Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat
Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race
Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Results from Pa.’s 2022 general election: Latest on governor, U.S. Senate and other state races
The graphics below show live results from the 2022 general election in Pennsylvania, as well as the changing balance of power throughout the country. Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be received by the voter’s county election office by 8 p.m., however, those ballots may not all be counted on Election Night. As a result, these results may change over the next few days.
Fetterman's Senate campaign sues Pennsylvania elections officials over mail-in ballots
Pennsylvania Democratic U.S. Senate candidate John Fetterman's campaign has filed a lawsuit, one day before the midterm elections, demanding state elections officials count undated or improperly dated mail-in ballots.
