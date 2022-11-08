ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
South Carolina State

FOX Carolina

Breakdown of Midterm elections in South Carolina

Republican Kristi Noem and Democrat Jamie Smith are entering the final stretch of a bruising and closer than expected campaign, and taking different approaches in the closing weeks. According to the state constitution, the South Dakota State Treasurer is responsible for “offering financial management in an expedient and cost-effective manner...
FOX Carolina

SC, GA districts announce schedule changes due to possible severe weather

GREENWOOD, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Multiple school districts are announcing class schedule changes for Friday, Nov. 11 due to possible severe weather. Stephens County Schools and Franklin County Schools in Georgia will be closed Friday. The following districts have announced they will switch to e-Learning on Friday:. Greenwood School District...
FOX Carolina

SLED reports highest murder rate in state in three decades

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - A new report shows murder rates are at their highest in South Carolina in three decades. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division released its 2021 crime report Thursday. The report says murders are at their highest rate since 1991. Other statistics of note included weapon law...
