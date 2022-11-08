Read full article on original website
Whitlock indicted for August assault
The Young County Grand Jury has indicted one Graham man and chose not to indict two others on charges stemming from an August assault with a deadly weapon arrest. Lawrence Zackery Whitlock, 27, was formally indicted Friday, Nov. 4. The grand jury chose not to indict Jordan Paul Gonzales, 33, and Timothy Scott Teadt, 42, who were both arrested in connection with Whitlock.Whitlock, according to the indictment filed with the 90th Judicial District Clerk’s office, is accused of intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury to Frank Herpeche IV, by striking Herpeche on the head with a baseball bat.Whitlock has...
Two arrested in separate smuggling incidents
A man and woman were arrested with separate alleged charges of smuggling of persons over the past week by the Young County Sheriff's Office. Juan Carlos Maldonado-Martinez, 23, of Mexico and Damaris Patricia Lopez-Alberto, 24, of Honduras were arrested in separate incidents.According to a release from YCSO Chief Deputy John Orr, a deputy with YCSO stopped a Toyota 4 Runner at Hwy. 114 and Hwy. 16 for a defective tail light on Saturday, Nov. 5. The vehicle, driven by Martinez, was also occupied by two males who, Orr wrote, had conflicting stories regarding their destinations and points of origin.After further...
Anthony Kienlen released from jail
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — An Army veteran has been released from jail after being held for nearly 13 months behind bars on charges stemming from a standoff-turned-shoot-out with law enforcement in 2021. Anthony Kienlen, 36, of Wichita Falls, posted bond and was released from jail on November 10, 2022. Kienlen was being held on bonds […]
Victims’ conditions released in fatal Loop 11 crash
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Three people are in critical condition following Thursday’s deadly Loop 11 wreck that killed one person. As of Friday, Nov. 11, 2022, the Wichita Falls police said the driver of the Cadillac, identified as 36-year-old Patricia Flores, is in stable but critical condition at United Regional. The two-year-old passenger is in […]
kswo.com
LPD seizes over 500 Fentanyl pills
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Lawton Police Department seized a large quantity of drugs early Wednesday morning. According to a Facebook post from LPD, officers seized 540 Fentanyl pills and over half a pond of methamphetamines around 3 a.m. Wednesday. Three people were arrested and charged with drug trafficking charges,...
KLTV
16-year-old faces capital murder charge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - A 16-year-old arrested in connection with the shooting death of 15-year-old Andrew Gable on June 1 will now be tried as an adult for capital murder. Ricardo Sapata was the first suspect arrested in connection with the case, while 17-year-old Isaiah Rey Sims was arrested...
Victim identified in deadly Loop 11 crash
The Wichita Falls Police department has identified the person who died in a fatal wreck on Loop 11 on November 10, 2022 in Wichita Falls.
fox34.com
Fentanyl dealers plead guilty in relation to overdose death of Oklahoma man
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A Wichita Falls drug dealer and his ex-girlfriend who sold fentanyl to 27-year-old man who overdosed and died in June 2020 have plead guilty to drug crimes, announced U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Texas Chad E. Meacham. Lionel DeSaun Henderson, 33, and his former...
Crime of the week: Attempted assault on WFPD officer
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — Crime Stoppers needs your help to solve an attempted assault on Wichita Falls police. On October 20, someone shot an arrow at Super 9 Liquor, located in the 1700 block of 9th Street. Investigators were reviewing footage when it was shown that a WFPD patrol car was driving by at the […]
texomashomepage.com
Mom admits to using meth entire pregnancy, police say
BURKBURNETT (KFDX/KJTL) — A Burkburnett woman is arrested after her baby tests positive for meth at birth. Ashley Sanberg, 24, is charged with child endangerment. The baby was born at United Regional on August 22. Police and Child Protective Services were notified that both the newborn and mother tested...
Fatal wreck involving at least 3 people in Wichita Falls
Crews are working the scene of a fatal wreck Thursday night in Wichita Falls.
newschannel6now.com
News Channel 6 hosting annual Ham & Turkey Drive
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - News Channel 6 is partnering with Hamilton Bryan to host an all-day Ham and Turkey Drive that’s taking place on Friday. You can drop off your frozen hams, turkeys or other non-perishables from 6 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. We’ll be at Hamilton Bryan on...
bowienewsonline.com
Bowie man arrested in cruelty to livestock case
A Bowie attorney was arrested on Oct. 26 by deputies from the Clay County Sheriff’s office on a complaint of cruelty to livestock animals, a state jail felony. Investigators report they found malnourished and deceased animals found on property in southern Clay County allegedly owned by Edward Michael Ratliff, 66, Bowie.
kswo.com
Anadarko couple delivers baby on U.S. highway 62
Comanche County, Okla. (KSWO) - Weighing 8 pounds 9 ounces baby girl Stella Kate was born on US Highway 62 in Comanche county just before 8:30 on Tuesday night. “I was in labor while I was at work and I didn’t even know. And on the way home I was like, I think it’s going to be soon. I didn’t know how soon it was going to be,” Natalie said.
Roads to close in Wichita Falls due to active shooter exercise
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — The City of Wichita Falls and Wichita County Office of Emergency Management announced that they will be conducting an active shooter exercise on Wednesday, November 16, 2022.
kswo.com
OHP to conduct sobriety checkpoint in Cotton Co.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KSWO) - The Oklahoma Highway Patrol’s ENDUI team is partnering with Cotton County Sheriff’s Deputies for a sobriety checkpoint in Cotton County, which will run between 8:30 p.m. and midnight on Friday, Nov. 11. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the goal of the checkpoint is...
newschannel6now.com
Judge Woody Gossom speaks on new Wichita County judge
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - The votes are in and Jim Johnson was elected Tuesday as the new Wichita County Judge. Current Wichita County Judge Woody Gossom will remain in power through Jan. 1, 2023, and then Johnson will be sworn in. Gossom believes the county will be in good...
travellens.co
15 Best Things to Do with Kids in Wichita Falls, TX
Wichita Falls in Wichita County, Texas, is a vibrant city with plenty of things to do for tourists of all ages. This charming town in Wichita County sits on the Oklahoma border and is about two hours northwest of the Dallas and Fort Worth area. Located in the heart of...
cw39.com
Local restaurants participating in Veterans Day deals
WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — There are several locations in Wichita Falls that are offering special deals to veterans on Veterans Day this Friday, November 11. You can find a list of those locations below. This Veterans Day, all Veterans and Active Duty Military members receive a free entree from...
Freeze Warning issued for Texoma, Wichita Falls
A cold front came through Texoma Thursday night, bringing with it a Freeze Warning for the region on November 11, 2022.
