Republicans Retain Majority in Pennsylvania State Senate
Harrisburg, PA – Republicans in Pennsylvania’s State Senate will retain their majority for the 2023-24 legislative session. As of today, election returns indicate that Republicans will return 28 Members to the Senate, resulting in a 28-22 majority. Contributing to that majority was Senate Republicans sweeping three key swing...
Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Josh Shapiro appears to set voting record in Pennsylvania governor race
(WHTM) — With the final votes being counted in Pennsylvania’s midterm election, it appears Josh Shapiro will set a record for votes received by a Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidate. According to the Pennsylvania Department of State, Shapiro received more than 2.9 million votes in the unofficial tally to Doug Mastriano’s 2.1 million. In a review of […]
Balance of power in Pa. House rides on 2 Philadelphia suburban races that are too close to call
The majority in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives is still up in the air after Tuesday’s midterm election. The races for the final two seats, both in the Philadelphia suburbs, are too close to call.
Pennycuick declared winner of Mensch's Pa. Senate seat
POTTSTOWN, Pa. — A Pennsylvania lawmaker is now preparing to move from one chamber to the other. The Associated Press on Thursday declared Republican state Rep. Tracy Pennycuick the winner of the state Senate's 24th District, which comprises parts of Berks and Montgomery counties. Pennycuick will replace fellow Republican...
Democrats could flip the state House; what this means for Erie and Pennsylvania
New changes could be coming to the Pennsylvania House for the first time in almost a decade. Local politicians are weighing in, telling us what this could mean for the state and in Erie. The possibility of Democrats taking over the Pennsylvania state House is creating a sense of hope, but others say it could […]
Pennsylvania House Resolution would investigate expanding nuclear energy
HARRISBURG, PA – Nuclear power remains a significant energy source in Pennsylvania, and one lawmaker wants to explore the possibilities of an expansion. Some skepticism remains, however, over cost-efficiency in such an expansion. House Resolution 238, sponsored by Rep. Tom Mehaffie, R-Hershey, would direct the Joint State Government Commission...
Control of Pa. House comes down to three races in the Philly suburbs
Control of the Pennsylvania House will come down to three narrow races for legislative districts in the Philadelphia suburbs. In Bucks County, Democrat Mark Moffa held a two-vote lead over Republican Joe Hogan in the 142nd House District and Democrat Brian Munroe had a 406-vote lead over Republican Todd Polinchock in the 144th District, according to unofficial results Thursday.
Election Day results across Pennsylvania, NJ and Delaware
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Election results are coming in after polls in our region closed, the part we've all waited for on this Election Day 2022.Pennsylvania's Election Day was closely watched around the nation, with all eyes on the race for an open Senate seat and the governor's seat.CBS News projects Democrat John Fetterman has defeated Republican Dr. Mehmet Oz in the race to replace former U.S. Senator Pat Toomey in the Pennsylvania Senate. In the Pennsylvania governor's race, CBS News projects Democratic nominee Josh Shapiro, the commonwealth's attorney general, has beaten Republican Doug Mastriano, a state senator from central Pennsylvania. Mastriano is not conceding.Click here to view our election results live updates blog.
UPDATED: Here Are the 2022 Election Results in Chester County
U.S. Senator – 252,461 total votes cast. Democrat John Fetterman – 142,788 (56.55%) Republican Mehmet Oz – 102,967 (40.79%) Libertarian Erik Gerhardt – 3,532 (1.40%) Green Party Richard L. Weiss – 1,546 (0.61%)
Rep. Mike Ramone prevails in election recount
A recount in a northern Delaware state representative race confirmed the earlier reported results. Rep. Mike Ramone, R-Pike Creek, defeated Democrat Frank Burns by 41 votes in the recount — up from 35 votes in the earlier count. “One of the most important parts of our elections is the integrity of the system,” Ramone said. “I am proud to be ... Read More
Democrats buoyed by election returns in Pennsylvania House
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Democrats in the Pennsylvania House of Representatives are likely to make significant gains in the chamber, and some even see hope they could retake the majority once smoke clears from the Tuesday election they began with a 23-seat gap behind the Republicans.With vote counting still underway, Democrats were facing a couple of potential losses in western Pennsylvania and one in Wilkes-Barre, while Republicans were trailing in key races outside Philadelphia and others near Harrisburg, the Poconos and the Pittsburgh area.Democratic House leaders said at a Wednesday news conference in Philadelphia that their survey of county election...
Lancaster County sends two Democrats to the State House
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Lancaster County is sending two Democrats to the State House of Representatives for the first time in decades: incumbent Mike Sturla and Izzy Smith-Wade-El, who is making history of his own. Smith-Wade-El is the first black and LGBTQ person elected to the State House...
Pa. Democrats claim they took control of the state House; GOP says not so fast
Democrats are claiming they have won enough seats to take control of the state House for the first time in more than a decade, but there are some moving parts that could delay or derail their majority status. At a news conference outside Independence Hall in Philadelphia, Rep. Leanne Krueger,...
Over 50% of Centre County cast a ballot in the midterm election. Here’s how they voted
Centre County followed the statewide trends in the 2022 midterm election.
Pennsylvania election results
WGAL has results for the Pennsylvania U.S. Senate race, governor, Congressional seats as well as state Senate and House results. You can find links to all of those election results, as well as interactive maps and updates on the nation's balance of power below. Pennsylvania midterm election results. U.S. Senate,...
Here Are the Unofficial 2022 Election Results in Delaware County
U.S. Senator – 224,863 total votes cast. U.S. Representative (Fifth Congressional District) Democrat Josh Shapiro and Austin Davis – 148,120. Republican Douglas V. Mastriano and Carrie Lewis DelRosso – 73,455. Libertarian Matt Hackenburg and Tim McMaster – 1,921. Green Party Christina DiGiulio and Michael Bagdes-Canning –...
Dr. Mehmet Oz issues statement after conceding to John Fetterman in Senate race
NEWTWON, Pa. — Tuesday evening inside the doors of the Newtown Athletic Club, Dr. Mehmet Oz told supporters when all the votes were counted, he’d win. Not long after, the race was called. He’d lost. The race many thought would take days to tally ended with a...
Nation's eyes planted on Pennsylvania Senate race between Dr. Oz, John Fetterman
YORK COUNTY, PA - A highly publicized Senate race in Pennsylvania is tightly-contested between Republican and television personality Dr. Mehmet Oz and Democrat John Fetterman.This race could change the majority in the Senate.Both of these candidates spent a lot of money on their campaigns and have done quite a bit of mudslinging against the other.Voters told WJZ in York County, Pennsylvania they are surprised it has gotten to this point."The way the country's going right now, it's all topsy-tervy, so I'm here to help make it right again," voter Dennis Lehr said. The Republican candidate, who many of us know as...
Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
