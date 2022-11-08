Read full article on original website
Fairmont Street in Longview reopens to two-way traffic
LONGVIEW, Texas — Fairmont Street between Toler Road and H.G. Mosley Parkway has reopened to two-way traffic following major roadway construction was completed. According to the city of Longview, the work remains ongoing along Fairmont Street and a temporary lane closure could be necessary. But two-way traffic is expected to be available for the remainder of the project.
Heads Up! One Part of I-20 Will Be Closed in East Texas on Sunday
Attention East Texas Drivers, including in Tyler, Longview, and Kilgore, Texas: Coming up this Sunday, November 13, one part of Interstate 20 will be closed to traffic. Interstate 20--a major traffic artery connecting our various East Texas cities--will be shutting down traffic. Well, a small part of it, actually. Thankfully, only one particular area of Interstate 20 is set to be closed to traffic on Sunday, November 13 between the hours of midnight and 6 a.m.
Traffic reopens after fatal wreck on Loop 281 in Longview
UPDATE: All emergency personnel have left the scene and traffic has been reopened. LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – A fatal wreck on Wednesday morning has shut down all east and westbound lanes in the 800 block of Loop 281 in Longview at Alpine Road, according to police. Officials at the scene said the crash was a […]
Week 12 Red Zone Forecast
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - The weather in the Red Zone will be on the chilly side this evening. Today’s strong cold front will lead to temperatures dropping into the 40s for many areas during game time, so be sure to bring a jacket and maybe even a blanket! Rain will begin to end late this evening, but some showers and isolated thundershowers will be possible, so please keep the umbrella handy and be weather alert.
2 injured after head-on crash in East Texas
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- Two people were injured after a head-on crash in East Texas on Wednesday. The two-vehicle wreck happened on Highway 110 and East Grande Boulevard in Tyler, said the Texas Department of Public Safety. One of the vehicles was going south on Highway 110 and the other was moving north. The vehicle […]
Construction worker hospitalized after being struck by alleged drunk driver on Highway 155
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A construction worker has been hospitalized in Tyler after being struck by an alleged drunk driver on Highway 155, according to DPS. The construction worker was struck by a pickup truck Thursday morning, and is reported to have sustained serious injuries. Officials with DPS said the driver of the truck […]
How Cold Will It Get in Shreveport This Weekend?
Shreveport is going to see some chilly temperatures this weekend. The Weather Channel says Saturday morning we will wake up to a temp of 35 degrees. That's quite the change from Monday when we tied a record high of 84. Isn't this November? Shouldn't we be seeing cold temps now?
TRAFFIC ALERT: Rollover crash reported in Rusk County
RUSK COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - The Rusk County Office of Emergency Management reports a semi-truck rollover Wednesday morning. The “major crash” is located at TX-315E and FM 840, according to Rusk County OEM.
4 dead, including teenager after 2-car crash near Quitman
WOOD COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Four people are dead after a two-car crash on FM 515 and FM 2966 near Quitman, according to DPS. The Wednesday crash was reported around 6 p.m. and officials said a 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt was traveling south on FM 2966 when it “disregarded a stop sign,” according to a preliminary […]
Police: At least 1 dead after major wreck on Alpine Rd., Loop 281 in Longview
LONGVIEW, Texas — Longview police confirmed at least one person has died in a major wreck at the intersection of Alpine Rd. and E. Loop 281 Wednesday morning. Officers are on the scene in the 800 block of East Loop 281 on the westbound side of the roadway underneath the Alpine bridge.
Two new projects approved by the City of Tyler
TYLER, Texas — The Tyler City Council has approved contracts for two projects that are both funded through the Half-Cent Sales Tax Program. One being a $1,318,390 contract with Fritcher Construction Services to replace the streets, infrastructure and storm sewer under South Thompson Avenue and Barger Street, where the storm sewer and pavement have decayed in multiple areas.
Pine Street school catches fire
The fire was reported around 7 p.m. Fire fighters were able to combat the blaze effectively. There’s been no word yet on the cause of the fire or the extent of the damage. The Arkansas Game and Fish Commission are reminding motorists that, with modern gun season opening tomorrow, they should be mindful of deer being more active in the Natural State.
WebXtra: Cason veteran describes surviving recent tornado
There is one man in Morris County who says he wasn’t scared when, right above his head, an EF-2 tornado ripped the roof off his house. That veteran says it was his time in the military that kept him calm through the storm. Attorney says federally indicted Wood Co....
4 People Killed In A Fatal Crash In Wood County (Wood County, TX)
According to the Texas Department of Public Safety, a fatal crash was reported on Wednesday in Wood County. Officials confirmed that 4 people died due to the accident. Authorities stated that the collision occurred on Farm to Market Road 515, about 9 miles north of Quitman.
Officials responding to crash involving motorcyclist on HWY 155 in Flint
FLINT, Texas — Smith County officials are responding to a crash involving a motorcycle. According to witnesses, the crash occurred on Highway 155, in front of Brookshire's in Flint. At least one person was taken to a hospital for treatment. Details concerning the extent of the injuries are unknown...
City Council approves $66,900 contract for new traffic signal at Tyler intersection
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – In the Nov. 8 board meeting, The Half-Cent Sales Tax Board approved a $66,900 engineering contract with Kimley-Horn & Associates, Inc. for a new traffic signal for Tyler intersection. The purpose of the contract is to help design new traffic signal infrastructure and install new equipment at the intersection of West […]
DPS: Kilgore pedestrian stopped in lane, killed after being hit by car
GREGG COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – A pedestrian was killed after a crash in East Texas, said DPS. The wreck happened on Nov. 3 around 7:20 p.m. in Gregg County on East Goforth Road about one mile east of Kilgore. A 2010 Mazda CX-5 was driving eastbound on Goforth Road, and a second vehicle, a 2016 […]
4 dead after two-vehicle wreck in Wood County
WOOD COUNTY, Texas — Four people, including a 16-year-old girl, were killed after a two-vehicle wreck in Wood County Wednesday night nine miles north of Quitman. Phillipus P. Strydom, 64, of Winnsboro, was driving eastbound on FM 515 and Brandy L. Addicks, 43, of Winnsboro, was driving southbound on FM 2966. She disregarded a stop sign, according to the Texas Department of Public Safety.
City approves commercial district on west side of Tyler
TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - A new development is coming to the west side of Tyler. The Tyler City Council approved a commercial site layout for Bellwood Park at West Loop 323 at Wednesday’s City Council meeting. The Tyler Planning Director, Kyle Kingma says plans are underway for new retail...
The Other Green Street Bridge In Longview, TX Claims A Victim
The Green Street Bridge in Longview also affectionately known as the "Green Monster" is becoming a "landmark" of sorts for East Texans especially Longview residents because every other day, the bridge seems to "eat" trucks that don't belong there. But did you know there's TWO Green Street bridges, both with the same height?
