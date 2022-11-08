ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Man killed in crash on Interstate 83 in Conewago Township

A man was killed in a crash on Interstate 83 Wednesday afternoon, according to the York County coroner. The crash happened around 4:50 p.m. near the Strinestown Exit in Conewago Township. The coroner said the victim, identified as a 67-year-old man, was traveling south when his car veered across both...
YORK COUNTY, PA
Nicole could cause localized flooding in south-central Pa.

The remnants of Tropical Storm Nicole are expected to have an impact on the Susquehanna Valley. As far as today, sunshine warms highs to the mid-60s this afternoon, 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. Look for increasing clouds by evening. Tonight, temperatures will stay mild, near 50 degrees, thanks to cloudy...
