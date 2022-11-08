On the cusp of their 3rd year anniversary, world-renowned global crypto exchange Phemex has announced a “0 Spot Fee Trading Campaign” celebration starting November 10th. The 0 spot trading fee will apply to all of their 300+ spot pairs listed on the Phemex exchange. In a time where many valuable tokens are often seen as undervalued in the market, this promotion provides traders with an unprecedented ability to leverage their investments even further.

2 DAYS AGO