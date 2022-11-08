Read full article on original website
Related
digitalspy.com
Emmerdale exit plan for Moira, and 8 more huge soap storylines airing next week
Struggling to keep track of the constant stream of soap spoilers? Fear not, as every Monday Digital Spy picks out the biggest and best storylines hitting your screens in the week ahead. 1. Emmerdale: Moira flees from the village. (Monday and Tuesday at 7.30pm on ITV) The cover-up over Kyle's...
digitalspy.com
Corrie's Tyrone
Who else on here like Tyrone from Coronation Street? and do you think he is good looking? as I do. Alan Halsall is a great actor and he is hot. I like Corrie at the moment as Tyrone is in it a lot due to his storyline with the book.
digitalspy.com
Walking Dead cast tease "super sad" final episode
The Walking Dead's final episode will be a teary affair, if the show's cast is to be believed. The AMC series is gearing up for its big finale later this month, wrapping up the show after 12 years on air. While we don't know what is in store, some of...
digitalspy.com
EE - Life before the Carters in photos
Https://hips.hearstapps.com/digitalspyuk.cdnds.net/11/49/soaps_eastenders_4342_3.jpg?resize=480:*. https://hips.hearstapps.com/digitalspyuk.cdnds.net/13/06/soaps-eastenders-4591-3.jpg?resize=480:*. https://hips.hearstapps.com/digitalspyuk.cdnds.net/12/32/eastendersharonjackaugust172.jpg?resize=480:*. Thanks for posting these! It brings back nice memories. Thanks for posting these! It brings back nice memories. Thanks for posting these! It brings back nice memories. Except your forgetting Shirley was in most of those episodes.... Crap back then before the carter's arrival. Time flys. 9...
digitalspy.com
Is Emmerdale worth starting for a newbie
Is it too late to start as I missed 50 years of episodes plus all the golden eras and stunts, deaths and Christmas episodes, i feel like eastenders is not for me at the moment I don’t like some of the new characters so I stopped watching and need a replacement?
digitalspy.com
DS' Favourite Ever Soap Storyline- THE FINAL
Thanks to all who voted in the fifth and final heat. Your votes meant that the two storylines going through to the final from that heat were Stacey's Bipolar (Eastenders) and The Ken/Deirdre/Mike Love Triangle (Coronation Street) It's now the final and the two highest voted storylines from each of...
digitalspy.com
Corrie - Summer (Spoiler)
It has been reported that Summer has a showdown with Mike in Coronation Street Christmas scenes: https://metro.co.uk/2022/11/08/coronation-street-spoilers-new-christmas-scenes-as-summer-ramps-up-risky-baby-plan-17717361/. Summer is such a miserable character, with no redeeming features. I wouldn’t care if she was written out the show for good. Aaron can stay though. Summer is such a miserable character,...
digitalspy.com
Corrie Discussion Friday November 11th 8pm : Father Figure
Good evening my fellow Cobbleheads, welcome to the weekend and our final episode of the week. We start, as ever with the spoilers. Tyrone explains to Fiz how he bought up all the stock from the local bookshop, including the cutout in a bid to stop people reading the book.
digitalspy.com
Rock rivals 2008
Just finished watching this on YouTube. I remember it at the time back in 2008. This really should've been a lot lot better. Unfortunately it was a flop. It's a shame as itv wanted to make a drama out of the x factor. Britain got talent sort of shows!. Michelle...
digitalspy.com
How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?
It is common practice for EastEnders fans to hate the showrunner at present and label them “the worst ever” until the next one comes along. How long before the cycle repeats itself?. How long before Chris Clenshaw is labelled “the worst Executive Producer of all time” on here?...
digitalspy.com
ED - Jimmy King
Holding his right hand side, references to bowels, then later keen to open wine with Nicola asking if he was sure he should be drinking with bellyache.... Are we heading for a health story with Jimmy in the near future? Alcohol related liver disease, or even bowel cancer?. A health...
digitalspy.com
What’s gone wrong for Dancing On Ice?
For me, it’s that since the revamp they’ve just blatantly been copying Strictly and made no effort to hide it. They were always very similar shows but the similarities used to be subtle enough for DOI to still feel original- not anymore. Also they’re sending very conflicting messages by having Strictly pros as a contestant (which implies that production don’t think Strictly helps give them that much expertise) but now having a Strictly pro as a judge (which implies that production think Strictly gives them substantial expertise)… it’s very baffling.
digitalspy.com
11 huge Hollyoaks spoilers for next week
Hollyoaks spoilers follow. Next week on Hollyoaks, Joel is kidnapped as Norma takes drastic action over Warren, while DeMarcus makes a discovery and Imran continues to spark concern. Here's a full collection of the biggest 11 moments coming up:. 1. Warren is forced to save Norma. After a shocking betrayal...
digitalspy.com
EE: After the dire Don Zorro and Ranveer stories, is the Clenshaw honeymoon period over?
After watching this weeks terribly written episodes, I'm worried about the next lot of stories. CC brought back the community feel and some initially juicy stories, but it's just become a convoluted mess of a soap again!. The soap is meant to be semi-realistic, but I don't buy anything to...
digitalspy.com
Will we ever see a fifth weekly episode for EastEnders?
I know there are some viewers who were against a third weekly episode, never mind a fourth. But is a fifth weekly episode out of the question?. Planning has not yet been submitted for the back lot. But I think there will be a new set there by at least the end of 2023/early 2024.
digitalspy.com
BAFTA Breakthrough unveils 2022 creatives – including EastEnders’ Rose Ayling-Ellis and Big Boys' Jack Rooke
BAFTA Breakthrough has unveiled its creatives for 2022. EastEnders star and Strictly Come Dancing winner Rose Ayling-Ellis is among those named this year, alongside Big Boys writer Jack Rooke, and This Is Going To Hurt star Ambika Mod. Every year, the arts charity’s flagship talent initiative selects a number of...
digitalspy.com
EastEnders exit confirmed after Thursday's episode (Spoilers)
Https://www.digitalspy.com/soaps/eastenders/a41924384/eastenders-spoilers-kheerat-panesar-exit/. Pretty shocked, is this the start of the end? Can't see Nish saying long. Is this true I hope not I like him. Posts: 15,197. Forum Member. ✭✭. 10/11/22 - 20:07 #5. Can’t say I’m too sad about this. The show was pushing him a lot as a leading...
digitalspy.com
Not looking forward to Whack/Zitney
Really not looking forward to Zack and Whitney.Whitney is so much better away from relationship stories. The ship names should have told the writers everything they need to know....#WHACK #ZITNEY. Another round of Whitney's love life woes doesn't interest me at all to be honest. It's been nice seeing her...
digitalspy.com
Which celebrity will receive the 1,000th Strictly ten?
At the end of last week’s show, a total of 998 tens had been awarded over the course of the 19+ series of Strictly. It seems more than likely that we will see the 1,000th ten this weekend, but who will receive it, and which judge will award it?
digitalspy.com
2023 Series confirmed with 18 candidates
BBC have conformed the return of the apprentice with 18 Candidates this time. The BBC’s award-winning business show, The Apprentice, will return to our screens for a 17th series in 2023. With more candidates and tasks overseas, as well as in the UK, this series is set to be bigger and better than ever.
Comments / 0