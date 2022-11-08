Read full article on original website
Blues Stock Up, Stock Down: Tarasenko, O’Reilly, Schenn & More
Welcome to this week’s edition of the St. Louis Blues’ Stock Up, Stock Down, a weekly column detailing the ups and downs of the team’s roster from the week that was. For the St. Louis Blues, unfortunately this season has featured a lot more “stock down” than “stock up.” Prior to facing the San Jose Sharks on Nov. 10, they had not won in over two weeks, losing eight straight games in regulation. After defeating the Sharks, 5-3, they’re now riding a one-game winning streak heading into their weekend tilt with the Vegas Golden Knights. Even with the victory, the Blues still have a mere eight points and are in the basement of the Western Conference.
Devils Gameday Preview: Ottawa Senators – 11/10/22
The New Jersey Devils are one of the NHL’s hottest teams, winning seven in a row for the first time since 2011. Their next test comes in the form of the Ottawa Senators, which will mark the Devils’ fifth game in a row against a Canadian team. The Devils are 10-3-0 on the season, while the Senators are 4-8-0.
Blues Gameday Preview: San Jose Sharks – 11/10/22
Stop me if you’ve heard this before, but the St. Louis Blues have another regulation defeat. This time, it was at the hands of the Philadelphia Flyers on Nov. 8 by a score of 5-1. In the loss, they were defeated by backup goalie Felix Sandstrom, who stopped 27 of 28 shots on his way to his first career NHL victory. The Blues’ lone goal was scored by Ryan O’Reilly in the third period. As a result, they remain in the cellar of the Western Conference at 3-8-0 and just six points.
Devils Gameday Preview: Arizona Coyotes – 11/12/22
The New Jersey Devils survived a drama-filled game against the Ottawa Senators on Nov. 8, winning 4-3 in overtime. They will look to continue their positive momentum against the Arizona Coyotes at 7:00 pm at Prudential Center. The Devils are still one of the NHL’s best teams and are entering the game with a record of 11-3. Their victory was their eighth in a row, and they are now five away from tying the 2000-01 Devils for the most in franchise history. They are first in the Metropolitan Division with 22 points, while the Coyotes have 13 points in a strong Central Division.
Penguins Coach Sullivan Finally Making Some Changes
Mike Sullivan, head coach of the Pittsburgh Penguins, is currently in unfamiliar territory. The Penguins snapped a seven-game losing streak with a 4-1 victory over the Washington Capitals on Nov. 9, the longest losing streak of his coaching career. Pittsburgh clearly has faith in their head coach, which they proved a couple of months ago by giving him a three-year contract extension. However, the team’s current record of 6-6-2 has fans a bit unsettled. There were some questionable decisions that contributed to their recent skid, but it seems they have started to turn things around at least for now.
3 Takeaways from the Avalanche’s 5-3 Win Over the Predators
The Colorado Avalanche returned to Ball Arena in Denver Thursday night from a two-game trip to Finland, and a four-day break, to host the Nashville Predators. It was the first game on home ice for Colorado since Oct. 21, 20 days ago. After getting down 1-0 early in the first...
4 Blues Players Who Could Be Traded This Season
With the way that this season has unfolded for the St. Louis Blues, it wouldn’t be surprising to see trades made this season. At some point, general manager Doug Armstrong needs to send a message. The right move for the Blues is to be sellers at the deadline. They won their Stanley Cup in 2019, but this group is trending downward. They are off to a miserable 4-8-0 start despite multiple winnable games on their schedule.
5 Good & Affordable Forwards the Oilers Could Target
With Evander Kane on long-term injured reserve for 3-4 months, the Edmonton Oilers have several options to get by during that time. In the short term, they called up Mattias Janmark and Klim Kostin, while Tyler Benson is skating with the team and is close to a return. Dylan Holloway...
Can the Oilers Survive 3-4 Months Without Kane?
The first game without Evander Kane is hard to make a full judgement of how the next 3-4 months will go for the Edmonton Oilers. It wasn’t the Oilers’ offence that lost them the contest, again it was poor defence and goaltending. They adjusted to Kane’s absence by promoting Dylan Holloway to the second line, where he played in the preseason.
Maple Leafs Repeating History to Start the 2022-23 Season
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in very familiar territory after their sub-par play in October and rejuvenated play in November. Last season the Maple Leafs were off to an average start going 4-4-1, but their play was a cause for concern. They would eventually follow that up with a 12-2 run in November. Fast forward to the end of October this season, they went 4-4-2 and their work ethic and decision-making came into question quite a bit. Four games into November, they’re currently 3-0-1, while taking a possible five of six points from three top teams in the league.
Why Nick Robertson Has Won Over Maple Leafs Fans
Nick Robertson is in a good place right now with the Toronto Maple Leafs. He’s not playing every day, but he’s getting his chances. And, he’s producing. In eight games during the regular season, he’s averaging 11:41 minutes of ice time and has five points (two goals and three assists).
Flames’ Vladar May Be of Interest to the Maple Leafs
The Toronto Maple Leafs are in need of a goaltender. They lost Matt Murray to an abductor injury after their first game of the regular season, and have recently placed Ilya Samsonov on the injured reserve with a knee issue. As a result of the latter’s injury, they were forced to sign Keith Petruzzelli to an entry-level deal, and currently have him paired with Erik Kallgren.
Rangers Gameday Preview: Nashville Predators – 11/12/22
The New York Rangers (7-5-3) will attempt to continue the offensive outbreak they had during their last game in the 8-2 win over the Detroit Red Wings this evening against the Nashville Predators (5-8-1). Tonight’s contest is the first of back-to-back games as they will return home to play the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 13 at Madison Square Garden.
3 Bruins Benefitting From Jim Montgomery’s System
One of the more stunning moves made by the Boston Bruins last offseason was firing former coach Bruce Cassidy. The Bruins were one of the most successful teams in the second half last season, but the front office decided that the team would benefit from a new voice behind the bench for the 2022-23 season.
Swedish Players in the Hockey Hall of Fame
The Hockey Hall of Fame (HHOF) was established in 1943, with the first players inducted in 1945. There is a misconception about the HHOF because most players enshrined have had illustrious careers in the NHL. The HHOF is for international players, too; however, only a few players outside of North America get recognized for their contributions to the game on the world stage.
3 Takeaways From Islanders’ 2-0 Loss vs Coyotes – 11/10/22
The New York Islanders looked exhausted and almost overwhelmed on Thursday night. After two come-from-behind wins against the Calgary Flames and New York Rangers on back-to-back nights, the team came crashing back to earth. The Islanders lost to the Arizona Coyotes 2-0 in a game that was scoreless through 40 minutes and saw the second goal come in the final minute on an empty net.
5 Oilers Who Need to Step Up to Save the Season
Players and coaches who’ve won the Stanley Cup often talk about the pursuit of the treasured trophy being a marathon and not a sprint. Some mention how adversity is exactly what a team needs to build the mental resolve to overcome challenges and cement a winning mentality and culture. Well, the Edmonton Oilers find themselves in a bit of a tough spot as the 2022-23 season closes in on the first quarter mark, and a handful of players need to improve their play if they hope to stay in contention this season.
4 Takeaways From Devils’ 4-3 OT Win vs. Senators
The New Jersey Devils are the hottest team in the NHL these days. With last night’s 4-3 overtime win over the Ottawa Senators, the Devils extended their winning streak to eight games to move to 11-3 on the season. Their victory didn’t come without some adversity, though. After goaltender Vitek Vanecek took a knee to the head in the second period, he’d leave about halfway through the third and was replaced by Akira Schmid. Yet, they found another way to capture a win. Here are four takeaways from the Devils’ eighth victory in a row.
3 Things Oilers Can Do About Jack Campbell’s Up And Down Starts
The Edmonton Oilers will battle the Florida Panthers on Saturday afternoon and Jack Campbell is going to sit on the bench and watch as Stuart Skinner tries to backstop the Oilers to a much-needed win. Campbell has struggled early during his run with his new team and there are questions about what’s wrong and whether the Oilers made a mistake by giving such a lucrative contract to a player that has a history of up-and-down starts.
Lightning Fill Void in Lineup With Koepke and Perbix
No one wants to see a player suffer an injury or miss time due to surgery. However, sometimes these forced roster changes actually benefit a team by giving unproven minor-league players an opportunity to demonstrate what they have and gain NHL experience. As the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Zach Bogosian and...
