Casper man pleads not guilty to charges after police say they seized almost 10 lbs. of marijuana, cultivation operation

oilcity.news
Casper man convicted of assaulting ex now charged with stalking her from jail
CASPER, Wyo. — A jailed Casper man awaiting sentencing for felony assault on his ex-girlfriend is now charged with felony stalking for allegedly trying to contact her from the detention center. Erick Richardson, 33, was arrested in late June after a reported disturbance at his ex-girlfriend’s family residence. The...
Natrona County man gets over five years’ prison time for repeated DUIs
CASPER, Wyo. — A Natrona County man has been sentenced to prison time after repeated arrests for driving under the influence. David Earl Bright, 51, was sentenced by Natrona County District Court Judge Catherine Wilking to five and a half to seven years in the state penitentiary on Wednesday. In Wyoming, a fourth or subsequent conviction for DUI in a 10-year span is punishable by up to seven years in prison.
Natrona County Recent Arrests (11/9/22–11/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is the latest recent arrests log for law enforcement agencies in Natrona County. The log represents law enforcement contact with suspects who were arrested, and the recommended charges against them. The arrest log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the...
Natrona County Circuit Court arraignments (11/10/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Provided below are the defendants and charges from appearances in Natrona County Circuit Court on Thursday, Nov. 10. The Honorable Judge Michael Patchen presided, while Assistant District Attorney Kevin Taheri represented the state. All persons entering guilty or no contest pleas are presumed innocent until convicted...
(VIDEO) District Attorney finds Casper officer justified in shooting that injured suspect
CASPER, Wyo. — The Natrona County District Attorney’s office has found a Casper police officer justified in firing on an armed suspect on May 30, according to a Casper Police Department release Tuesday. The suspect received a single “grazing wound” to his arm by the single gunshot, according to language in the video that was also released.
Casper man dies in head-on collision Wednesday near Gillette
GILLETTE, Wyo. — A Casper man died following a head-on collision on North Highway 59 on Wednesday evening, according to the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office. Aaron Foster, 33, was reportedly operating a 2018 Ford Raptor F-150 on North Highway 59 when his vehicle collided head-on with a large box truck, driven by a 37-year-old man, around milepost 138 shortly before 7:36 p.m., according to Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds and Campbell County Coroner Paul Wallem.
UPDATE: Driver Crashes into Front Entrance of Mills Church
K2Radio News reached out to Jim Shade, the pastor at Fort Ministry. He shared photos of the accident and told his story. Shade said he literally walked by the spot where the crash happened fifteen second before, even said he waved to the driver as they were pulling up. He...
BREAKING: Casper Police Respond to Reported Pedestrian vs Vehicle Collision at 2nd and Beverly Street
Sgt. Krugler with the Casper Police Department told K2 Radio News that the pedestrian in the accident was walking across the intersection at 2nd Street and Beverly Street without the crosswalk sign on, and the pedestrian was also walking outside of the crosswalk area. The driver of the vehicle has...
Natrona County divorce filings (10/31/22–11/7/22)
CASPER, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who filed for a divorce from Oct. 31 through Nov. 7. All filings are reported to Oil City News by the Natrona County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces in Natrona County. The report excludes sealed cases and confidential parties.
Stalled truck causes slowdown along I-25, forces detour
CASPER, Wyo. — A stalled-out semi truck has caused delays along Interstate 25 and has forced drivers to take a detour. The truck stalled out in southbound traffic near milepost 185. The Wyoming Department of Transportation asks motorists to take exit 187 while they tend to the scene. At...
Wyoming Game & Fish To Award 15 Year Old ‘Ultimate Angler’
Wyoming Game and Fish Department loves to give credit where credit is due. Tristen Brodrecht deserves every bit of credit they're willing to dish out. Brodrecht, a 15 year old living along the North Platte River in Casper, is the youngest Ultimate Angler Award recipient. That is something anglers that have been fishing their entire life may never accomplish and Tristen did it before he could drive a car.
Scott Ortiz joined the International Academy of Trial Lawyers
Scott Ortiz of Williams, Porter, Day, & Neville in Casper, Wyoming, became a member of the International Academy of Trial Lawyers in 2022. The International Academy of Trial Lawyers limits membership to 500 Fellows from the United States in addition to Fellows from nearly 40 countries across the globe. IATL seeks out, identifies, acknowledges, and honors those who have achieved a career of excellence through demonstrated skill and ability in jury trials, trials before the court, and appellate practice. Members are engaged in civil practice on both the plaintiff’s and the defendant’s side of the courtroom, and the trial of criminal cases. The Academy invites only lawyers who have attained the highest level of advocacy. A comprehensive screening process identifies the most distinguished members of the trial bar by means of both peer and judicial review. Scott Ortiz has been evaluated by his colleagues and the judges in his jurisdiction and has been highly recommended as possessing these qualifications and characteristics.
(PHOTOS) Community Tree drops at David Street Station as holiday season ramps up
CASPER, Wyo. — One piece of the holiday season puzzle dropped into place on Friday as the annual Community Tree was installed at David Street Station. “It’s a monster,” said Kevin Hawley, Executive Director of the Downtown Development Authority, as the tree arrived on a Total Oilfield Solutions flatbed.
Election Results – Casper City Council
According to the unofficial results released by the Natrona County Board of Elections office, Gena Jensen in Ward I, Michael Bond in Ward II, and Brandy Haskins and Ray Pacheco in Ward III will serve on the Casper city council. Casper City Council Ward I. Gena Jensen: 2,087. - 54.49%
PHOTOS: Semi Crash Shuts Down I-25 in Casper Near Wyoming Blvd Exit
A semi crash has shut down I-25 near the Wyoming Blvd exit in Casper on Sunday. Not much information is available at this time, but the semi truck was attempting to navigate through the various construction paths that have been happening in Casper all year. The path is difficult to...
(PHOTOS) Wyoming’s elected officials show up for Veterans Day ceremony in Casper
CASPER, Wyo. — Several of Wyoming’s elected officials made an appearance today at the annual Veterans Day ceremony that took place at the Oregon Trail State Veterans Cemetery in Evansville. The observance took place after the bridge leading to the cemetery was dedicated to Casper’s late educator and...
nchsgusher.com
A moose is on the loose…Again!
Over the past couple of weeks there have been multiple sightings of a moose near Evansville, Wyo. The moose had most likely been around since around July but just now nearing close to the city of Casper and Evansville. The Wyoming Game and Fish department decided to attempt and relocate the animal, but the moose had other ideas.
(PHOTOS) World War II silent service veteran honored at Natrona County High School ceremony
CASPER, Wyo. — Natrona County High School held a Veterans Day ceremony on Friday, Nov. 11, and the grandfather of two students received some special recognition. “I know there aren’t many schools today who can say they have a veteran of World War II at their assembly, but we can,” Colonel Mark Johnson, senior Army instructor at NCHS, said.
Stedillie, Hopkins, Schmidt, Christopherson win election, emerging from crowded Natrona school board field
CASPER, Wyo. — The race for four seats on the Natrona County School District Board of Trustees saw a crowded field, with 15 candidates appearing on General Election ballots this year. Michael Stedillie, a retired teacher with 41 years of experience in the classroom, secured the most votes during...
Obituaries: McKinney; DeRop
Damond McKinney: December 4, 1972 – October 31, 2022. Damond Michael McKinney was born to Roxine McKinney and Oscar (“Butch”) McKinney in Des Moines, Iowa, on December 4, 1972. Damond passed away on October 31, 2022, in Casper due to unknown medical conditions. He spent his youth alongside his sister, Myeshea, and brother, Walter, helping them navigate through life as they grew up.
