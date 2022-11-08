Complaints about overheating Samsung, and other Android, phones are becoming increasingly common and take away from what should be great smartphone experiences. Our smartphones are more capable and draw more power, but that’s expected. The more significant issue is when the phone becomes uncomfortably warm, even when it’s not performing processor-intensive tasks. Overheating affects performance and can cause battery and other hardware issues down the line. If you’re facing overheating problems on your Samsung phone, here’s what you can do to fix them.

