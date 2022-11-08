Arkansas State Police investigates Interstate shooting that claimed the life of a West Memphis man

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 7, 2022, before 10:30 PM, Arkansas State Police responded to a reported shooting on Interstate 40 near Mound City Rd. According to a release, Yasmon Lewis, a 21-year-old male, was shot and killed by a passing motorist.

Lewis was believed to be driving from Memphis to his home in West Memphis. The Arkansas State Police Investigation Division is investigating the homicide. As of Tuesday morning, November 8, 2022, no suspect has been identified.