Kentucky State

Carly Pearce Teases New Song Called “Trust Issues,” And We Need A Studio Cut ASAP

By Casey Young
 3 days ago
I’m never, ever gonna be mad at the prospect of new music coming from Kentucky’s finest, Miss Carly Pearce.

She released her fantastic third studio album 29: Written In Stone last year, and I still haven’t stopped listening to it on a daily basis.

From tracks like her current single “What He Didn’t Do,” to her tribute to the late, great Loretta Lynn “Dear Miss Loretta,” there is not one song I skip on that whole record.

But recently, she’s been teasing some new stuff, starting with one that already sounds like a country heartbreak anthem called “We Don’t Fight Anymore,” and now, we have a bit of another new one called “Trust Issues.”

She shared a clip over on TikTok from an acoustic performance the other day, saying she had just penned it the night before:

“I played a new song I wrote last night…”

From what I can hear in the short clip, she tells the story of moving on and forgetting about an old flame who broke her heart because she’s in a much better relationship now, and we’re gonna need a studio cut of this one ASAP…

And her vocals sound absolutely stellar here, too, per the usual:

And here’s a some of “We Don’t Fight Anymore” while you’re here, as well:

Carly also scored five nominations at this year’s 56th CMA Awards, which airs live tomorrow on ABC from Nashville’s Bridgestone area, hosted by Luke Bryan and Peyton Manning.

They’ve announced Carly, Luke Combs, Miranda Lambert, Ashley McBryde, Patty Loveless, Reba McEntire, Chris Stapleton, Morgan Wallen, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, and more as performers.

Though there’s gonna be quite a few to skip through, Carly is sure to bring it on the stage, like always.

