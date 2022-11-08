Read full article on original website
Leica's latest phone is all about its massive camera, but good luck finding one
It might make you question your allegiance to Samsung and Xiaomi... if it were easy to buy. Leica has announced its second smartphone. The Leitz Phone 2 packs a 47.2MP 1-inch camera, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC, and a 240Hz display. Pricing starts at ~$1,580, but availability is limited.
Is your Samsung phone overheating? Here's what you can do
Complaints about overheating Samsung, and other Android, phones are becoming increasingly common and take away from what should be great smartphone experiences. Our smartphones are more capable and draw more power, but that’s expected. The more significant issue is when the phone becomes uncomfortably warm, even when it’s not performing processor-intensive tasks. Overheating affects performance and can cause battery and other hardware issues down the line. If you’re facing overheating problems on your Samsung phone, here’s what you can do to fix them.
Leak suggests the Pixel 7a may have high-end features never seen on the A-series
The Pixel 7a could have a 90Hz display with 5W wireless charging. A new leak has potentially provided some surprising details about the Pixel 7a. The leak suggests the 7a could have a 90Hz refresh rate and wireless charging. The leak also suggests the phone is getting a new camera...
Oppo Find X6 series: Everything we know so far and what we want to see
What to expect from Oppo’s next flagship smartphone series. Oppo’s Find X series started out with one of the most innovative form factors on the market. The original Find X (2018) wowed us all with its hidden sliding camera system that allowed for a stunning all-screen design. That was something of a one-off, however, and the Find X name no longer represents such an experimental, futuristic approach. Instead, the series has matured and now offers serious competition to the main Android flagship phones from the likes of Samsung and Google.
OnePlus Nord N300 review: Simple to a fault
It's not easy to live within limits. The OnePlus Nord N300 offers a simple approach to the budget Android market. It rides on decent performance with great battery life and increasingly uncommon creature comforts like expandable storage and a headphone jack. However, limited software support, sub-par design, and an inflexible camera setup cap the N300 as a budget option for T-Mobile customers that only just passes the bar.
Skip the flagships; now is a good time to buy a mid-range phone
Great hardware, polished software, and update pledges mean your mid-tier phone will last. It used to be the case that mid-range Android smartphones were a dicey proposition, owing to underpowered processors, a meager amount of storage, and relatively high price tags. It also didn’t help that the Android platform itself was in need of optimization back then.
On Good Authority: Our team's tips to kick a phone addiction
Let's take a look at some of the downsides of overusing mobile devices, and how to overcome them. Smartphones can be incredibly productive tools for certain tasks, but sometimes we can get a little too attached to the point of obsession. Nearly everyone nowadays owns a phone, and the rise in use seems like a natural necessity to navigate modern life.
Google Meet has become my favorite tool for troubleshooting my parents' phones
You're three taps away from sharing your screen and making any troubleshooting a thousand times easier. Living thousands of miles away from family never gets easy, but video calling apps like WhatsApp and Google Meet have made the distance more tolerable for my parents and me. Another aspect they’ve simplified is remote troubleshooting.
