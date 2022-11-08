ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

NBC San Diego

Powerball Lottery Ticket With Five Numbers Sold in El Cajon

A ticket with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, in the latest drawing of the multi-state Powerball lottery was sold at a convenience store in El Cajon and is worth $190,341, the California Lottery announced. Tickets with five numbers, but missing the Powerball number, sold in other states are...
EL CAJON, CA
newscentermaine.com

How winning record $2 billion Powerball jackpot could still lead to bankruptcy

ALTADENA, Calif. — Story from The Conversation by Jay L. Zagorsky, Clinical associate professor, Boston University. Someone in Altadena, California, was the lucky winner of the largest Powerball jackpot in history – or perhaps the unlucky winner?. Officials revealed that the winning ticket was purchased on Nov. 8,...
ALTADENA, CA
SFGate

Powerball ticket sold in California snags record $2.04B win

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Southern California has won a record $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot after more than three months without anyone hitting the top prize. The winning numbers were selected Tuesday morning, nearly 10 hours after the scheduled Monday night drawing because...
CALIFORNIA STATE
KMPH.com

4 big Powerball Lottery winners announced, all from California

The Powerball Lottery winners were announced and all four were from California. One of the tickets matched all six numbers in Monday’s drawing for the record-setting $2.04 million prize. The big winning ticket was sold in Los Angeles County at Joe’s Service Center at 12 West Woodbury Road in...
CALIFORNIA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Big bet a bust in bid to allow sports gambling in California

LOS ANGELES - The most expensive ballot proposition gamble in U.S. history went bust Tuesday as California voters overwhelmingly rejected sports betting initiatives by Native American tribes and the gaming industry. Nearly $600 million was raised in competing efforts to expand gambling and try to capture a share of a...
CALIFORNIA STATE
WEHT/WTVW

Powerball announces winner

NATIONAL (WEHT) – After some confusion, a Powerball winner has been announced. According to the Powerball website, the grand winner is in California. The Associated Press says the jackpot ticket was sold at Joe’s Service Center in Altadena, northeast of Los Angeles. Powerball USA previously tweeted, “There were no jackpot winners in Monday’s #Powerball drawing […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
foodsafetynews.com

Man convicted of poisoning food at retail stores

David Lohr was sentenced in Arizona on Oct. 27 to 10 years probation. The sentence is in addition to a federal prison sentence in 2021. Lohr was charged with tampering and adding poison or other harmful substances to food at multiple retail stores within the Phoenix metropolitan area in Oct. 2018.
ARIZONA STATE
fox10phoenix.com

Minnesota children illegally hired to clean slaughterhouses: federal lawsuit

(FOX 9) - The U.S. Department of Labor alleges an investigation uncovered a cleaning company hired more than 30 children to work in Minnesota and Nebraska slaughterhouses and meat processing facilities under hazardous conditions. The lawsuit filed in Nebraska court on Thursday says investigators found at least 31 children aged...
MINNESOTA STATE
WSLS

$1.9B Powerball drawing for November 7, 2022 delayed

The Powerball jackpot had Virginians dishing out cash to take a shot at winning big Monday night – and their hopes might have deflated a bit when the drawing was delayed. Monday night’s Powerball drawing was delayed due to a participating lottery needing extra time to complete the required security protocols, the California Lottery said in a tweet. The Colorado Lottery tweeted the same thing.
VIRGINIA STATE
FOX40

Sacramento-area election results, county by county

(KTXL) — There are multiple races in Sacramento and surrounding counties for the 2022 midterm election.  Races in this election will include seats in Congress, the State Senate, city council, and measures throughout the counties.  Polls opened at 7 a.m. and will close in California at 8 p.m. Results for all 11 counties can be […]
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, CA

