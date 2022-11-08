Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Hallmark Channel's "The Ghost Of Christmas Always" Filmed In ConnecticutFlorence CarmelaConnecticut State
Holiday Wreath-Making at the Bellamy-Ferriday House & GardenAileen BastosBethlehem, CT
The residents of New Haven want the free bus program to last foreverRichard ANew Haven, CT
A biotech company located in New Haven will increase jobs as it collaborates on a cancer drugRichard ANew Haven, CT
Branford Microfund Receives $6,000.00 Grant from Branford Community FoundationJen PayneBranford, CT
Related
New Britain Herald
Joseph P. Shemansky
Joseph P. Shemansky, of New Britain, entered into Eternal Life on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022, at his home. He was the son of the late Joseph and Eleanor (Saks) Shemansky. He was born in New Britain on May 20, 1957 and he attended local schools, St. Thomas Seminary and the University of Hartford. He retired from the State of CT at Cedarcrest Hospital, and CVH after 30 years in 2012.
New Britain Herald
Laurie Ann 'Lulu' Siwik
Laurie Ann “Lulu” Siwik, age 50, passed away on Nov. 7, 2022. She was born on June 5, 1972 to her parents Carol and Dennis Siwik who have predeceased her. She is survived by her three children, Brianna Pina, Avionna Jones, Jackson Forte; her granddaughter, Nylah Santiago; her sister, Julie Siwik and her brother, Justin Siwik; and her two aunts, Elaine Patterson & Joyce Hammick.
New Britain Herald
Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up Merriman Burying Ground
SOUTHINGTON – The Southington Genealogical Society has helped to clean up the Merriman Burying Ground. It has been a longstanding tradition for the Southington Genealogical Society to beautify the historic cemetery on Marion Ave. Members gathered to rake leaves and remove sticks at the burying ground on Oct. 29.
New Britain Herald
New Britain police blotter
Alex De DeJesus, 52, 155 Washington St. Apt. 7, New Britain, operate/parks unregistered mv, failure to insure private motor vehicle. Valery Marie Irizarry, 21, 22 Dogwood Ln., South Windsor, il op mv und 14-140 suspension (sbs), failure to insure private motor vehicle. Jose F. Ramos, 40, 335 High St. Apt....
New Britain Herald
CT Historical Society presenter will portray Jordan Freeman at upcoming program
PLAINVILLE – A presenter from the Connecticut Historical Society is coming to Plainville Public Library on Nov. 17 to share the story of Jordan Freeman, a freed black man who fought during the Revolutionary War. The program, "Jordan Freeman: The Fight to Set a People Free" will be presented...
New Britain Herald
PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser
PLAINVILLE – PARC plans Thanksgiving Bowling Classic fundraiser on Nov. 19. PARC is continuing to celebrate its 65th birthday at the 19th Annual Frank Robinson Sr. Thanksgiving Bowling Classic on Saturday, Nov. 19. Participants can choose bowling or mini golf at the fundraiser to be held at Lessard Lanes, 136 New Britain Ave., from 4 to 7 p.m.
New Britain Herald
Central CT State University, Smalley Elementary School partner to help the hungry
NEW BRITAIN – Central CT State University and Smalley Elementary School have partnered up to help the hungry with a supper fundraiser coming up soon. An Empty Bowls Event is set to take place at Smalley, 175 West St., New Britain, on Thursday, Nov. 17 from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
New Britain Herald
New Britain issues Drought Watch
NEW BRITAIN – The City issued a Drought Watch this week after reservoir capacities dipped below 60%. Customers of the New Britain Water Department have been asked to voluntarily reduce their water usage by 10% in order to restore proper levels. The City’s Emergency Water Contingency Plan, adopted in...
New Britain Herald
ERIN STEWART: Residents can expect new real estate property assessments
You may have heard rumblings around town about an upcoming property revaluation process, so I wanted to use this month’s column to clarify what this means and give you more information on what to expect. Pursuant to Connecticut state law, each town is required to conduct a revaluation on...
New Britain Herald
Turco excited for next two years in office, plus rest of Newington Election Day winners
NEWINGTON – State Rep. Gary Turco defeated GOP opponent Nancy Cappello for the 27th House District seat Tuesday, winning nearly 59% of the vote according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State’s office Wednesday. Cappello had hoped to secure the lead, with plans of repealing the police...
New Britain Herald
Hospital of Central Connecticut earns nine excellence awards, 32 five-star ratings
NEW BRITAIN – Hartford HealthCare’s hospitals, including the Hospital of Central Connecticut, earned nine awards for specialty excellence and 32 five-star ratings, according to new research released by Healthgrades. The specialty excellence awards included cardiac, neurosciences, spine surgery, prostate surgeries, pulmonary and critical care. “We are proud to...
New Britain Herald
Annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research returns
Rick Daddario, a former resident of New Britain, is pleased to announce the return of his annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research on Sunday, Nov. 20. “It’s great having the concert return this year,” exclaimed Rick Daddario, music director at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and event organizer. “There’s an enormous amount of energy around it and I know it’s going to be a good crowd because people are talking about it because they missed it the last two years.”
New Britain Herald
Hartford man pleads guilty to role in robbery, beating of New Britain pizza delivery man
Donovan Coombs, 23, struck a plea deal last week in New Britain Superior Court – where he pleaded guilty to felony charges of first-degree assault, conspiracy to commit first-degree assault and first-degree failure to appear. The plea deal comes on the heels of Coombs previously indicating he was going...
New Britain Herald
Southington police blotter
Nazzer Abdelaziz, 30, of 817 S. Main St., was charged Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct, second degree assault and second degree threatening. Alonzo Huston, 63, of 8 Roosevelt Place, Apartment 2, Brooklyn, NY, was charged Oct. 27 with third degree larceny, conspiracy to commit third degree larceny and illegal possession of a shoplifting device.
New Britain Herald
Windsor man pleads guilty in New Britain robbery involving victim whose head was stomped on
Jahliil Parrott, 25, could be sentenced later this month after taking a plea deal this week in New Britain Superior Court. He pleaded guilty to one felony count of second-degree assault during the hearing. Felony and misdemeanor charges of second-degree robbery, conspiracy to commit second-degree robbery, third-degree assault, fourth-degree larceny and conspiracy to commit fourth-degree larceny will not be pursued in light of the guilty plea.
New Britain Herald
Veach, Fazzino come out on top in Berlin, plus more winners
BERLIN – The results are finally in and Donna Veach and Jonathan “Jack” Fazzino came out on top as the winners for their races in the mid-term elections held on Tuesday. The Republican incumbent Veach, who is also a town councilor and development director at the Youth Museum & Hungerford Nature Center, was re-elected for State Representative of District 30.
New Britain Herald
Plainville police blotter
Victor Mouzone, 24, of 43 Cope Farms Road, Farmington, was charged Oct. 27 with disorderly conduct, third degree assault, second degree unlawful restraint and interfering with officers/resisting arrest. Robert M. Amato, 60, of 48 Pond St., East Haven, was charged Oct. 27 with third degree larceny. Anthony J. Martino, 35,...
New Britain Herald
Republicans have won most Southington races with the 81st District going to recount
SOUTHINGTON – With absentee ballots counted, Southington Republicans have won most local races, but the race for the House 81st District is still too close to call and is going into recount. In the race for the 81st District, Democrat Chris Poulos was ahead of Republican Tony Morrison by...
New Britain Herald
Earth Observed exhibit coming to New Britain Museum of American Art
NEW BRITAIN – The New Britain Museum of American Art will be presenting a special exhibition, Edward Burtynsky: Earth Observed, which will open Friday, November 18. Edward Burtynsky: Earth Observed is comprised of examples from nearly every series of Burtynsky’s output from the 1980s to today. For over 40 years, his images of the global industrial landscape have captured surreal, abstract and even painterly aspects of natural and human systems on Earth including quarries, mines, and global manufacturing.
New Britain Herald
Democrats sweep on Election Night in New Britain; Republicans celebrate passage of Charter amendments
NEW BRITAIN – Democrats swept the legislature in Tuesday’s election, while republicans celebrated the passage of amendments to the City’s Charter. New Britain’s contingent was led by Sen. Rick Lopes, who won by 53% to defeat Republican Town Committee Chairman Tremell Collins for the 6th District seat, according to unofficial results Wednesday. Collins was favored by about 47% of voters in the 6th Senate District, which includes parts of Farmington and Berlin as well as New Britain.
Comments / 0