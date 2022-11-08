These Dusting Slippers Make Cleaning Look Actually…Fun?

Hey - let us have fun where we can get it!

It takes everything we have just to get through our daily and weekly cleaning chores . Most of the time it is because these chores are a combination of gross and downright boring, on top of being tedious.

But what if you could, figuratively, have your cake and eat it too - cleaning your house while still having fun along the way? Well, one thirty-seven-year-old may have found the perfect solution to all of our problems.

Laura , like many of us, finds cleaning up around her house to be particularly boring, especially when it comes to things like sweeping her floors. After all, doing so usually falls at the end of everything that you are doing, and is just an almost mindless sweeping back and forth, getting the dust up off the floor, and calling it done.

But instead of just getting along and getting it done, Laura added her own little fun twist to it by adding one super special secret ‘ingredient’ - floor slippers. These fun little slippers are covered with pretty much the same nubbies that you would see on a floor mop, and they pick up dust like no one’s business which, in regular socks or slippers, wouldn’t be so good but when it comes to cleaning makes these slip ons absolutely perfect.

We see her dance around her halls and rooms, slipping her feet along the floor to gather dust as she walks, as well as running her toes and the sides of her feet into the nooks and crannies that normally would cause us the most headaches. Laura even manages to get around tight corners and behind the bathroom waste basket without ever having to bend over, and we, my friends, call that an absolute win-win of a situation!

So don’t blame us if you see these sold out in every store soon - blame Laura and her telling the world her secret to making cleaning fun!



