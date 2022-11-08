ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Republican Candidate for Pennsylvania's Governor, Doug Mastriano, has yet to Concede Defeat

Still no word of the Republican in Pennsylvania's race for Governor, conceding defeat, three days after the election. There were still votes being counted in some spots here in Pennsylvania Thursday, but the latest unofficial returns show Democrat Josh Shapiro beat Republican election denier Doug Mastriano by 14 percentage points, the biggest margin in decades.
Pennsylvania gubernatorial candidates await election results

Democrat Josh Shapiro is holding an event in Montgomery County. Earlier in the day, he voted in Abington. He's led in polls since the start of the campaign but downplayed that in recent...
Pennsylvania Election Results

From the U.S. Senate, to the PA Governor, the November 8th midterm elections have several hotly contested races.
Susquehanna Valley honors veterans on Veterans Day 2022

Friday is Veterans Day, the day we honor those who served and continue to serve in the U.S. armed forces. Watch the videos below for Veterans Day events held in the Susquehanna Valley. 1. Flag display in Lancaster County honors fallen military members. In Lancaster County, 7,000 flags are on...
Dr. Oz Calls Fetterman to Concede Pennsylvania Senate Race

Dr. Mehmet Oz on Wednesday called John Fetterman to concede Pennsylvania’s Senate race, according to the Democrat’s communications director. “This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede,” Joe Calvello tweeted Wednesday morning. The concession call came after the race was called for Fetterman, the incumbent Pennsylvania lieutenant governor, who addressed his supporters in Pittsburgh at around 1:17 a.m. “I’m not really sure really what to say right now. Oh my goodness,” Fetterman said at the podium. “I’m so humbled. Thank you so much. Really. Thank you.” His victory came as a welcome relief to Democrats as control of the Senate still hangs in the balance.This morning at 9:30 Dr. Oz called John Fetterman to concede.— Joe Calvello (@the_vello) November 9, 2022 Read more at The Daily Beast.
Results from Pa.’s 2022 general election: Latest on governor, U.S. Senate and other state races

Mail-in and absentee ballots had to be received by the voter's county election office by 8 p.m., however, those ballots may not all be counted on Election Night. As a result, these results may change over the next few days.
Kim re-elected to PA House; Madsen, Fleming also win House seats

State Rep. Patty Kim has secured another two-year term in office, soundly defeating her Republican challenger on Tuesday. With most precincts reporting, Kim, a Democrat, had received about 67% of the vote, versus about 37% for David Buell, the Republican candidate.
Election Results 2022: Live updates on Pa. Senate, governor races and more

It's Election Day in Pennsylvania, and power is up for grabs in many pivotal races throughout the state and across the country. On Election Day, the polls are open in Pennsylvania from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. Anyone in line by 8 p.m. will be allowed to cast their vote. Mail-in and absentee ballots must be received by your county election office by 8 p.m.
Lebanon hosts homeless and hungry veteran campaign

In Lebanon County, Foreign Wars Post 23 hosted the 10th annual Homeless Veteran’s Awareness campaign this weekend. Participants — including veterans, family members, and friends — temporarily became homeless from yesterday morning until this afternoon. This was all to raise awareness and financial support for homeless veterans...
Mass. 2022 Election Results: Berkshire, Hampden, Franklin and Hampshire District State Senate race (Brendan Phair v. Paul Mark)

