Rick Daddario, a former resident of New Britain, is pleased to announce the return of his annual free piano concert to benefit Cystic Fibrosis research on Sunday, Nov. 20. “It’s great having the concert return this year,” exclaimed Rick Daddario, music director at St. Mary Star of the Sea Church and event organizer. “There’s an enormous amount of energy around it and I know it’s going to be a good crowd because people are talking about it because they missed it the last two years.”

NEW BRITAIN, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO