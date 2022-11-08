The Young County Grand Jury has indicted one Graham man and chose not to indict two others on charges stemming from an August assault with a deadly weapon arrest. Lawrence Zackery Whitlock, 27, was formally indicted Friday, Nov. 4. The grand jury chose not to indict Jordan Paul Gonzales, 33, and Timothy Scott Teadt, 42, who were both arrested in connection with Whitlock.Whitlock, according to the indictment filed with the 90th Judicial District Clerk’s office, is accused of intentionally, knowingly and recklessly causing bodily injury to Frank Herpeche IV, by striking Herpeche on the head with a baseball bat.Whitlock has...

GRAHAM, TX ・ 14 HOURS AGO