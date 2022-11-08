Read full article on original website
Michael Jordan’s Mega Mansion Remains For Sale In Illinois – Why?
No one wants to "Be Like Mike" and buy his almost $15 million mega-mansion. The house has been on the market for 1790 days (and counting) and is listed at just under $15 million at $14,855,000 according to realtor.com. The house has everything, and at that price, you would hope it would have everything. A 14-car garage, 9 bedrooms, 15+ bathrooms, and of course, an indoor basketball court. Take a peak for yourself.
Yes, You Can Have a Pet Monkey in Missouri, But Not Illinois
It's a good habit to not immediately believe what you see on the internet. That's especially true if you're considering having a pet monkey. One site says that it's legal in Missouri, but I figured it was wrong. It turns out that I was the one who was wrong. I...
Who (or What) Owns The Most Land in Illinois?
It may come as a surprise to you as to who (or what) owns the most land in Illinois, and now I was a little surprised. Owning roughly 38,000 acres of land The Church of Jesus Chris of Latter-day Saints, also known as the Mormon Church, is the biggest land owner in Illinois. Not a billionaire, or big investors or a celebrity like you would think, but a church. You have to wonder how much land a church needs but with the temples they build I guess you would need some major land to make those grand temples like the one in Nauvoo, Illinois. In total there are about 118 congregations in Illinois.
Missouri Ranks Low on List of Best Places to Go For Thanksgiving
If you're planning on traveling for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday, whatever you don't travel to Missouri. St. Louis and Kansas City are ranked extremely low on places to visit for Thanksgiving. St. Louis comes in at 69 whereas Kansas City ranks 72. Why? Well according to Wallethub both rank low in Thanksgiving celebrations & traditions, affordability, safety and accessibility, and weather. Now the weather is a bit of a stretch you can't predict weather and yes it might be chillier than Florida, but we've been lucky to have warm Thanksgiving.
See Inside a Missouri Tiny Van Home Featured on TV Show “Gutted”
Did you see the Missouri tiny van home that was on the reality TV show "Gutted"? It's now back in Missouri and you can see what it really looks like inside. The TV show "Gutted" debuted this year with the following trailer. Pay special attention to one of the vans as it's from Blue Springs, Missouri.
5 of The Best Places To Go Snow Tubing in Illinois
The white stuff will be here before you know it and if you like a little adventure then you might want to check out snow tubing this winter. Ok, so it's not snowing yet, but you know it's coming. And we may have a few places here in the Tri-States that are great for sledding, but if you're looking for something a little bit more thrilling you might want to try snow tubing. An outdoor spot that takes gravity and water tubes to a whole other level.
If you want Quality Fast Food then Avoid this town in Illinois
We all have had fast food experiences that were less than positive. But sometimes the experiences at fast food restaurants can be a disaster. If you are trying to avoid a disastrous fast food experience then you may want to avoid this town in Illinois, here is why... A website...
Someone Found the Best Burger in Illinois You Have To Try
It's hard to find that one restaurant that has the perfect menu item, but someone out there thinks they found the best place to get a burger but they need to come to Quincy. As much as I travel it's hard to narrow down which place has the best of the best. For example the best pizza, the best sandwich, the best burger whatever it may be. In my opinion, it's all the best and hard to put a blur ribbon on which restaurant tops the other. So when a website named the Best Burger in Illinois, I just find it hard to believe because it's obvious they have never eaten a burger at Scoreboard.
Illinois Coffee House Just Named One of the Best in the World
If coffee is a priority in your life, you don't need to travel far to experience a coffee house in Illinois that was just named one of the best in the world. There's an international competition for what is known as "Café Culture". TripSavvy just announced the winners of this year's ranking and among the top coffee houses in the world is Dark Matter Coffee which you can find in several Illinois locations along the Lake Michigan area in Chicago.
Watch a Missouri Bowhunter Get THIS Close to a Curious Black Bear
Would I like to see a bear in the wild? Sure. Would I like to get as close as this Missouri bowhunter did to a curious black bear? Not a chance. This fun Missouri bowhunting moment was shared by the Hit the mark YouTube channel. Somehow I missed it when they first dropped it last September. Here's how they described this close encounter of the bear kind:
2 Cases of Listeria in Illinois Linked to Deli Meats & Cheeses
There's a new advisory from the CDC about an outbreak of listeria in several states including Illinois connected to what they believe are deli meats and cheeses. The CDC issued a press release today which included the following bulletin:. Sixteen people infected with the outbreak strain of Listeria have been...
Check Out the View from Taum Sauk, the Highest Point in Missouri
Most people that haven't been to Missouri don't think of mountains when they imagine what it's like. Perhaps that should change as there are multiple videos that show how pretty it is from Taum Sauk, the highest point in Missouri. I could make an argument that the hike up Taum...
See Why This is One of the Highest-Rated Hikes in Missouri
There are a lot of places to hike in Missouri, so if you say you've found the best one, that's really saying something. Based on online ratings, there is one hike in the Show Me State that almost constantly is rated as one of the best and there's new video to show why.
Watch a Hero Missouri Paramedic Save an Infant Not Breathing
A Missouri mom had just gotten up to change her daughter's diaper when she noticed that something was terribly wrong. She was having a problem breathing which could have taken her life, but a hero Missouri paramedic came to her rescue. KSHB in Kansas City just shared a video report...
Did You Know One of America’s Most Scenic Trains is in Missouri?
I am a fan of iron horses aka trains. One of the highlights of my life was a narrow gauge train I rode in Colorado. But, did you know one of the most scenic train rides you can take is in Missouri?. If you Google "trains still operational in Missouri",...
A website says a College in Illinois is Not Worth Attending
It is time for high school juniors and seniors to figure out which schools they want to go to further their educations after high school. And with the rising cost of college education, you want to be really sure you're getting your money's worth, so you might want to avoid this one school in Illinois according to a financial website.
Best Seafood in Illinois is Next to Famous Blues Brothers Bridge?
Almost everyone who's lived in Illinois for any period of time knows where the bridge is from the famous jump scene in The Blues Brothers movie. Did you know there's also what many consider to be the best seafood in Illinois (and maybe even the entire Midwest) located right next to it?
The Best Towns To Visit For Christmas Are Right Here in Illinois
Ok, I know it's not even close to Thanksgiving yet, but I am all about Christmas and decorating. And there are some enchanting and fun places to visit to get your holiday fix. If you are like me and Clark Griswald your house every Christmas well welcome to the club. However, if you just like going and looking around towns to see how they celebrate and decorate well you're in luck there are some fantastic places to visit this season.
Is the Best Homemade Fudge in Missouri in This Historic Shop?
It's hard to go wrong with fudge of any kind, but there is one small historic shop in Missouri that the internet claims is the most amazing in the state. Is that true? I believe this calls for an in-depth chocolate investigation. This subject came up in the office thanks...
There’s a Big Swarm of Minor Quakes on the New Madrid in Missouri
There's no reason for alarm, but it's worth mentioning that there's currently a big swarm of minor earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault in Missouri and many have been felt. Over the past couple of days, there have been 7 measurable earthquakes along the New Madrid Fault Zone in Missouri reported by the USGS and that includes 3 that just happened Friday. The largest so far is a 3.2 magnitude quake that was recorded Friday morning. There have been two different 3.2 quakes recorded this week. Here's the map.
