Fat Joe Details Private Talk With Kanye, Explains Defending Ashanti
Joe says a good friend of his questioned why he stood up for the singer & asked if he ever slept with her. We often receive unspoken tales of the industry courtesy of Fat Joe, and his visit to Red Table Talk wasn’t any different. The Rap icon has been involved in Hip Hop for decades, reaching far back to his early aspiring days in the Bronx. This week, he joined the ladies on the famed Facebook Watch series to once again speak about his lengthy career. During the conversation, he delivered plenty of gems, but it was his mentions of Ashanti and Kanye West that have social media talking.
Wizkid Is Embracing “More Love, Less Ego” On His New Album
After some delays, Wizkid’s More Love, Less Ego album has finally made its debut on DSPs. The 13-track project landed this Friday (November 11), finally complete with features from Ayra Starr, Skillibeng, Shenseea, Skepta, Naira Marley, and Don Toliver. Thereupon the project’s arrival, the Nigerian hitmaker sat down with...
Yung Bleu Drops “Tantra” Ft. Nicki Minaj, Lil Wayne, French Montana
This week, our favorite artists have shared new music, including Yung Bleu who arrived with Tantra. The Alabama star has been enjoying the fruits of his successes since his burst into the mainstream. Last year, he delivered his praise-worthy debut Moon Boy, and now, he’s back with its follow-up.
Future Reportedly Changes Last Name To “Cash”
Future appears to confirm that he legally changed his last name to Nayvadius Cash. Future’s infatuation with money reached new heights this week. The rapper confirmed on Instagram that he formally changed his last name to “Cash.”. On Wednesday, a report began circulating online indicating the name change....
Fivio Foreign Locks In With Rvssian For “1 On 3”
Fivio Foreign has had one hell of a year. After getting out of jail 2021, the Brooklyn rapper appeared on Ye’s acclaimed tenth studio album Donda, and since then, his stock has been rising rapidly. Considering all that he has accomplished in 2022, however, his sensational rookie campaign last year was clearly just a warm-up.
Nicki Minaj Denies Rumor That Her Son’s Name Is Jacob
Nicki Minaj has shot down the rumor that her son’s name is Jacob. Nicki Minaj says that her son’s name isn’t Jacob, despite a viral TikTok post claiming otherwise. The “Super Freaky Girl” rapper says that the user who posted the claim is just looking for views.
Boosie Responds To Being Clowned Over Spirit Airlines Flight
Boosie is known for having funs with his fans on social media. The Baton Rogue rapper built such a rapport with his fan base that they feel as if they know him. Earlier this week, Boosie began to trend online after fans shared a video, claiming that it was the “Set It Off” rapper boarding a flight on Spirit Airlines.
Finesse2tymes Drops Off “Summo” Single, Announces “90 Days” Mixtape
It’s only been a few months since Memphis rapper Finesse2tymes’ name emerged amongst the mainstream rappers back in September. Since then, he continues to find new success with each song he drops. For his latest arrival, the lyricist is letting us know that he’s in the mood for “Summo.”
Drake & 21 Savage’s “Her Loss” Sale Projections Increase To 400k
“Her Loss” is project to land Drake and 21 Savage the top spot on the Billboard 200. The sales projections for Drake & 21 Savage’s newest album, Her Loss, have increased from 335,000-350,000 first-week units to 400,000. The figures come courtesy of HitsDailyDouble. The estimates push down Taylor...
SZA Bares All In BTS “PSA” Photos
SZA showed off her curvy physique in as she donned herself in glow-in-the-dark liquid. SZA is continuing the countdown for the release of her highly anticipated single “PSA.” Earlier this week, the songstress celebrated her 33rd birthday by blessing her loyal followers with a preview of new music and a visual teaser of the cryptic track . On Thursday, SZA teased even more behind the scenes moments from the upcoming video.
Baby Racks Talks Gucci Mane Dropping Him From Label: “I’m 1017 Forever”
Racks says things are currently good between him and Wop. Baby Racks is speaking out once again after being signed and dropped from Gucci Mane’s 1017 Record Label in the same day. Last week, the “Icy” star took to Twitter to announce the signing and subsequently releasing of the “Look Ma I Did It” rapper from his label, tweeting, “Congratulations to @Babyracks1017 first artist to get signed and dropped in a day. That dude is not signed to 1017.”
Nas Reveals That He Still Texts Jay-Z About Their Former Beef
Nas pokes fun at his former feud with Jay-Z on “King’s Disease III.”. Jay-Z and Nas have moved past their tense feud but it appears to still be a point of conversation. Today, Nas unveiled his latest studio album, King’s Disease III alongside Hit-Boy. The 17-song project doesn’t include any guest appearances but it does include some revealing bars about Nas’ personal life.
Offset Pushes Back The Release Date Of New Album: Report
Offset revealed that he delayed the release of his follow-up to “Father Of 4.”. It looks like Offset will no longer be releasing his second solo studio album on Friday. The rapper slowly unveiled new music over the past few months in anticipation of his follow-up to Father Of 4 including the Baby Keem and Mike Dean-produced, “54321” and the Moneybagg Yo-assisted, “CODE.” In a leaked message exchange with a fanpage, Offset appeared to confirm a delay with the project’s release.
Lil Wayne Says Roc-A-Fella Would Be The “Best Competition” Against Young Money On “Verzuz”
Lil Wayne thinks Young Money vs. Roc-A-Fella would be the “best competition.”. Though we haven’t seen many high-profile Verzuz battles in recent times, the musical showdown remains a hot topic of conversation. The hypothetical pair-ups breed excellent hip-hop debates in barbershops, the Internet, and nerdy rap circles. Since...
DJ Envy Questions Media’s Role In Hip Hop Violence
For “Hip Hop Homicides,” Envy and Van Lathan are examining media’s influence in the rise of violence. A new episode of Hip Hop Homicides airs tonight and it has sparked conversations. The industry has long been plagued with tragic circumstances, but in recent years, Hip Hop has suffered the most. Dozens of artists have lost their lives to gun violence and Hip Hop Homicides investigates these cases. When these tragedies surface, fans often engage in debates about lyrics, beefs, and violence. DJ Envy and Van Lathan not only examine the topic but question the media’s involvement.
21 Savage On Why He & Drake Didn’t Delay “Her Loss” After Takeoff’s Death
21 Savage says that he and Drake wanted to give fans a “lift-up.”. 21 Savage says that he and Drake decided against delaying Her Loss in the wake of Takeoff’s death because they wanted to give their fans a “lift-up.” 21 spoke about the decision during a recent interview with DJ Akademiks on Off The Record.
Desiigner Is Feeling Like The Brightest “Star In The Room”
After hearing what his fellow 2016 XXL Freshman 21 Savage had to say about being able to beat him in a Verzuz, Desiigner has also returned with some new heat of his own on a track called “Star In The Room.”. The single landed at midnight on Friday (November...
Kodak Black Wants A Verzuz Against 21 Savage
Kodak Black posted a response video after 21 Savage declared that he’s “smoke” him in a Verzuz battle. “[21] don’t want the smokes.”. Kodak Black is down to do a hit-for-hit battle against 21 Savage. Just days after the Her Loss rapper claimed that he’d “smoke” any of his peers in a battle — Yak took to Instagram to give his take and opinion on things. “[21] don’t want the smokes,” Kodak shared in an Instagram Live session.
SleazyWorld Go Finally Drops New Project “Where The Shooters Be”
SleazyWorld Go is a force to be reckoned with. After years of bubbling up through the streets through a string of mixtapes and singles, 2022 shaped up to be a milestone year in his career. He procured co-signs from major artists, like Lil Baby and G Herbo. Meanwhile, his records have rattled through TikTok, nightclubs, and car stereos.
Jon Stewart Reflects On Kanye West & Kyrie Irving’s Antisemitic Remarks
Jon Stewart spoke about Kanye West and Kyrie Irving’s recent antisemitic remarks while appearing on Apple Music 1’s “The Message.”. Jon Stewart discussed the recent antisemitic remarks from Kanye West and Kyrie Irving while appearing on Apple Music 1’s The Message with Ebro Darden. Both West and Irving have faced backlash in recent weeks for sharing antisemitic messages online.
