ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Comments / 4

Related
easttexasradio.com

Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion

The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Shooting in south Houston leaves one man injured, HPD says

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in south Houston on Thursday night. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Almeda-Genoa Road near Chiswick Road. Around 10:30 p.m., police say an altercation happened between a group of people and gunshots were fired. A victim was seen running...
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring

HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
SPRING, TX
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery

HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
HOUSTON, TX
KHOU

Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston

HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
HOUSTON, TX
cw39.com

Suspect in deadly Club Onyx shooting arrested in Arizona

HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a security guard at a west Houston night club a couple of months ago was arrested in Arizona. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix last Saturday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested and charged with the murder of DeLaunte Maxie, 32, back on Sept. 15. But he was out on bond when he was arrested again in Arizona two months later.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy