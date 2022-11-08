Read full article on original website
Crypto's Volatile Week Continues as Inflation Softens to 7.7%
Inflation has registered a 7.7% year-on-year increase in October. The figure is 0.2% less than the analyst expectation of a 7.9% increase. The crypto market has bounced on the news, but it still down significantly this week due to the ongoing FTX insolvency crisis. The Consumer Price Index declined by...
FTX and TRON Have Launched a Highly Suspicious Withdrawal Scheme
FTX is enabling its users to withdraw their funds, but only if they buy select tokens from the TRON network. These tokens—TRX, BTT, JST, SUN, and HT—are trading at a steep mark-up on FTX compared to other platforms. Some suspect FTX may be trying to arbitrage its way...
Phemex Celebrates 3rd Anniversary With Zero Spot Fee Trading
On the cusp of their 3rd year anniversary, world-renowned global crypto exchange Phemex has announced a “0 Spot Fee Trading Campaign” celebration starting November 10th. The 0 spot trading fee will apply to all of their 300+ spot pairs listed on the Phemex exchange. In a time where many valuable tokens are often seen as undervalued in the market, this promotion provides traders with an unprecedented ability to leverage their investments even further.
FTX Filing for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy, SBF Stepping Down
FTX and its affiliated companies have filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Sam Bankman-Fried is also stepping down from his role as FTX CEO and will be replaced by John J. Ray III. The news comes less than a week after FTX suffered a catastrophic meltdown due to a liquidity crunch.
FTX Hit by Nine-Figure Hack as Meltdown Continues
Over $400 million was drained from the cryptocurrency exchange early Saturday. Employees have moved remaining assets to cold storage. Some have suggested that the incident may be an inside job due to the ongoing FTX meltdown. FTX.US General Counsel Ryne Miller said that assets had been moved to cold storage...
SBF Says Alameda to Wind Down Over FTX Liquidity Crisis
Alameda Research is shutting down, Sam Bankman-Fried has confirmed. Alameda Research is winding down its operations. Sam Bankman-Fried confirmed the update in a Thursday tweet storm. “I’m sorry… I fucked up, and should have done better,” he wrote before sharing his thoughts on the FTX-centered crisis that’s sent the crypto space into meltdown this week. “One way or another, Alameda Research is winding down trading,” he added.
Tether Freezes Over $46M of FTX's USDT
Tether is freezing USDT wallets belonging to FTX. At least 46,360,701 USDT has been blacklisted so far. Tether is reportedly freezing funds by request from law enforcement. Centralized stablecoin issuer Tether has frozen funds belonging to FTX. Funds Locked. According to data from Whale Alert, at least 46,360,701 USDT of...
Is Justin Sun About to Bail Out FTX? TRON Boss Swoops in as SBF Faces Ruin
It comes after a new report has alleged that Sam Bankman-Fried moved $4 billion worth of FTX funds to save Alameda Research. Things are going from bad to worse for FTX, but the troubled exchange may have found a white knight in Justin Sun. It’s been a disastrous week for...
BlockFi Halts Withdrawals Due to FTX Collapse
BlockFi has announced that it will halt withdrawals following uncertainty around FTX's financial standing. The company said that it will post updates on the situation, but that these updates will be infrequent. FTX and its various international counterparts have also limited user access to funds in recent days. Crypto lending...
Bahamian Authorities Freeze FTX Assets
Bahamian regulators have moved to freeze FTX's assets. The action was reported after news that certain Bahamian customers had been allowed to withdraw funds. The company's sudden fall from grace is being seen as one of the great catastrophes in the history of the industry. The Securities Commission of the...
