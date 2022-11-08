Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
TN man arrested after threatening to kill family, city officials
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Tennessee man is in custody after he threatened to travel to Dyersburg to kill his family and city officials. According to Dyersburg Police, on November 4, the FBI sent the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation information regarding a man identified as 32-year-old Michael Allen Soots. Soots had reportedly been texting his mother […]
Officials searching for missing Pope Co. veteran
POPE COUNTY, Ark. — The Pope County Sheriff's Office is seeking information on a missing Batesville veteran. 50-year-old Shannon Lee Collins was last seen on the morning of March 12, 2021, after he allegedly walked away from his home in Pottsville. Shannon was reported missing nine months later by...
Arkansas rapper Bankroll Freddie jailed as part of massive federal drug, guns raids
A large federal arrest operation in Arkansas Wednesday included a nationally recognized recording artist.
Kait 8
Fire chief reinstated following fight caught on camera
TRUMANN, Ark. (KAIT) – A public figure in Poinsett County has been reinstated after he was seen on camera getting into a fight. On Friday, Nov. 11, Trumann Mayor Barbara Lewallen reinstated Fire Chief Revis Kemper following an investigation over a video where he could be seen getting into a fight on his front lawn with his neighbors.
fox17.com
Tennessee lottery player wins $800,000
MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (WZTV) — A life was changed in Murfreesboro this week. A "Tennessee Cash" player was awarded $800,000 from that day’s drawing. The Tennessee resident is the 118th jackpot winner of the game. A "Tennessee Cash" player on Nov. 10's drawing won $26,696. The $800,000 ticket was...
Kait 8
Jonesboro man pleads guilty to murder
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A Craighead County man who shot and killed another man will spend the next 40 years in prison. Logan Murray pleaded guilty Thursday to second-degree murder in the 2021 death of Gavin Wagster. After entering his plea, a judge sentenced Murray to 360 months years in...
Kait 8
Victim in Riceland death identified
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police are investigating a death at Riceland Foods. The incident happened around 5:15 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 9, at the rice milling facility located at 216 S. Gee. Sally Smith, public information specialist for the Jonesboro Police Department, said a worker lost their footing on a...
Working4You: Arkansas woman says contractor demands half payment up front, then ghosts clients
After weeks of searching, the Working4You investigators tracked down an Arkansas contractor accused of taking a deposit for work but never showing up to do it.
Kait 8
Missouri marijuana legalization impacts counties at state line
MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - Those in the Natural State are going to be tempted to go over the state line for a smoke, but law enforcement is saying to be patient. On Tuesday, Nov. 8, Missourians took to the polls and passed Amendment 3 during midterm elections. This legalized...
FBI, DEA investigations in gangs, drugs and guns lead to 80 AR indictments, 45 arrests
Authorities said three federal investigations into gangs moving drugs and guns through central Arkansas resulted in 80 federal indictments and 45 arrests Wednesday morning.
neareport.com
Three federal operations in Arkansas yield dozens of drug and gun arrests
LITTLE ROCK—Three federal investigations culminated in 45 arrests this morning. An investigative focus on the pipeline of drugs and firearms between Pine Bluff and Little Rock resulted in the indictment of 80 individuals, all charged with various federal firearms and drug trafficking charges in multiple indictments that were unsealed today.
Man shoots at home, cars during argument with father, sheriff says
MEMPHIS, Tenn.– A Tipton County man has been charged after allegedly shooting at his parent’s home during an argument last week. Johnathan Lindsey, 32, was arguing with his father in the 1200 block of Sanford Road on Nov. 3 when he went inside his parent’s home, grabbed a shotgun, and started shooting, according to Tipton […]
fox17.com
Tennessee mom asks for birthday cards for her autistic son who loves opening mail
NASHVILLE, Tenn.--A Tennessee mom is asking fellow Tennesseans and people from states beyond to help make her autistic son's birthday special by simply mailing him a letter or card. Fayetteville resident Lauren Porter says her three-year-old son Axl has a high functioning form of autism and one of the things...
Kait 8
Two killed in head-on collision
CABOT, Ark. (KAIT) - Two people, including a Batesville man, died Thursday in a head-on crash. Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 2:15 p.m. Nov. 10 on Highway 5 in Cabot in Lonoke County. According to the preliminary crash report, 25-year-old Laiken Sloan May of El Paso, Arkansas,...
Kait 8
Driver crashes into store
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police and emergency crews responded Friday afternoon to a report of a car crashing into a Jonesboro store. A dispatcher with Jonesboro-Craighead County E911 confirmed the incident happened just before 2 p.m. Nov. 11 at Food Smart, 2819 E. Nettleton. Early reports are that an elderly...
Most Dangerous Cities in Arkansas
Arkansas has many safe cities and towns. However, some are dangerous. We'll take a look at those. The official seal of Arkansas, USA.By State of Arkansas - Public Domain, Wikimedia.
Kait 8
Convicted rapist applies for clemency from 174-year sentence
INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, AR (KAIT) – A man convicted on 61 counts of rape, incest, and violation of a minor has applied for clemency from his 174-year sentence. According to the Arkansas Parole Board, 72-year-old Ralph D. Douthitt is scheduled for a clemency hearing on Jan. 12, 2023. Court documents...
Mulroy: Marijuana enforcement will be a low priority in Shelby County
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Arkansas voters will also decide whether to legalize recreational marijuana on Tuesday. If they do legalize it, some people in Tennessee may be tempted to cross the bridge. To be clear, buying marijuana in Arkansas and bringing it back into Tennessee would be illegal, but don’t expect to see checkpoints on the […]
West Memphis man shot, killed on I-40 by passing driver
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has died after a shooting on Interstate 40 in West Memphis. Arkansas State Police say 21-year-old Yasmon Lewis was shot by a passing driver on I-40 near Mound City Road around 10:30 p.m. Monday night. He later died from his injuries at a Memphis hospital, police say. It is believed […]
fox17.com
Mt. Juliet Police search for suspect who fled during traffic stop on Lebanon Road
MT. JULIET, Tenn. (WZTV) — Mt. Juliet Police are searching for a suspect who fled from a traffic stop on Lebanon Road Friday, police report. Police report that the suspect was near Meb Court and Publix grocery store area when they ran off. The suspect is a bald, skinny...
Comments / 2