ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

Comments / 0

Related
CBS19

Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic

LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
LONGVIEW, TX
101.5 KNUE

Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday

Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
KILGORE, TX
KTRE

Week 12 Red Zone Forecast

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be on the chilly side this evening. Today’s strong cold front will lead to temperatures dropping into the 40s for many areas during game time, so be sure to bring a jacket and maybe even a blanket! Rain will begin to end late this evening, but some showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible, so please keep the umbrella handy and be weather alert.
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas

SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
TYLER, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman

WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
QUITMAN, TX
CBS19

Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler

TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
TYLER, TX
ktoy1047.com

Pine Street school catches fire

The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
SHREVEPORT, LA
KLTV

WebXtra: Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado

There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Attorney says federally indicted Wood Co....
MORRIS COUNTY, TX
CBS19

4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County

WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
WOOD COUNTY, TX
KLTV

City approves commercial district on west side of Tyler

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new development is coming to the west side of Tyler. The Tyler City Council approved a commercial site layout for Bellwood Park at West Loop 323 at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Tyler Planning Director, Kyle Kingma says plans are underway for new retail...
TYLER, TX
101.5 KNUE

The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim

The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
LONGVIEW, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy