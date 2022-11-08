For me, it’s that since the revamp they’ve just blatantly been copying Strictly and made no effort to hide it. They were always very similar shows but the similarities used to be subtle enough for DOI to still feel original- not anymore. Also they’re sending very conflicting messages by having Strictly pros as a contestant (which implies that production don’t think Strictly helps give them that much expertise) but now having a Strictly pro as a judge (which implies that production think Strictly gives them substantial expertise)… it’s very baffling.

2 DAYS AGO