Christine Drazan concedes from Oregon’s gubernatorial race
In a statement released on Friday afternoon, Republican Christine Drazan announced her concession from Oregon's gubernatorial race.
How can The Oregonian/OregonLive call a winner in Oregon’s governor race? Math
The Oregonian/OregonLive on Wednesday called the governor’s race for Democrat Tina Kotek even as ballots were still being counted. As of 11 a.m. Wednesday, when we made the call, Kotek was ahead of Republican Christine Drazan with 46% of the vote to 44%. That seems close. But if you...
ijpr.org
It’s still too early to call California midterm election results. Here’s why
By the end of election night, Sacramento County had tallied more than 140,000 votes. As of Thursday at 3:25 p.m., county data showed more than 258,000 ballots remain to be counted, which means it’s still far too early to call races separated by a hundred or even a few thousand votes.
centraloregondaily.com
▶️ Chavez-DeRemer claims victory in Oregon 5th; McLeod-Skinner says ‘too soon’
Republican Lori-Chavez DeRemer is claiming victory in the race for Oregon’s 5th Congressional District, making the announcement shortly after the state’s largest newspaper declared her the winner over Democrat Jamie McLeod-Skinner. But that race is yet to be called the Associated Press and major news outlets that track elections — and it comes with tens of thousands of ballots still to be counted.
Drazan yet to concede Oregon governor’s race as vote count continues
Although The Associated Press has called the Oregon governor's race for Democrat Tina Kotek, Republican candidate Christine Drazan has not yet conceded.
opb.org
Slideshow: Oregon’s Election Day 2022 in pictures
Last-minute voters flocked to ballot boxes and election offices. Candidates celebrated, mourned — or ended the night on an uncertain note. And statewide and regional ballot measures returned mixed results. Here are photo highlights from Oregon’s Nov. 8, 2022, election and its aftermath. For full coverage of the...
Democrat Tina Kotek wins Oregon governor's race
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Tina Kotek has been elected Oregon’s next governor, extending longtime Democratic control of the state and dashing Republican hopes for a rare win in a top race on the West Coast of the United States. Kotek joins Maura Healey of Massachusetts as the first openly lesbian elected governors in the United States. “It is an absolute honor,” Kotek said. “I can tell you that being who I am is important to Oregonians across the state. Lots of young people have come up to me and said thank you for running and thank you for being who you are.” The former longtime speaker of the Oregon House of Representatives had faced a stiff challenge from Republican Christine Drazan, who is also an ex-legislator.
KTVB
Oregon measure banning slavery barely passes
Measure 112 amends the state constitution to ban slavery in all circumstances. 44.5% voted against it, including major disapproval in eastern Oregon.
Oregon governor’s race on knife’s edge, too early to call
Oregon’s gubernatorial election hung on a knife’s edge Wednesday, with the race too early to call in a state that has voted in Democratic governors since 1986.
centraloregondaily.com
How to know how many votes have been counted in Oregon election
If you’ve been watching election results in Oregon and are trying to figure out what percentage of votes has been counted, it can get a little confusing. Traditionally, voters watching election returns are looking for how many precincts are reporting. But with Oregon’s vote-by-mail system, getting a final number can take a few days after the Tuesday 8:00 p.m. cutoff.
ijpr.org
Oregon Republicans see legislative gains, but not as significant as they hoped
Oregon Republicans fell short of a lofty goal for winning parity — or even an outright majority — in the state Senate on election night, dashing hopes the party could ride voter disaffection to greater influence in Salem. The picture looked similar in the state House of Representatives,...
KDRV
New law applies to Oregon elections today
SALEM, Ore. -- Oregon voters have a new law affecting ballots cast today as long as they're delivered by 8pm or postmarked today. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan is reminding Oregonians that a new law in effect this year, called the postmark rule, says "ballots postmarked by Election Day will count even if they arrive at the election office up to 7 days after Election Day. This improvement ensures that every vote cast on time gets counted."
Oregon polls are closed, get 2022 election results here
Voting has ended in Oregon. So, who did Oregonians elect as their new governor? What about local races and ballot measures?. The Oregonian/OregonLive is updating a live blog that will share results when they are available. For live election results, visit The Oregonian/OregonLive’s election results page. This year, Oregon...
nbc16.com
Drazan campaign issues statement
Thursday afternoon, Christine Drazan's campaign released a statement, saying, "With several hundred-thousand ballots yet to be counted, we continue to exercise patience as we await additional clarity regarding the final outcome of this race. Oregonians should have confidence that their votes will be counted as our county clerks continue their diligent work."
kptv.com
Oregon election results for key races
See more election results on the Secretary of State websites for Oregon and Washington. *** Results on the Oregon Sec. of State’s website refresh every 15 minutes. Watch live election coverage, here.
ijpr.org
Measure 112 passes, removing slavery language from Oregon Constitution
Notwithstanding more than 500,000 people voting to keep the language, unofficial returns Tuesday night indicated that the measure was passing by a clear margin. “Talking with some voters, there was confusion about the measure and whether that language was needed for there to be accountability for people who had committed crimes,” said Sandy Chung, executive director of ACLU of Oregon, which supported Measure 112.
Here are the Oregon counties that voted to keep slavery in the state constitution
After early election results came back in Oregon, several people expressed shock on social media at how many voters throughout the state said they did not want to amend the constitution to remove language allowing slavery.
centraloregondaily.com
Kotek slightly extends lead over Drazan in Oregon governor’s race
Democrat Tina Kotek slightly increased her narrow lead Wednesday morning in the vote count for Oregon governor, but it could take several days before we find out who wins this one. Kotek had 46.22% of the vote followed by Republican Christine Drazan at 44.18%, a difference of just over 2%.
yamhilladvocate.com
Lawsuit Filed Against Oregon Secretary of State, County Officials Alleging Voter Fraud and Suppression
A lawsuit has been filed against Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan and several County governments (Clackamas, Washington, Multnomah, Lane, Linn, Marion, Jackson, Deschutes, Yamhill, Douglas, Coos and Klamath) that alleges voter suppression and failures to address voter fraud complaints. The lawsuit cites a number of examples of what the...
opb.org
Too close to call: Measure 111, which would create a constitutional right to health care for Oregonians
Early returns show a race too close to call for Measure 111, which would amend the Oregon Constitution to create a new fundamental right for everyone living here: access to affordable health care. If it passes, Measure 111 would make Oregon the first state in the nation with a constitutional...
