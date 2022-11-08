Read full article on original website
Texas’ driest reservoir at 0.5% capacity — how others compare
HARLINGEN, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Texas’ system of reservoir showed a slight increase in water levels Thursday, compared to a week ago. The Texas Water Development Board updated its data, showing all the state’s reservoirs combined put the state’s water supply at slightly higher than 68% capacity.
Why can’t Texas Democrats win? State stays ‘solidly’ red
AUSTIN (Nexstar) — While Democrats have been outperforming expectations nationally in a midterm election, Texas’ statewide candidates took another hit as Texas Republicans are maintaining what is now a near-three-decade grasp on statewide offices. Top-of-the-ticket incumbents were sent back for additional terms after Texas voters chose Republicans over...
First Muslims & openly gay Black men voted into Texas House
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The makeup of the Texas House of Representatives will become more diverse after a series of electoral victories during Tuesday’s election, resulting in the number of openly gay Black lawmakers to triple and sending the first two Muslim legislators to serve at the State Capitol.
SEED TO SELL: Medical marijuana business in Texas steadily growing
AUSTIN (KETK) – A topic seen as controversial to some is becoming a booming industry in the Lone Star State. More Texans are turning to medical marijuana, and this is only the beginning. “We’ve sold medicine to more than 25,000 Texans,” said Morris Denton, CEO of Texas Original....
Freeze warnings in Texas | See how cold it will get this weekend
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A powerful cold front is bringing the coldest air of the season to much of Texas. Freeze warnings are in effect from West Texas and the Panhandle to parts of the Hill Country, including areas west of Austin and Dallas. Temperatures drop to the 20s Saturday...
Who are the biggest Powerball winners near you?
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One lucky winner just hit the jackpot, with the largest lottery grand prize in U.S. history, but how lucky is your town? Here are the biggest Powerball winners in the ArkLaTex. It’s been a while since there was a winner in McCurtain County, Oklahoma. The...
Did you win? $25,000 winning Texas Lottery ticket sold in Austin
DALLAS (KDAF) — Winning is something that the state of Texas loves doing, especially in the sports world, but it seems this concept goes beyond scoring goals and scoring a huge boost to Texas Lottery players’ bank accounts. The lottery reports a $25,000 winning Cash Five ticket from...
Tropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida Panhandle, south Georgia
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A less-powerful Tropical Storm Nicole has continued to move across Florida and batter the state with strong winds and heavy rain. The system quickly weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall along the east coast of Florida as a Category 1 hurricane. The storm was the first hurricane to make landfall in the US this late in the season in about 40 years. It’s the third time on record a hurricane has struck Florida in November.
CW39 checks out the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’
Looking for something to satisfy your sweet tooth?. CW39 spent the day with Cinnamon’s Bakery in Sugar Land after they were named home of the ‘Best Cinnamon Roll in Texas’ by Eat This, Not That. Cinnamon’s Bakery has been around since 1988, with an emphasis and handmade...
Nevada Senate race on knife’s edge as majority hangs in the balance
Republicans and Democrats are on tenterhooks as results from the Nevada Senate race trickle in, with both parties expressing optimism that they’ll prevail in a race that will help determine who holds a narrow majority in the upper chamber. Democrats feared that a favorable political environment for Republicans, coupled...
Virginia man on trial for killing his Houston girlfriend gets life in prison
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Virginia man who killed his girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, after being convicted of capital murder this week. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s office, Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, is in the...
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Legendary Outdoorsman
RIO GRANDE VALLEY, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Flip Pallot is perhaps the most famous angler in the history of saltwater fly-fishing, but every opening day of White-tailed Deer season you will find him hunting in deep South Texas. His ESPN show, The Walker’s Cay Chronicles, began in 1992, and during...
Did you win? $1 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Central Texas
DALLAS (KDAF) — The Texas Longhorns have a big game ahead of them this weekend against the highly-ranked TCU Horned Frogs, so, will Central Texas be able to celebrate a big win? They’ll have plenty of practice after a huge lottery victory, sadly though, the over $2 billion jackpot is no more.
