It’s For ADULTS Only(!) In Chester
GOOD news for all our Golden Triangle pottery enthusiasts! Adult Ed Pottery continues this Thursday night, the 10th, over at CJI in Chester. The pottery fun's runs from 7, to 9, at it's all going to be fine. It'll be like a scene from the Whoopi Goldberg movie, "Ghost." Get ready to fire up your pottery furnaces for the holidays...
Shop, Eat & VOTE In Chester
Chester's United Methodist Church will have their Election Day Extravaganza Rummage Sale all day tomorrow (Tuesday) from 9, until 6. There'll be a soup, bread & pie luncheon from 11, until 1:30, & don't worry about a thing...you can call in your orders for take-out at 759 5481. Why not shop the rummage sale, grab some lunch, & then go out & vote (if you haven't already) on a full belly...
Veteran’s Day Pancakes-GALATA Style
The Galata Area Eagle Scouts will be serving up their Veteran's Day Pancake Supper this Friday night from 5, to 9, up at the Galata Community Hall. After the supper, a short program will be presented. All proceeds will benefit Boy's State, and our Montana Veteran's Memorial Flag here in Shelby.
Cards, Burgers & Dogs & BBQ Too In Shelby
Our Shelby Senior Center's having cards, potluck BBQ, & THEY'RE supplying the burgers & dogs tomorrow (Saturday) afternoon beginning at noon. The cards start rolling at 1, so please be sure & bring along some bucks to buy in for the fun. "If" you can, why not bring along with a dessert to share with good neighbors & friends.
We Have Weather AND Cancellations
The Sunburst Senior Center has CANCELLED flu shots as well as lunch for today Tuesday) at the center. Over in Sunburst, the Sunburst Science students have postponed their spaghetti dinner scheduled for this evening until Wednesday night the 16th. We're a hale & hearty lot here in northcentral Montana, & we're set & ready to meet Winter 23, head on!
GOOD News On The Flu Vax
The Pondera Health Department's giving out flu shots EVERY Monday, Tuesday & Wednesday, from 10, until 5, down at the Conrad Senior Center. With this season's cold & flu numbers already rolling in, NOW is a real good time to keep yourself protected & safe...
Quilting FUN “Triangle Style”
The Triangle Quilt Squares will have their meeting this evening (Tuesday,) & it promises to be a lively one with quilts in tonight's spotlight. The Squares meeting will begin at 6:30, over at our Shelby Senior Center. I submit, with fall weather here, & another COLD Montana winter on the way, one can never have enough quilts...BTW, check out the latest Farmers Almanac for a preview of this season's Montana winter weather, or simply cut to the chase & tune into Gary Goodan for the real scoop on the weather...and then some...
FIRE! Benefit For Devries Family
There will be a benefit for the Devries family NEXT Saturday, the 29th. Riley, Sara & family lost EVERYTHING, their home & their belongings in a wildfire north of Conrad, lst month. The benefit kicks off Saturday afternoon, the 29th, at 4, out at the Pondera Golf Club. The chili & cinnamon roll dinner's a FREE will donation, & they have a silent & LIVE auction planned too.
Shelby’s Is Only A Week Away!
Trunk or Treat's on the way NEXT Monday night, Halloween Eve, over at the Shelby First Baptist Church. Trunk or Treat's going to run from 6, to 8, & it's going to be GREAT!. Don't worry about a thing...for more information AND directions, go to fbcshelbymt.com/trunk-or-treat.
Shelby Cafeteria’s SPOOKY
Shelby Home & School will hosting SPOOKY Science Night this Monday night from 5:30, to 7:30, over at our Shelby Elementary Cafeteria. The Halloween FUN doesn't stop for our Shelby kids...there's Trick or Treat out at the haunted house after school on Monday. Let's go "Halloweenin'!
Conrad Makes A Clean Sweep
Fall alley cleanup is under way this week for properties within the Conrad city limits. Don't worry about a thing, but LARGE household appliances require a discard permit, & will NOT be picked up without the permit. Likewise for demo materials, toxic & hazardous materials, branches BIGGER than 4 inches around & 4 feet long. They will NOT be picked up! For a permit or more information, please stop by Conrad City Hall on South Main, or call 271 3623. I always like to say, "A new broom sweeps clean."
Shelby Fairgrounds HAUNTED!
Our Shelby Chamber of Commerce Haunted House will be up & running the next two weekends out at the fairgrounds. The haunted house doors will open at 6:30, THIS Friday, & Saturday, 10/21-22, & NEXT weekend too, Friday, Saturday, AND Sunday, 10/28-10/30. Be SCARED but don't worry about a thing, it's $5, per tour, & $15, for adults all night, & $10, all night for students & seniors.
Carnival Comes To Shelby Saturday
Our Shelby Lion's Club's hosting a "Boos & Ghouls Halloween Kid's Carnival this Saturday afternoon down at the Shelby Elks. Saturday's carnival will be running full tilt from 4, until 6, for kicks with some cool costume contests, face painting & pumpkin bowling. The kid's carnival's geared for ages 0, to 12. Don't worry about a thing...it's a free will donation, & there'll be a photo area on site too...
There IS Such A Thing As A “FREE LUNCH!”
Our good friend & neighbor, Lena Tronson, down at Shelby's Smile Shop" is offering a FREE lunch for ALL veterans tomorrow on Veteran's Day! Once again, a luncheon for ALL veterans will be available from 11, until 2. ANY veteran of active service members at the luncheon's invited to bring along a photo of themselves, can have Lena copy it & displayed on the Smile Shop Military Wall. Please keep in mind, active military & civilians are also invited to wear RED in honor of RED Fridays, which stands for, "Remember Everyone Deployed,"...there'll be a Smile Shop discount every Friday, through the year to for who wears red. "ME?" I've got my RED long johns on, so rattle the skillet Lena, I'm on my way down...
