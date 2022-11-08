ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Britain, CT

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

New Britain Herald

Joseph P. Shemansky

Joseph P. Shemansky, of New Britain, entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Saks) Shemansky. He was born in New Britain on May 20, 1957 and he attended local schools, St. Thomas Seminary and the University of Hartford. He retired from the State of CT at Cedarcrest Hospital, and CVH after 30 years in 2012.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Laurie Ann 'Lulu' Siwik

Laurie Ann “Lulu” Siwik, age 50, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1972 to her parents Carol and Dennis Siwik who have predeceased her. She is survived by her three children, Brianna Pina, Avionna Jones, Jackson Forte; her granddaughter, Nylah Santiago; her sister, Julie Siwik and her brother, Justin Siwik; and her two aunts, Elaine Patterson & Joyce Hammick.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain police blotter

Alex De DeJesus, 52, 155 Washington St. Apt. 7, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Valery Marie Irizarry, 21, 22 Dogwood Ln., South Windsor, il op mv und 14-140 suspension (sbs), failure to insure private motor vehicle. Jose F. Ramos, 40, 335 High St. Apt....
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser

PLAINVILLE – PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser on Nov. 19. PARC is continuing to celebrate its 65th birthday at the 19th Annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fundraiser to be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

New Britain issues Drought Watch

NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Hospital of Central Connecticut earns nine excellence awards, 32 five-star ratings

NEW BRITAIN – Hartford HealthCare’s hospitals, including the Hospital of Central Connecticut, earned nine awards for specialty excellence and 32 five-star ratings, according to new research released by Healthgrades. The specialty excellence awards included cardiac, neurosciences, spine surgery, prostate surgeries, pulmonary and critical care. “We are proud to...
BRIDGEPORT, CT
New Britain Herald

Annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research returns

Rick Daddario, a former resident of New Britain, is pleased to announce the return of his annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research on Sunday, Nov. 20. “It’s great having the concert return this year,” exclaimed Rick Daddario, music director at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and event organizer. “There’s an enormous amount of energy around it and I know it’s going to be a good crowd because people are talking about it because they missed it the last two years.”
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Southington police blotter

Nazzer Abdelaziz, 30, of 817 S. Main St., was charged Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct, second degree assault and second degree threatening. Alonzo Huston, 63, of 8 Roosevelt Place, Apartment 2, Brooklyn, NY, was charged Oct. 27 with third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and illegal possession of a shoplifting device.
SOUTHINGTON, CT
New Britain Herald

Windsor man pleads guilty in New Britain robbery involving victim whose head was stomped on

Jahliil Parrott, 25, could be sentenced later this month after taking a plea deal this week in New Britain Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree assault during the hearing. Felony and misdemeanor charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny will not be pursued in light of the guilty plea.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners

BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
BERLIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Plainville police blotter

Victor Mouzone, 24, of 43 Cope Farms Road, Farmington, was charged Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint and interfering with officers/resisting arrest. Robert M. Amato, 60, of 48 Pond St., East Haven, was charged Oct. 27 with third degree larceny. Anthony J. Martino, 35,...
PLAINVILLE, CT
New Britain Herald

Earth Observed exhibit coming to New Britain Museum of American Art

NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art will be presenting a special exhibition, Edward Burtynsky: Earth Observed, which will open Friday, November 18. Edward Burtynsky: Earth Observed is comprised of examples from nearly every series of Burtynsky’s output from the 1980s to today. For over 40 years, his images of the global industrial landscape have captured surreal, abstract and even painterly aspects of natural and human systems on Earth including quarries, mines, and global manufacturing.
NEW BRITAIN, CT
New Britain Herald

Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments

NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
NEW BRITAIN, CT

