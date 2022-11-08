Read full article on original website
Grandma’s Pantry moves beyond the farmers market, opens shop in downtown Pocatello
A power couple’s passion project has turned into a full-time business bringing a new deli to Pocatello. Meet Brian and Kimberly Zenger, natives of California and Wyoming who now call Pocatello home and are the masterminds behind Grandma’s Pantry Pocatello. It all started with a love for making flavorful jelly at home to the jelly being first sold at the local farmers market, which has now reached new heights. Brian...
Pocatello's Lance Kolbet reflects on Navy service
On a late summer night 33 years ago, 19-year-old Lance Kolbet of Pocatello stood atop the conning tower of the USS Henry M. Jackson with his only companions being his lookout partner and a set of binoculars. It was a full-moon midnight, and the pair had been sent up the tower on watch duty as the submarine carved just beneath the water off the Coast of Mexico. Though they were scouting for ships, they saw two things that night that to this day still positively...
Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years is Saturday
POCATELLO — The Gate City's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years will take place on Saturday. According to the parade committee's website, the parade will begin at 10 a.m. on South First Avenue. It will then go east on East Center Street and then south on 15th Avenue before turning onto Memorial Drive. The parade will follow Memorial Drive and end in the east parking lot of Idaho State University's Reed Gym. Seating will be available at Caldwell Park where Paul Anderson will act as announcer. The parade will feature veterans from all branches of the military. More information about the parade can be found at https://www.pocatelloveteransdayparade.com/
Army veteran Miguel Dominic stands watch over Veterans Memorial Building's history
POCATELLO — A local veteran is urging people to get out on Saturday and watch Pocatello's first Veterans Day Parade in 80 years. Miguel Dominic, a Pocatello resident, served in the Army with the 193rd Infantry Brigade. He is one of the veterans set to walk in the parade. He encouraged the community to attend the parade to support veterans. "Since they haven't had a parade in 80 years, I...
Christenson, Darwin B.
Christenson Darwin B. Christenson Elder Darwin B "Dar" Christenson, Emeritus, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2022, at his home. The family would like to especially thank Corina and the rest of the staff from OneSource Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Darwin was born August 11, 1935, in Firth, Idaho, to Lars Henry Christenson and Edith Olive Brough Christenson. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a three-year mission in Brazil, following which he attended Idaho State University and earned a degree in business. Darwin served in the Idaho Army National Guard from 1953 until 1977 and earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. On January 19, 1962, he married Sandra Joelene Lyon in the Idaho Falls Temple. Darwin and Sandra made their home in Pocatello until 1976, when they moved to Farmington, Utah. He was called to serve as Mission President in the Brazil Sao Paulo North Mission. Shortly after returning, he became a Recorder at the Idaho Falls Temple. He was called to serve in the Second Quorum of the Seventy from 2000-2005. From 2005-2008, he served as Temple President in Oakland, California. In 2008, they retired to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He enjoyed skiing, ducks, and his favorite dog, "Cinza." Darwin is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Christenson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Shauna) Christenson of Sandy, UT; son, Stephen (Wendy) Christenson of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Valerie Christenson; sister, Joyce Simper of Arimo, ID; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Robert Christenson; brothers, Adrian and Ronald Christenson; and a sister, Janice Christenson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 S. Charlotte Dr., with Bishop Shane Wynn officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Funeral services can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl-o-xzz1mG76ecAOm6NZIw In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.
Senor Garcia's Puerto Vallarta to celebrate grand re-opening Thursday
POCATELLO — Senor Garcia’s Puerto Vallarta in Pocatello will celebrate its grand re-opening at 5:15 p.m. Thursday. Nick Garcia, owner of the restaurant, said the event will start with a ribbon cutting, followed by the Idaho State Police Honor Guard raising an American flag outside of the building. “While they raise the flag, a mariachi band will play the national anthem,” he said. ...
Pocatello's legislative district to remain mostly blue amid large voter turnout
Idaho’s Legislative District 29 will remain mostly Democratic following Tuesday’s election. Two of three Democrats defeated their Republican challengers in the district Tuesday, including Rep. James Ruchti, who will move from the House to the Senate to fill the seat, and hopefully the shoes, of the late Mark Nye. “Mark was good to people and good to Pocatello. I hope I can earn the same reputation,” Ruchti said, adding, “I’m...
District 91's $250 million bond fails, 'really disappointed'
Patrons residing in Idaho Falls School District 91 voted against the district’s $250 million bond request on Tuesday. The measure garnered 11,120 votes, 57.98 percent, but fell short of the 66.67 percent supermajority required to pass. There were 8,059 votes or 42.02 percent against the bond. “We are really disappointed with the outcome,” District 91 Superintendent Jim Shank said. “We very obviously got the majority again but that isn’t enough...
Vote counting hiccup causes stir in Bannock County amid large turnout
It was a clean sweep for local Republicans in contested county races while both parties had mixed results in Pocatello area legislative contests in Tuesday’s election. What election officials described as a “mistake” at the Bannock County Elections Office with regard to absentee and early ballots resulted in them being counted last as opposed to first. This meant that Bannock County’s absentee and early ballots weren’t completely counted until about...
Former Green Beret with Pocatello ties enjoys acting career after military service
Former Army Green Beret Special Forces Medical Sergeant Jeff Bosley says he’ll never forget attending a ramp ceremony for a fallen comrade while serving in Iraq. He and his fellow berets were decked out in all black, gun trucks were stationed at the ready and they had figured out who was responsible. “We were partnering with the Army and there was this private conducting overwatch from a building rooftop when...
DRINKING WATER WARNING: E. coli is present in Blackfoot’s water so boil before using
On 11-8-2022, 5 routine water samples were taken throughout the City of Blackfoot. Results received on 11-9-2022 showed 4 samples tested present for total coliform. 15 repeat samples were taken on 11-10-2022. Results received on 11-11-2022 indicated 8 samples tested present for E. Coli. These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. What should I do? What does this mean? DO...
Snow and ice cause numerous crashes in Pocatello area
Snow and ice on local roads caused several wrecks on Thursday morning. One of the crashes sent a car crashing into an apartment building while multiple accidents on another street resulted in police temporarily shutting down the road. A three-vehicle wreck on Pocatello's South Fifth Avenue in front of the Bannock County Sheriff's Office sent one car onto the office's snow-covered lawn while another one of the cars careened into...
Manhunt underway for armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho
U.S. Marshals are searching for an armed and dangerous fugitive in East Idaho. Dominick Adrian Zazweta, 31, of Pocatello, was recently seen in the Gate City and could also be in Idaho Falls. Zazweta, who has a history of drug use and violence, is wanted for a federal supervised release violation, the Marshals said. Zazweta...
Officials: Virginia Transformer takes responsibility for massive Pocatello oil spill
Local, state and federal cleanup crews working to recover mineral oil released into Pocatello Creek have collected approximately 3,700 gallons of oil mixed with water and an estimated 1,100 pounds of oiled debris, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency. Crews have prevented any significant flow of oil from impacting the Portneuf River since arriving on scene. The spill was reported to officials November 2. During an investigation by the...
Authorities: Man dies after accidentally shooting himself near local town
BANCROFT — A man died after accidentally shooting himself near this Caribou County town, authorities said. Reo Keanu Ramirez, 27, of Tooele, Utah, died as a result of the accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound that occurred Tuesday night at a location on Ivins Road east of Bancroft, the Caribou County Sheriff's Office reported. The Sheriff's Office said deputies responded to the incident around 11:15 p.m. Tuesday after receiving a report that someone had been shot. When the deputies arrived at the scene they found Ramirez deceased, authorities said. The Sheriff's Office said the individuals present at the scene have cooperated with the investigation, which determined that the shooting was self-inflicted and accidental. "This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to the community," the Sheriff's Office stated in a news release.
Authorities investigating after man dies of gunshot wound in Southeast Idaho
Two injured in two-vehicle crash that partially shut down local highway
Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 8:01 a.m. on November 11, 2022, on westbound US Highway 26 at milepost 339.5 east of Idaho Falls in Bonneville County. The driver of a 2009 Chevrolet Cobalt was stopped at a stop sign on 45th East. The driver of a 2015 Kia Rio was westbound on US26. The driver of the Cobalt proceeded through the intersection and struck the Kia. The Kia drove off the right shoulder, struck a power pole, and the...
