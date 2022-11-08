Read full article on original website
Hurricane Nicole: Here’s when schools reopen in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools said it will tentatively resume normal operations on Monday, assuming the schools have power and are deemed safe to return to. Schools and district facilities remain closed on...
Thanksgiving 2022 in Lake County, Florida
Thanksgiving is quickly approaching. Are you planning on cooking or would you rather enjoy a meal out or one you bring home? Let’s look at some of your options. Thanksgiving Day Dining OptionsChristopher Ryan / Unsplash.
Tropical Storm Nicole: Orlando Science Center offering camp while schools are closed Friday
ORLANDO, Fla. — If you’re looking for a way to entertain your kids on Friday while classes are canceled due to Tropical Storm Nicole, the Orlando Science Center has an option. The center is offering a day camp for students in grades kindergarten through fifth grade on Friday...
WESH
Nicole brings more flooding along St. Johns River in Lake County
ASTOR, Fla. — Nicole brought more devastating flooding to the St. Johns River in parts of Lake County, such as Astor, where homes sit. WESH 2 First Warning Meteorologist Eric Burris went up in Chopper 2 to survey the flooded area.
villages-news.com
The Villages updates trash collection information in wake of tropical storm
The Villages is offering updated trash collection information in the wake of Tropical Storm Nicole. If you live in Community Development Districts 1 – 11 located in Sumter County, Marion County or Fruitland Park portions of The Villages, Thursday collections have been canceled and will now be collected on Saturday, Nov. 12. Residents who normally receive collection on Friday will receive service as normal.
travelawaits.com
5 Reasons This Veteran Loves Spending Her Retirement Years In This Florida Community
Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. Finding a community to feel welcome and comfortable in is a goal of many when they’re looking for a place to retire. Having hobbies, interests, and activities to spend time on is an important part of picking the perfect place. For Sue Roper, finding an active community with a diverse selection of clubs and activities to get involved in wasn’t the only reason she picked The Villages in Central Florida.
fox35orlando.com
How strong were Hurricane Nicole's wind gusts in Orlando and across Central Florida?
LAKE MARY, Fla. - Tropical Storm Nicole weakened to a tropical depression Thursday night as it crossed the Florida Panhandle on its way north into Georgia. The storm had sent Florida homes toppling into the Atlantic Ocean earlier Thursday and threatened a row of high-rise condominiums in places where Hurricane Ian washed away the beach and destroyed seawalls only weeks ago.
Tropical Storm Nicole: School closures in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — As Tropical Storm Nicole approaches Florida, some local school districts are making schedule changes. Orange County Public Schools will have regular early dismissal on Wednesday. The district said there will be no school Thursday and Friday. There will also be no extracurriculars or extended day programs Wednesday through Friday.
wogx.com
County-by-county: Expected impacts of Hurricane Nicole
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Hurricane Nicole is expected to have major weather impacts on several Central Florida counties when the system comes ashore as a hurricane. Several Tropical Storm and Hurricane Warnings have been issued and evacuation orders are in place for some counties. Here's a look at how the...
WCJB
“What’s up” with K-Country 11/11
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - There is a “pawfect” event in Marion County on Saturday, and giving love to the men and women who bravely served our country. Here’s what you missed when we caught up with K-Country.
WCJB
Homeless man rides out Tropical Storm Nicole in Marion County
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County was one of the first North Central Florida counties to be hit by Tropical Storm Nicole as the storm moved through the region. The storm brought rain and gusty winds. Officials are reporting power outages and downed trees. A homeless man riding out the...
pascosheriff.com
School Alert: Silver Springs Middle School
Pasco Sheriff’s Office investigated a potential threat this morning at Silver Springs Middle School. The threat was determined to be a hoax. To be clear, there is no threat to the school. PSO urges parents and guardians to speak with students about the consequences of making threats, even if they’re made as a joke.
Hurricane Nicole: What’s closed, canceled in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Here’s a list of closures and event cancellations due to Tropical Storm Nicole. The Warbird Air Museum in Titusville will be closed, Thursday, Nov. 10 due to NIcole. The museum will re-open Friday Nov 11 at 9:00 a.m. Orange County:. Harry P. Leu Gardens will...
WCJB
Utility workers travel across North Central Florida to help with power outages
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of utility workers are now on their way to restore power across the state. They were staged trucks in The Villages Wednesday night. Duke Energy power crews rolled out just before 10:30 a.m. The crews include line workers, tree trimmers, damage assessors and support personnel.
click orlando
What … just … happened 🥴
Hello everyone! It’s Friday … YOU MADE IT! 😃👍. I don’t know about you, but it’s been a wild week here in Central Florida. I will tell you between covering a midterm election 🗳️, a hurricane/tropical storm 🌀 and so many other things, I’m kind of tired this week, but I will survive. This week’s newsletter is going to be short and sweet. To be honest, because of all the other news in the world, the park’s themselves were a little quiet. All of the parks closed temporarily due to the storm but have since reopened. On a brighter note, the weather in the coming days looks perfect.
fox13news.com
Nicole hits Polk County overnight
Tropical Storm Nicole was downgraded from a hurricane, but the impacts were intense in Polk County. This is video taken in Winter Haven in the early hours of November 10, 2022.
Delta cancels flights in Florida, Bahamas due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Delta has canceled flights due to Tropical Storm Nicole.
Pasco schools closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole
Pasco County Schools will be closed Thursday due to Tropical Storm Nicole, Superintendent Browning announced Tuesday.
theapopkavoice.com
The Clydesdales are coming to Apopka!
To Apopka and surrounding communities and all of Austin's Army…. Over the last four months, the Duran family has worked tirelessly to keep alive the memory and spirit of their son Austin, a fallen Apopka firefighter. The Duran's are dedicated advocates for support and safety within Apopka's first responder teams and have no plans to change that priority.
naturecoaster.com
Pasco County Monitoring Subtropical Storm Nicole
State of Emergency to be issued by Pasco County and Sandbag Sites Open. The Pasco Board of County Commissioners is expected to issue a Local State of Emergency November 9, 2022, for Pasco County ahead of Subtropical Storm Nicole. This allows the County Administrator and Emergency Management Director to waive everyday procedures and do what they feel is necessary to ensure the health, safety and welfare of our community.
