ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Comments / 0

Related
fox7austin.com

Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox7austin.com

Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
MINNESOTA STATE
fox7austin.com

Where is the best tasting water in Texas?

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Where is the best tasting water in Texas? If you guessed Pflugerville, you'd be right!. The City of Pflugerville has won Best Tasting Water in the State in the Surface Water category, as judged by the Texas Water Utilities Association (TWUA). Pflugerville won Best Tasting Surface Water...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
fox7austin.com

Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead

A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas A&M Regents approve more than $328M in new construction

COLLEGE STATION, Texas - More than $328 million in new construction has been approved by the Texas A&M University Board of Regents Thursday. The Texas A&M University System has more than $4.1 billion in construction projects across the state of Texas in planning and design, construction, or development. Funding for...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county

Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

Spring-like weather ends today, cold front on its way

AUSTIN, Texas - Big weather changes are coming! Today will be the last Spring-like day for at least two weeks. We have a series of cold fronts taking aim at Texas in the coming days. The first one will arrive on Friday and it means business. Today the front does...
AUSTIN, TX
fox7austin.com

Beto O'Rourke's future uncertain after election loss to Greg Abbott

EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke came up short in the Texas governor race, despite wins in Travis and Hays Counties. It was the third high-profile loss for O'Rourke who was making his third run for office in four years. He narrowly lost the U.S. Senate race in 2018 to Ted Cruz, and withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.
TEXAS STATE
fox7austin.com

$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death

KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
KILLEEN, TX
fox7austin.com

Strong cold front bringing isolated severe storms, chilly temperatures

AUSTIN, Texas - The wait is almost over for the strongest cold front of the season to make an appearance in Austin and Central Texas. Winds of change today behind the cold front ushering in Winter-like chill. Don't leave home without a jacket and umbrella. Rain chances increasing and the...
AUSTIN, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy