Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California
LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
Las Vegas elections chief asks for patience in ballot count for tightly contested Nevada race
LAS VEGAS (AP) - With the nation awaiting results of tightly contested U.S. Senate, House and governor's races in Nevada, the elections chief in Las Vegas defended the pace of vote-counting in the state's most populous county Thursday. "I can tell you with a great deal of confidence that everything...
Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit
(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
Video across Florida: Tropical Storm Nicole devastates coastal, inland areas from Melbourne to Clearwater
Tropical Storm Nicole's impacts were felt from Daytona Beach to Melbourne to Polk County and over to the Florida West Coast. Power outages, flooded roadways, and crumbled piers were a reminder that the 2022 Atlantic Hurricane Season isn't quite over. Drone operators and local residents recorded videos of eroded beaches...
PHOTOS: Multimillion-dollar Florida homes on brink of collapse after Nicole
WILBUR-BY-THE-SEA, Fla. - Several multi-million dollar homes near the ocean appear to be on the brink of crumbling due to beach erosion caused by Tropical Storm Nicole, which made landfall near Vero Beach as a Category 1 hurricane on Thursday. Although Nicole’s winds died down after coming ashore, its storm...
Video of 'sharks' swimming in Florida road during Tropical Storm Nicole goes viral
HUTCHINSON BEACH, Fla. - Video showing two fin-shaped objects being swept along by floodwater on Hutchinson Island, Florida, was captured by a local business owner as Hurricane Nicole approached the state on Wednesday. Jordan Schwartz, who runs Ohana Surf Shop, recorded the video and posted it to social media. In...
Low-level marijuana possession decriminalized in San Marcos, 4 other Texas cities
AUSTIN, Texas - The proposal to decriminalize marijuana possession, in low amounts, won big in San Marcos. More than 80% responded to the call made by an advocacy group called Mano Amiga. Tuesday night, members celebrated the victory. Among those at the party was the group’s Right to Justice Coordinator Elle Cross.
Where is the best tasting water in Texas?
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas - Where is the best tasting water in Texas? If you guessed Pflugerville, you'd be right!. The City of Pflugerville has won Best Tasting Water in the State in the Surface Water category, as judged by the Texas Water Utilities Association (TWUA). Pflugerville won Best Tasting Surface Water...
Pennsylvania state representative reelected despite being dead
A Pennsylvania state representative who died last month was reelected during the midterm elections, reports say. Democrat Anthony "Tony" DeLuca died Oct. 9 "after a brief battle with lymphoma, a disease he twice previously beat. He was 85," the Pennsylvania House Democratic Caucus wrote. DeLuca was Pennsylvania's longest-serving state rep,...
Texas Republicans against 'critical race theory' win seats on the State Board of Education
Several Republican State Board of Education candidates who ran in opposition of so-called critical race theory in public schools won their races Tuesday night, giving Republicans one more seat on the board, according to Decision Desk HQ. Most notably, Republicans successfully flipped District 2, which covers part of the Gulf...
Texas A&M Regents approve more than $328M in new construction
COLLEGE STATION, Texas - More than $328 million in new construction has been approved by the Texas A&M University Board of Regents Thursday. The Texas A&M University System has more than $4.1 billion in construction projects across the state of Texas in planning and design, construction, or development. Funding for...
Texas Election Results: Governor's race county-by-county
Texas Tribune: A look at how Texans voted this election. Gov. Greg Abbott beat his Democratic challenger Beto O'Rourke on Tuesday night to win a third term as governor of Texas. Abbott won 235 of the state's 254 counties. O'Rourke won by a large margin in 4 of the 5...
Spring-like weather ends today, cold front on its way
AUSTIN, Texas - Big weather changes are coming! Today will be the last Spring-like day for at least two weeks. We have a series of cold fronts taking aim at Texas in the coming days. The first one will arrive on Friday and it means business. Today the front does...
Beto O'Rourke's future uncertain after election loss to Greg Abbott
EL PASO, Texas - Democrat Beto O'Rourke came up short in the Texas governor race, despite wins in Travis and Hays Counties. It was the third high-profile loss for O'Rourke who was making his third run for office in four years. He narrowly lost the U.S. Senate race in 2018 to Ted Cruz, and withdrew from the Democratic presidential primary in 2020.
$5K reward offered for information on Fort Hood soldier's death
KILLEEN, Texas - A $5,000 reward has been offered for credible information in the August death of a Fort Hood soldier. Investigators are looking for the vehicle that struck Sgt. Jesse Cruz in Killeen on August 13. The suspect vehicle is described as a silver or dark gray 2004-2008 sedan...
Strong cold front bringing isolated severe storms, chilly temperatures
AUSTIN, Texas - The wait is almost over for the strongest cold front of the season to make an appearance in Austin and Central Texas. Winds of change today behind the cold front ushering in Winter-like chill. Don't leave home without a jacket and umbrella. Rain chances increasing and the...
AirWick aerosol fresheners recalled due to injury, lacerations hazards
PARSIPPANY, N.J. - The Consumer Product Safety Commission said Reckitt has recalled AirWick Fresh New Day® aerosol air fresheners - "Fresh Linen" and "Fresh Waters" scents due to injury and lacerations hazards. According to CPSC, the products in question are missing a corrosion inhibitor. It's believed that can lead...
