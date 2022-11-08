Christenson Darwin B. Christenson Elder Darwin B "Dar" Christenson, Emeritus, 87, of Idaho Falls, passed away November 8, 2022, at his home. The family would like to especially thank Corina and the rest of the staff from OneSource Home Health & Hospice for the wonderful care they provided. Darwin was born August 11, 1935, in Firth, Idaho, to Lars Henry Christenson and Edith Olive Brough Christenson. He grew up and attended schools in Blackfoot and graduated from Blackfoot High School. He was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints and served a three-year mission in Brazil, following which he attended Idaho State University and earned a degree in business. Darwin served in the Idaho Army National Guard from 1953 until 1977 and earned the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. On January 19, 1962, he married Sandra Joelene Lyon in the Idaho Falls Temple. Darwin and Sandra made their home in Pocatello until 1976, when they moved to Farmington, Utah. He was called to serve as Mission President in the Brazil Sao Paulo North Mission. Shortly after returning, he became a Recorder at the Idaho Falls Temple. He was called to serve in the Second Quorum of the Seventy from 2000-2005. From 2005-2008, he served as Temple President in Oakland, California. In 2008, they retired to Idaho Falls, Idaho. He enjoyed skiing, ducks, and his favorite dog, "Cinza." Darwin is survived by his loving wife, Sandra Christenson of Idaho Falls, ID; son, Michael (Shauna) Christenson of Sandy, UT; son, Stephen (Wendy) Christenson of Las Vegas, NV; daughter, Valerie Christenson; sister, Joyce Simper of Arimo, ID; twelve grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Craig Robert Christenson; brothers, Adrian and Ronald Christenson; and a sister, Janice Christenson. Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Monday, November 14, 2022, at the Eagle Rock Stake Center, 2020 S. Charlotte Dr., with Bishop Shane Wynn officiating. The family will visit with friends Sunday from 6:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Wood Funeral Home East Side, 963 South Ammon Road, and Monday from 10:00 a.m. to 10:45 a.m. at the church. Burial will be in the Mountain View Cemetery in Pocatello. Funeral services can be viewed at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCl-o-xzz1mG76ecAOm6NZIw In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the General Missionary Fund of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. Military Honors will be performed by the Bonneville County Veterans Memorial Team and Idaho Honor Guard. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.woodfuneralhome.com.

IDAHO FALLS, ID ・ 1 DAY AGO