A fast friendship has led to many years hosting craft fairs
Julie Mitchell Rounds and Konda Fuller met nearly 30 years ago. The post A fast friendship has led to many years hosting craft fairs appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho State Journal
History presentation on use of name 'Fort Hall' set Tuesday
POCATELLO — Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. in the Bannock County Historical Museum's gallery at 3000 Ave. of the Chiefs in Pocatello local historian Justin Smith will be presenting on the confusingly frequent use of the name Fort Hall. The name has been used for at least a dozen locations...
eastidahonews.com
Mom serving overseas for a year surprises daughter at school in this unforgettable Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. Sgt. Erin Sakelaris has been deployed with the Idaho National Guard in Kuwait for the past year. Her husband Josh and...
eastidahonews.com
East Idaho Eats: Pie Hole is serving up hot New York-style pizza by the slice
IDAHO FALLS – There are few things better in this world than a cheesy, hot slice of pizza to shove in your pie hole. That is exactly what Pie Hole in downtown Idaho Falls is serving up from 11 a.m. until the wee hours of the morning. “We opened...
Idaho State Journal
Center for Hope and Recovery United relocates, seeks to assist more community members
POCATELLO — The Center for Hope and Recovery United held the ribbon cutting for its new location on Oct. 27. The Center for Hope and Recovery United is located at the City Center Campus, 1001 N. 7th Ave., Suite 150 in Pocatello. The new location is central to providing the most services for the Center's patients as it fits the ecosystem of the City Center Campus. The Portneuf Health Trust paid for the renovations and improvements to the new space and provides an extremely low-cost lease to help the organization sustain its services.
idahobusinessreview.com
Idaho Falls’ Mountain America Center to open Nov. 28
The largest public event venue in eastern Idaho will open officially on Nov. 28. The Mountain America Center (MAC) will hold a ribbon cutting on that Monday morning to mark the end of 16 years of feasibility studies, fundraising activities, the creation of a taxing district and construction; all that led up to the opening ...
Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years is Saturday
POCATELLO — The Gate City's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years will take place on Saturday. According to the parade committee's website, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on South First Avenue. It will then go east on East Center Street and then south on 15th Avenue before turning onto Memorial Drive. The parade will follow Memorial Drive and end in the east parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym. Seating will be available at Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer. The parade will feature veterans from all branches of the military. More information about the parade can be found at https://www.pocatelloveteransdayparade.com/
Local professor’s photos hit 10 million views on Google Maps
POCATELLO — It was May 12 of 2006 when Vitit Kantabutra went out for a stroll around the Stephens Performing Arts Center. It was a sunny day, and red tulips had sprouted along the base of a decorative wall as cumulus clouds dotted the sky overhead. He thought it was a picturesque view, especially with the clouds, so Kantabutra whipped out his camera and captured the view of the arts center. ...
Idaho State Journal
Christenson, Darwin B.
Christenson Darwin B. Christenson Elder Darwin B "Dar" Christenson, Emeritus, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2022, at his home. The family would like to especially thank Corina and the rest of the staff from OneSource Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Darwin was born August 11, 1935, in Firth, Idaho, to Lars Henry Christenson and Edith Olive Brough Christenson. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a three-year mission in Brazil, following which he attended Idaho State University and earned a degree in business. Darwin served in the Idaho Army National Guard from 1953 until 1977 and earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. On January 19, 1962, he married Sandra Joelene Lyon in the Idaho Falls Temple. Darwin and Sandra made their home in Pocatello until 1976, when they moved to Farmington, Utah. He was called to serve as Mission President in the Brazil Sao Paulo North Mission. Shortly after returning, he became a Recorder at the Idaho Falls Temple. He was called to serve in the Second Quorum of the Seventy from 2000-2005. From 2005-2008, he served as Temple President in Oakland, California. In 2008, they retired to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He enjoyed skiing, ducks, and his favorite dog, "Cinza." Darwin is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Christenson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Shauna) Christenson of Sandy, UT; son, Stephen (Wendy) Christenson of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Valerie Christenson; sister, Joyce Simper of Arimo, ID; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Robert Christenson; brothers, Adrian and Ronald Christenson; and a sister, Janice Christenson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 S. Charlotte Dr., with Bishop Shane Wynn officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Funeral services can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl-o-xzz1mG76ecAOm6NZIw In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Pocatello's Lance Kolbet reflects on Navy service
On a late summer night 33 years ago, 19-year-old Lance Kolbet of Pocatello stood atop the conning tower of the USS Henry M. Jackson with his only companions being his lookout partner and a set of binoculars. It was a full-moon midnight, and the pair had been sent up the tower on watch duty as the submarine carved just beneath the water off the Coast of Mexico. Though they were scouting for ships, they saw two things that night that to this day still positively...
Army veteran Miguel Dominic urges people to attend Saturday's Veterans Day Parade
POCATELLO — A local veteran is urging people to get out on Saturday and watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. Miguel Dominic, a Pocatello resident, served in the Army with the 193rd Infantry Brigade. He is one of the veterans set to walk in the parade. He encouraged the community to attend the parade to support veterans. "Since they haven't had a parade in 80 years, I...
Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry aims to feed Pocatello's pets
Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry is a local nonprofit that raises money and collects food for the All About the Animals Coalition, a collaborative group of animal welfare organizations. Their goal is to find humane options for stray community cats and to put a stop to unnecessary euthanasia of healthy and treatable pets in east Idaho. Josie and Greta’s Food Pantry is named in honor of long time Pocatello residents Gene and Dorothy Galloway’s dogs who have passed away, and the pantry itself has a...
Post Register
Womack named grand marshal of 2022 Pocatello Veterans Parade
BLACKFOOT – Gene Womack of Blackfoot, who will be the grand marshal in the Pocatello Veterans Parade on Saturday, Nov. 12, joined the National Guard when he was still in high school. “The Korean War was going on and there was the draft,” he said. “I probably joined the...
Idaho State Journal
LDS Church donates 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store
POCATELLO — The East Stake of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints donated 40,000 pounds of food to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store in Pocatello. Tom Bates, president of the East Stake, said the church has an abundance of food and other commodities.
Pocatello, Chubbuck mayors to sign proclamation in support of nurse practitioners
Idaho State University’s School of Nursing will showcase the role of the nurse practitioner (NP) November 6-12, 2022, as NPs across the country celebrate more than 50 years of practice during National Nurse Practitioner Week. The post Pocatello, Chubbuck mayors to sign proclamation in support of nurse practitioners appeared first on Local News 8.
Idaho Man Busted Cooking Chickens In Yellowstone Hot Spring
This is not a new story, but we thought it was worth revisiting as everyone is getting ready to cook birds for their Thanksgiving dinners. This is the wrong way to do it. This was weird, even by 2020 standards. A group of people, including a man from Idaho Falls, was recently busted in Yellowstone National Park while they were cooking a chicken in one of the park's geothermal hot springs.
District 91's $250 million bond fails, 'really disappointed'
Patrons residing in Idaho Falls School District 91 voted against the district’s $250 million bond request on Tuesday. The measure garnered 11,120 votes, 57.98 percent, but fell short of the 66.67 percent supermajority required to pass. There were 8,059 votes or 42.02 percent against the bond. “We are really disappointed with the outcome,” District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said. “We very obviously got the majority again but that isn’t enough...
eastidahonews.com
Skyline High School goes into lockdown after student posts threatening meme
IDAHO FALLS – A local high school went into lockdown Thursday after a student posted a concerning and violent meme. Several parents of students who attend Skyline High School reached out to EastIdahoNews.com asking about the circumstances after hearing about the lockdown. According to an email sent out to...
eastidahonews.com
Biz Buzz: Local woman opens dog leash business after adopting puppy at animal shelter
IDAHO FALLS – Hayley Rook was smitten with the Irish wolfhound puppy she saw at the Idaho Falls Animal Shelter. The 28-year-old mother of three adopted the dog, whose name is Chani, in August after she and her 1-year-old daughter spent an hour with her at the shelter. The interaction inspired her to do something to give back.
ISU basketball programs ink two on first day of early signing period
Idaho State’s basketball programs added two players on Wednesday’s first day of the early signing period. The ISU men signed Lake City senior Kolton Mitchell, a 6-foot-1 guard who last season tied the school record with a 38-point outing, averaging 17.5 points and 4.2 assists per game as a junior, according to the Coeur d’Alene Press, and he shot 37 percent from 3-point range. The women’s program inked Maddy Rendall,...
