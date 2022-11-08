Read full article on original website
Related
cw39.com
ICYMI: Woman fight off robber, constable charged with indecency with child
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. A woman hospitalized after a brutal attack in her own driveway, and every second of it was caught on camera. Her initial reaction was to try to fight the perpetrator and try...
easttexasradio.com
Houston Area Attorney Indicted For Attempting To Cause Abortion
The Harris County grand jury has indicted a Houston attorney for allegedly spiking his wife’s drinks with a medicine commonly used to induce abortions. The state is accusing 38-year-old Mason Herring of assault of a pregnant person. He was initially arrested in May and released on a $30,000 bond. Court documents show Herring and his wife had separated earlier this year and were attending marriage counseling when she told him about her pregnancy.
cw39.com
Shooting in south Houston leaves one man injured, HPD says
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Police are investigating a shooting in south Houston on Thursday night. The incident happened at the 1100 block of Almeda-Genoa Road near Chiswick Road. Around 10:30 p.m., police say an altercation happened between a group of people and gunshots were fired. A victim was seen running...
Texas Teacher Accused Of Grabbing 5-Year-Old Student's Hair, Dragging Her
The incident reportedly stemmed from the student not wanting to throw a fork away.
cw39.com
Man wanted for holding crash victims at gunpoint in road rage incident in Spring
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Authorities are searching for a suspect in a road rage incident that happened in Spring that held a driver at gunpoint after a crash on Thursday. Deputies with the Harris County Precinct 4 Constable’s Office responded to a call at the 5900 block of FM 2920 near Northcrest Village Way at 10 a.m. The victims said that a driver crashed into their vehicles three times while they were travelling westbound on FM 2920.
Pet python named ‘Chompers’ saves owner during armed robbery
HOUSTON — A teenager is facing charges after he allegedly tried to rob a woman at gunpoint, but was foiled by the woman’s pet snake. The Houston Police Department shared video of two people allegedly involved in the robbery, which allegedly happened when a woman arranged to meet up with another woman to sell her pet snake. Houston police said the two women spoke on an app and agreed to meet in an apartment complex.
cw39.com
Virginia man on trial for killing his Houston girlfriend gets life in prison
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A Virginia man who killed his girlfriend after finding out she was pregnant with twins was sentenced to life in prison without parole, after being convicted of capital murder this week. According to the Harris County District Attorney’s office, Marcus Levail Murphy, 36, is in the...
Passenger shooting at another vehicle shoots own driver in road rage in NW Harris Co., deputies say
The passenger allegedly reached across the driver while firing at the other truck before mistakenly shooting him in the hand in the process.
4 hospitalized when car driving at high speed became wedged under 18-wheeler in N. Houston: HPD
When officials got there, they found a car completely underneath a big rig and pulled out four people
Truck with possible radioactive material stopped in southeast Houston
HOUSTON — A truck carrying what may have been radioactive materials was stopped in southeast Houston Friday. According to the Houston Fire Department, a truck driver picked up a load of metal shavings and took them to a recycling plant near Kirbyville and Donoho. While at the recycling plant, an alarm for gamma radiation went off. The recycling plant refused to take the shavings and Houston police and fire department were called in.
fox26houston.com
Hernandez Govan indicted for Young Dolph's murder, father of rapper Lotta Cash Desto killed in Houston
Memphis, Tenn. - A third man was indicted and arrested in the murder of Memphis rapper, Young Dolph. According to a report by FOX13Memphis, Hernandez Govan, 43, has been indicted on charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder. Shelby County District Attorney Steve Mulroy...
Click2Houston.com
Teacher at Houston ISD accused of grabbing 5-year-old girl’s hair, dragging her on concrete ground at elementary school
HOUSTON – A Houston Independent School District teacher has been charged after being accused of assaulting a 5-year-old girl on Nov. 3 at Katherine Smith Elementary, according to court records. Jenny Alicia Dominguez, 44, has been charged with injury to a child under 15 years old. The incident was...
bayoubeatnews.com
SAD PHOTOS: 50 urine-soaked animals, including newborn puppy, rescued from Houston area home
Houston SPCA Animal Cruelty Investigation team and Harris County Constables Precinct 1 rescued 50 emaciated and urine and feces-matted dogs, including a newborn puppy, from a property near E. 25th Street near Loop 610. The animals were living in deplorable conditions as the home was filled with debris and a...
fox26houston.com
Club Onyx murder suspect arrested in Arizona, will be extradited back to Harris County
Houston - A suspect in the Club Onyx shooting where a security guard was killed was arrested. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix, Arizona. He is being charged with murder. Houston police say on September 14 around 3:14 am, a Club Onyx security guard got into a confrontation...
Shooting reports near elementary school in SE Houston was disturbance between parents, HPD says
HPD said they received reports of shots fired, but at the scene, officers found that a shooting had not taken place and it was rather a disturbance involving parents.
cw39.com
Suspect in deadly Club Onyx shooting arrested in Arizona
HOUSTON (KIAH) — A suspect wanted in the shooting death of a security guard at a west Houston night club a couple of months ago was arrested in Arizona. Anthony Glen Jones, 24, was arrested in Phoenix last Saturday by the U.S. Marshal’s Fugitive Task Force. He was arrested and charged with the murder of DeLaunte Maxie, 32, back on Sept. 15. But he was out on bond when he was arrested again in Arizona two months later.
cw39.com
ICYMI: Attorney accused of spiking drink with abortion drug, charges upgraded to murder after woman dies from stabbing
HOUSTON (KIAH) — Here’s what you missed on Eyewitness News at 9 here on CW39 Houston. Attorney accused of spiking drink with abortion drug out on bond. Houston attorney Mason Herring is out on bond. He’s accused of putting an abortion drug from Mexico in drinks that he...
Cleveland man arrested on capital murder and tampering with evidence charges after body was found
The body was located late last month, according to deputies.
Suspect accused of following victim home from bank hid in nearby day care, HPD says
This was not the first jugging case this week. Video from an incident on Monday shows a woman being dragged while she unloaded her groceries after going through an ATM.
Jury sentences man convicted of killing fiancée in 2020, to life in prison
When the verdict was read and Kendrick Akins was convicted of murder, officials say he passed out and had a seizure in the courtroom. This led to a delay in his sentencing.
Comments / 4