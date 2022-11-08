Read full article on original website
KPD detectives recover stolen truck
KENNEWICK, Wash.- Kennewick Police Department (KPD) Detectives with the Criminal Apprehension Team (CAT) noticed someone spray-painting a truck while on patrol on the 400 block of North Volland in Kennewick. After an initial investigation it was determined that the truck was reported stolen out of Richland. The male suspect who...
Two men arrested on suspicion of kidnapping
PASCO – An attempt to stop an SUV for driving with no headlights on last month led Pasco police to rescue a woman and arrest two men on suspicion of kidnapping. Rodolfo Mendoza Ochoa, 39, and Irwing J. Gamboa Gomez, 27, allegedly forced a 25-year-old woman into an SUV by threatening her on Oct. 28 near North 22nd Avenue and West Sylvester Street.
Father Charged In Connection With Child Drowning in Richland Bathroom
(Richland, WA) -- New details into the case of a man accused of drowning his one-year-old child in a Richland hotel room's bathtub. This happened back on October 28. Both Richland Police and Fire got on scene at the Woodsprings Suites off Tapteal Drive and were able to restore the toddler's heartbeat. Authorities had the 1-year-old airlifted to Seattle for treatment, where they later died. 24-year-old Jonathan Rodriguez is now charged with 2nd Degree Manslaughter after, police say, the father had a pattern of neglect and recklessness. He was arrested back on November 3rd.
Suspects located in corn field, accused of eluding police in stolen car
PASCO, Wash. — Four people were found hiding in a corn field after allegedly eluding police in a stolen vehicle. The Franklin County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy was attempting to stop a speeding vehicle on Pasco-Kahlotus Road near Fosterwells Road Monday evening, Nov. 7. The vehicle sped off, but the deputy managed to find it in rough shape...
Yakima Detectives Investigate Fatal Gang Shooting
Yakima County Sheriff's Deputies are investigating a gang related fatal shooting reported Tuesday in Outlook. Detectives say a 44-year-old man from Outlook was killed at the intersection of Price and Outlook Roads in Outlook. A press release says the victim has been identified as Sylvester Almaguer Jr.. Authorities say he died while he was being airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says it's 33rd homicide countywide this year.
Father faces manslaughter charges after allegedly drowning 1-year-old child
RICHLAND, Wash. — A father has been charged with Manslaughter in the Second Degree after allegedly drowning his 1-year-old child, who later died at a hospital in Seattle. Around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28, Richland Fire Department medics and Richland Police Department officers responded to the WoodSpring Suites hotel on the 1300 block of Tapteal Dr. in Richland, after a report of a possible bathtub drowning of a 1-year-old. Medics performed life saving efforts to the child at the scene.
BCSO warns of text billing scam
BENTON COUNTY, Wash.- The Benton County Sheriff's Office (BCSO) is warning residents that scammers are sending text messages with phony links attached. The scam texters are pretending to be Amazon and are asking people to update their personal billing information. The BCSO is reminding people to not click on any...
Police investigate shooting death in Outlook
OUTLOOK, Wash. — Deputies with the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office responded to a gunshot victim at the Sunnyside Hospital late November 8, according to PIO Casey Schilperoort. They reportedly learned that a shooting had occurred around the Price Road and Outlook Road intersection. Detectives then went to investigate and process the scene.
Benton County deputies recover haul of stolen goods from animal complaint call
KENNEWICK, Wash. — What began as a request for deputies to check on an animal accused of attacking a neighbor resulted in search warrants and the seizure of various stolen items from across the region at a Benton County residence overnight Sunday. According to a social media notice from...
Deadly Shooting in Outlook
(Outlook, WA) -- A 44-year-old man has died from gunshots in Outlook. The Yakima County Sheriff's Office says this happened off Price Road and Outlook Road late Tuesday night. Authorities say when they arrived at the scene they found 44-year-old Sylvester Almaguer, Junior of Outlook suffering from injuries related to a gunshot wound. He was rushed to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle but died en route. There is some indication the shooting was gang-related. The investigation continues. This is the 33rd homicide of the year in Yakima County. The all time record is said to be 35.
Fire destroys detached shop, damages other property
WALLA WALLA – A fire destroyed a detached shop, plus damaged a detached garage and two vehicles. Walla Walla County Fire District No. 4 was dispatched to 217 Prospect Avenue at about 7 p.m., according to Deputy Fire Chief John Golden. The fire is believed to have been caused...
Tri-Cities child suffers this year’s 1st COVID-linked rare illness. Another adult dies
Last month there were eight deaths reported in the Benton Franklin Health District.
Woman dies after being found beaten unconscious behind Pasco store
She died about 11 hours after being found.
Outlook man died at hospital from gunshot wound in suspected gang attack
SUNNYSIDE, Wash. — Detectives have launched a homicide investigation following the death of a 44-year-old man who arrived at Sunnyside Hospital with at least one gunshot wound on Tuesday night. According to the Yakima County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were sent to Astria Sunnyside Hospital late on November 8, 2022...
Oregon metal fabricator plans powder coating facility in Richland
A growing Hermiston company will build a powder coating facility in Richland’s Horn Rapids Industrial Park as it moves to keep up with rising demand from the Tri-Cities. N.W. Metal Fabricators Inc. has a tentative agreement to buy 5 acres near Polar Way and Logan Street from the city of Richland. The city’s economic development committee has recommended the city council authorize the city manager to enter a purchase-sale agreement worth $340,000.
Adams County to Send Inmates to Benton County Jail
Sometimes smaller jurisdictions find themselves with less resources than they need. Benton County approves the deal with Adams County jail. According to information released by the Benton County Commissioners, this week they approved a mutual aid deal with Adams County. According to the information released:. "Adams County has requested use...
“We need answers,” 24-year-old’s death sends shockwave through Tri-Cities family
PASCO, Wash. — Twenty-four-year-old Breanna Gooldy was the creative soul in her family. “She was the singer of the group, she was the singer, she seemed to know every song, she would make up songs of her own – and she – her voice was beautiful,” Gooldy’s older sister, Angela Shaharra said. Breanna was also the baby of the family;...
HPD Arrest Log
The following are recent arrests made by the Hermiston Police Department:. Nov. 6: Armando Medina Verdin, 22, was arrested on the 1300 block of N. 1st Street and charged with second-degree criminal trespass. Nov. 6: Gage Darrell Woods, 23, was arrested near Baxter Road and Canal Road and charged with...
Troopers Say Man Died After Crash From Medical Emergency
A man is dead from a single car crash after reportedly suffering a medical emergency in State Route 17 Monday. Troopers say 61-year-old Troy Wilson of Benton City was northbound on SR 17 about a mile north of Othello when his 2015 Nissan Altima left the roadway to the right, went into a ditch and came to a rest against a fence.
Race for Franklin County Sheriff: incumbent versus first-time runner
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. — In the running for Franklin County Sheriff, we have incumbent Sheriff J.D. Raymond, and former Connell Police Chief Chris Turner. Sheriff Raymond is looking to kick off his third and final term before retirement. Turner is looking for his first elected position. Sheriff Raymond said since his election eight years ago, he’s turned the Franklin County...
