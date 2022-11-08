ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jonesboro, AR

WREG

TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
DYERSBURG, TN
THV11

Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran

POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
POPE COUNTY, AR
Kait 8

Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera

TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight. On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.
POINSETT COUNTY, AR
fox17.com

Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
MURFREESBORO, TN
Kait 8

Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who shot and killed another man will spend the next 40 years in prison. Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster. After entering his plea, a judge sentenced Murray to 360 months years in...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Victim in Riceland death identified

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a...
JONESBORO, AR
Kait 8

Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
MISSOURI STATE
neareport.com

Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests

LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
PINE BLUFF, AR
WREG

Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
TIPTON COUNTY, TN
Kait 8

Two killed in head-on collision

CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
CABOT, AR
Kait 8

Driver crashes into store

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
JONESBORO, AR
WREG

Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County

MEMPHIS, Tenn. —  Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
WREG

West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
WEST MEMPHIS, AR

