Our good friend & neighbor, Lena Tronson, down at Shelby's Smile Shop" is offering a FREE lunch for ALL veterans tomorrow on Veteran's Day! Once again, a luncheon for ALL veterans will be available from 11, until 2. ANY veteran of active service members at the luncheon's invited to bring along a photo of themselves, can have Lena copy it & displayed on the Smile Shop Military Wall. Please keep in mind, active military & civilians are also invited to wear RED in honor of RED Fridays, which stands for, "Remember Everyone Deployed,"...there'll be a Smile Shop discount every Friday, through the year to for who wears red. "ME?" I've got my RED long johns on, so rattle the skillet Lena, I'm on my way down...

SHELBY, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO