Maine Wildlife Park Closing for the 2022 Season, but Veterans Get in Free on the Last Day
It seems just like yesterday that the Maine Wildlife Park opened for the season, but here we are in the middle of autumn and it's time for them to start preparing for the winter season. The Maine Wildlife Park is on Game Farm Road, just off Route 26 in Gray,...
Two Huge Bobcats Were Just Spotted in Cumberland, Maine
Keep the pets inside! We’ve got some crazy creatures in the neighborhood. Just last night on November 8, two huge bobcats were seen roaming around residential neighborhoods in the evening. I don’t know if I just personally don’t know a lot about bobcats but I didn’t think they lurked...
Prides Corner Drive-In in Westbrook, ME, Is Closing Out the Season With a Christmas Triple Feature
Drive-Ins seem to be disappearing more and more over the years, but luckily for us, some remain in the state of Maine. I used to love going to the drive-in to catch a double feature, but to be honest, sometimes it was a struggle to stay up to watch all of the second movie.
WPFO
3 Maine communities named among most 'Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in U.S.'
We know how pretty Maine can be in the winter, so it comes as no surprise that three Maine communities made the list of the “50 Most Magical Winter Wonderland Towns in the U.S.”. According to travel website TripsToDiscover.com, Bethel, Kennebunkport, and York are considered to be some of...
Think This Maine Car in the Wrong Lane Is Bad? That’s Not Even the Worst Part
When you first see this photo, you think it's someone driving on the wrong side of the road. The red car is certainly on the wrong side of the road, but there's more going on here than meets the eye. The photo was taken by Seth Nareff of Norway, who...
Live in One of These Maine Towns? Get Into Gardens Aglow Free on November 18
Coastal Maine Botanical Gardens is gearing up for its eighth annual seasonal celebration, Gardens Aglow. This one of a kind event is perfect for you to bring your family and friends to this Thanksgiving and Christmas season. Get ready to walk through more than 750,000 LED lights that take over 14 acres of the gardens.
This Portland Pier Condo for Sale Amazes with its Views & Location
Portland has been a very desirable destination for quite some time. Even in this crazy housing market, with prices still high, houses continue to sell. And now a condo unit has hit the market that might take desirable to a new level. Introducing the Portland Pier Complex, a condo community...
Can You Help This Lost Stuffy on the Eastern Trail in Maine Find Its Home?
This little guy is waiting patiently for their owner to find them. If you've ever had a kid in your life lose their stuffy, it can be super traumatic. I speak from experience. This adorable little doggy was found on the Eastern Trail in Southern Maine! It was placed securely at mile marker 12 1/4 just in case the owner comes back looking for it.
I Have a Bone to Pick With Restaurants in the Greater Portland Area
First off, let me start off by saying that I do not have a problem with the food in Maine. In fact, I have loved all of the restaurants that I have tried so far in the state. I was not kicked out of a restaurant, I did not witness a fight, and I've never had food poisoning. However, I am seeing a common issue that I finally need to speak out about.
89 Year Old Central Maine Woman Has Hand To Paw Fight With Fox
While many people love living in Maine because it gives them the chance to be close to nature, sometimes we end up coming a little took close to nature. According to the Lewiston Sun Journal, an 89 year old woman was viciously attacked by a fox while taking a walk through a tightly packed condo development in Auburn. The attack reportedly happened on the afternoon of Friday, November 4th, on Old Carriage Road.
The Best Frappes in Maine are Still in Brunswick at a New Shoppe
If you are in the mood for a frappe and are having a hard time finding one, the search is over!. I guess it's important to know the difference between a frappe and a shake. This is a frappe. New England Today broke it down,. According to the American Heritage...
This Huge 40-Foot Christmas Tree Will Soon Be in Monument Square Portland, Maine
Christmas is fast approaching, and Portland is getting ready. One of the city's prized seasonal landmarks is the large pine tree that stands in Monument Square every year. And with the lighting ceremony coming up on Nov. 25th, the announcement's been made about which tree's been selected to represent the season.
Police search Presumpscot River for missing Portland man
PORTLAND, Maine — Portland police and an air boat from Brunswick searched the Presumpscot River Friday morning for a 21-year-old Portland man missing since Nov. 4. Samuel Mugisha was last seen leaving his Auburn Street apartment at about 8 a.m. that day, state police said Monday. A Silver Alert...
New Hampshire’s Had a Lot of Strange Sounds in the Night Lately
For a quiet place, New Hampshire can be awfully loud. Most recently, residents in Portsmouth took to the town’s Facebook group to discuss strange noises coming from the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard in the middle of the night. Alas, any and all conspiracy theories were promptly put to rest. An...
You Could Be the Proud Owner of the Only Friendly’s in Maine
Maine only has one Friendly's restaurant in the state, and there could be some changes coming soon to the South Portland location. I remember the days that I used to beg my parents to take me to Friendly's, I just could not get enough of the Monster Mash Sundae. As the years went by, my taste buds changed and I went from getting a grilled cheese to a delicious salad topped with tortilla chips and a Friend-Z.
Frequent Maine Visitor Claims That the State Keeps Impregnating Him
Okay, let's be honest, Maine is home to some delicious food. Yes, Maine offers so much more and food is only one small reason tourists flock to the state. Just in the Old Port alone, you will find a place to eat at almost every corner. But if someone is visiting what would you take them to go eat? Of course, the one food that people need to have when visiting Maine is lobster.
mainebiz.biz
Split decision: Portlanders welcome all cruise ship passengers, Bar Harbor votes to restrict
Voters decided the fate of Maine's cruise ship industry at the polls Tuesday in a mixed decision, with Bar Harbor residents backing tougher restrictions on visitors and Portlanders definitively deciding not to restrict the number of passengers who can disembark. Bar Harbor and Portland have debated over the last few...
Get Pumped, Falmouth: Jersey Mike’s Subs is Opening on Route One
I don't know when it's opening, but I know where. The manager of Staples in the Falmouth Village on Route One heard it from the manager of the mini-mall that Jersey Mike's will be going in where Olympia Sports once was. Never in a million years did I think food...
Portland, Maine, Fire Department Has 3 Sweet New Red Rides You Wish You Could Drive [PHOTOS]
Sound the alarm! The Portland, Maine, Fire Department has some slick new vehicles. If you're driving through the area, you may notice a fresh-looking ladder truck for Ladder Company 3 that was recently delivered to the department. Thanks to a Facebook post from Allegiance Fire & Rescue, the Enforcer 1500...
Yesterday’s Brunswick, Maine Crash on 295 Was Like An Action Movie Scene
It looked bad. HORRIBLE bad. Like, death bad. And thankfully, at least as of this writing, despite a couple of hospital trips, everyone involved is safe and sound. The crash around Mile Marker 27 on the southbound side of 295 in Brunswick yesterday afternoon that NEWS CENTER Maine reported happened a little after 4p was unlike anything I've ever seen before. And I've seen and heard about some messed up stuff.
