County and ended in Harlingen is under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety. The driver is being charged with evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a stolen vehicle, failure to stop and render aid, three charges of deadly conduct due to causing three accidents during the pursuit, and evading arrest on foot, according to Sgt. Maria Montalvo, public information officer for the Texas DPS in the Rio Grande Valley.
HARLINGEN, TX
ValleyCentral

San Juan man convicted for transporting migrants in tractor-trailer

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A Rio Grande Valley man was guilty of illegally transporting migrants within the United States, according to a ruling from a federal jury in Corpus Christi. After a two-day trial, a jury convicted Rodolfo Cazares, 52, of San Juan, the U.S. Attorney’s Office of the Southern District of Texas announced […]
SAN JUAN, TX
KRGV

Trial date set for murder-for-hire case in Brownsville

A trial date has been set for a man accused of hiring two other men to kill a woman in Brownsville. Jose Rodriguez is accused of hiring Charly Torres and Jonathan Martinez to kill Adela Gonzalez Martinez in November 2020, according to the indictment against them. Prosecutors say Adela Martinez...
BROWNSVILLE, TX
ValleyCentral

Alamo man sentenced for crash that killed motorcyclist

ALAMO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — An Alamo man was sentenced to state jail for his involvement in a 2019 crash that left a motorcyclist dead. Carlos Vasquez was ordered to serve seven years in state jail on Tuesday after pleading guilty to charges of accident involving death, according to Hidalgo County Jail records. An indictment obtained […]
ALAMO, TX
cw39.com

Former Brownsville cop ordered to prison

BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Brownsville Police officer has been sentenced to federal prison. According to a news release from the United States Attorney’s Office Southern District of Texas, Jose Salinas, 53, was ordered to serve eight years in federal prison by U.S. District Judge Fernando Rodriguez Jr. after his conviction of trafficking one kilogram of methamphetamine.
BROWNSVILLE, TX
NewsWest 9

Alamo Jr. High student arrested for making terroristic threat

MIDLAND, Texas — An MISD student is facing charges after the district says they made a terroristic threat against another student Monday. According to a press release from the district, an Alamo Junior High student allegedly threatened to get a firearm from their home and shoot a student they had an altercation with.
ALAMO, TX
kurv.com

Hidalgo County Records More COVID-19 Deaths

Hidalgo County health officials report two more fatalities from COVID-19, in addition to another 271 positive cases of the virus. The two deaths were a woman in her 60s from Edinburg and a woman from Mission who was older than 70. One of the women was not fully vaccinated and the other was not up to date with her shots.
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX

