McDonald’s Offering Free Breakfast for Michigan Veterans
McDonald’s restaurants in Michigan will be recognizing Veterans Day by offering veterans and active duty military a free breakfast combo. Participating Mcdonald’s will offer the free breakfast combo with valid military ID on Friday, November 11th until 10:30 am. Veterans can choose any of the breakfast combos. The combos include any size soft drink, tea or hot coffee, and a Hash Brown.
Michigan Weather Going from the 70s to 20s – Here’s Where
Is it really November in Michigan? It hasn’t felt like it lately, and I’ve personally loved the warm weather. That said, unfortunately for warm weather lovers, that unseasonable weather is ending very soon. This weekend, the warm weather will be out of much of Michigan. A strong cold...
