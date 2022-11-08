Read full article on original website
longbeachlocalnews.com
MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach Celebrate Jin’s Discharge After Being Hospitalized For Over a Year
LONG BEACH, CA – On Thursday, Nov. 10, employees at MemorialCare Miller Children’s & Women’s Hospital Long Beach gathered to celebrate the discharge of their patient, Jin, after being hospitalized for over a year. Members of the Cherese Mari Laulhere Child Life Program and his parents gathered in the Miller Children’s & Women’s playroom to say goodbye as he leaves the hospital.
Holiday events in Southern California
Here's a list of festive holiday events in Southern California, organized by county.
gotodestinations.com
The 7 Best Breakfast Spots in Long Beach, California – (With Photos)
Known by the locals as “LBC,” Long beach is a lively port city in southern Los Angeles. The city has a small-town provincial vibe despite it being the sixth largest in California and the 42nd-most populous in the United States. With its bike-friendly streets, active neighborhood community, and artists collectives, this city attracts tourists from all over the globe.
Police search for South Gate girl, 11, who disappeared walking home from school
Police are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl who disappeared while walking home from school in South Gate in September. Edelyne Mariah Madrigal, 11, was last seen on Sept. 27. She attended an after-school program, but when her mother went to pick her up around 5:15 p.m., she was nowhere to be found, her family […]
thequakercampus.org
The Unknown History and Paranormal Activity of Whittier
While Turnbull Canyon receives all the fame regarding Whittier’s creepy history, the town itself gets ignored. Founded in 1887, Whittier is imprinted with history that spawns over 100 years. Originally a Quaker town, Whittier has had its fair share of creepy stories, including ghost sightings that plague areas of Uptown Whittier, Whittier Boulevard, Founder’s Memorial Park, and other day-to-day areas you may be familiar with. We all know about the murders that took place in Turnbull Canyon, and the horrors at Fred C. Nelles Correctional Facility, but do Whittier natives and inhabitants really know about the gruesome history that plagues our town? From several ghost stories and the former home to a speculated serial killer, some of its history will leave you with a sour taste in your mouth.
placentia.org
Placentia Tamale Festival
The City of Placentia is pleased to announce the 28th annual Tamale Festival to be held in Oldtown Placentia on the 100 and 200 blocks of Santa Fe Ave and the 200 block of Bradford Ave on Thursday, December 8th from 4:00 pm to 10:00 pm. The event will feature, live entertainment, food and tamale vendors, non-profit booths, business booths, a beer garden, pictures with Santa Claus, a Holiday Tree Lighting, and a kid's games area. If you are interested in being a vendor or for more information about the event, please visit www.placentia.org/tamalefestival or contact the Community Services Department at (714) 993-8232. To view the event flyer, please click here.
LA's Mayor's Race Tightens While Sheriff's Race Widens
Plus, LA City Council sticks with plan to end COVID-19 tenant protections
Standoff in Santa Monica ends when police let suspect go
A pursuit that turned into an hour-long standoff ended in a bizarre, anti-climactic way Thursday night. The standoff began when a man in a Black Mercedes sedan parked in the middle of Ocean Avenue between Broadway and Colorado Avenue, close to the Santa Monica Pier. The suspect refused to surrender to police despite being boxed in. It continued until police broke down the barricades they had set up and allowed the suspect to drive away. However, the suspect returned to the scene impeding traffic, again. A big crowd began to gather around the area with some bystanders circling the suspect's car while riding a bicycle and skateboard.One car even pulled over beside the suspect for several minutes. The odd incident seemingly ended when a woman approached the sedan and got into the driver's seat before taking the suspect away. Throughout the entire ordeal, a dog could be seen in the suspect's car. Other than trying to negotiate with him, Santa Monica police did not engage the suspect throughout the entire standoff. It is still unclear what the suspect was wanted for.
Jalopnik
Students Surprised Teacher by Buying Him a New Car
People being humans and helping their fellow humans is always a good thing. It’s even better when that help is enough to change someone’s life for the better. That’s what happened to one Southern California teacher; ABC Los Angeles reports that students got together and raised money for the teacher to buy him a car.
Stolen truck pursuit out of Lakewood ends in Norwalk crash
Deputies were in pursuit of the driver of a suspected stolen vehicle in Lakewood Wednesday morning.The driver, who authorities said was the sole occupant of the vehicle, got out of the 2022 gold GMC sierra pickup truck multiple times during the pursuit. The pursuit started around 9:30 a.m. in the Lakewood area. The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department monitored the driver from a helicopter as the truck went onto the freeway, appearing to drive recklessly and at high rates of speed. Deputies then asked the California Highway Patrol to take over the pursuit. The truck was weaving through traffic on the southbound 605 Freeway in the Downey area. Around 10:06 a.m. the suspect crashed into another oncoming car and got out of the vehicle in the Norwalk area. He appeared to be injured, as he limped at the intersection of Del Amo Blvd. and Norwalk Blvd. in Norwalk before being taken into custody.
thedowneypatriot.com
Luna maintains lead in race for L.A. County sheriff
LOS ANGELES - Former Long Beach Police Department Chief Robert Luna leads Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva by more than 200,000 votes Friday with an updated count set to be released Friday afternoon. Updated totals from the Tuesday election released Thursday by the Los Angeles County Registrar-Recorder/County Clerk's office...
easyreadernews.com
El Tarasco goes a upscale, but not too much
The venerable chain’s location in Hermosa is a bit different and offers a wider menu. When I was a kid growing up in Manhattan Beach, I frequented two Mexican restaurants: the Red Onion when my parents were paying, and El Tarasco when it was on my dime. Since our family didn’t have a lot of money, I ate at El Tarasco a lot. My friends and I would ride our bicycles over to the shack near the beach on Rosecrans, get it to go and take it to the nearby Sand Dunes Park. It was quieter, and more relaxed than the noisy little restaurant, where the phone rang incessantly for takeout orders, and waiting diners elbowed for the seats at the counter.
coloradoboulevard.net
Caltech to Dedicate Building to Pasadena Educator
The Lee F. Browne Dining Hall on Caltech’s Pasadena campus will be dedicated on Thursday, November 17, 2022, at 4:00 pm. The dedication event will take place outside of the Browne Dining Hall. It will include a brief program with remarks from Caltech president Thomas F. Rosenbaum, local outreach partners, and campus leaders. It is open to all members of the Caltech and Pasadena communities. Refreshments will be served. No reservation is required.
Long Beach teacher pleads not guilty to charges she killed 78-year-old in hit-and-run crash
Deborah Betance, a teacher at Longfellow Elementary School, appeared in court Wednesday to face charges she crashed into a woman and then fled in Belmont Heights last year. School officials say Betance has been suspended from her job. The post Long Beach teacher pleads not guilty to charges she killed 78-year-old in hit-and-run crash appeared first on Long Beach Post.
Several injured in explosion at Long Beach Fire Department training center
An explosion at a Long Beach Fire Department training facility today left several people with minor injuries.
lastandardnewspaper.com
Introducing Mr. and Mrs. Brandon and Nicole Miller
Brandon Miller of Inglewood married Nicole (Ford) Miller who was born and raised in Altadena. The pair exchanged nuptials during a beautifully romantic ceremony at the Altadena Town and Country Club on Sunday, October 9th, 2022. The ceremony captured the real and unshakable love shared between Brandon and Nicole. The...
foxla.com
Police chase ends in horrific crash in Cerritos
LOS ANGELES - A high-speed police chase came to an abrupt end after the suspect plowed into a Cerritos intersection Wednesday morning, hitting several vehicles. The pursuit of a suspected stolen vehicle started in the Lakewood area as the suspect led authorities through Artesia, Cerritos, Downey, Paramount and Lynwood. A...
Where to Eat for Free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles
Veterans Day is this Friday, Nov. 11th, 2022, and to thank the brave women and men of this country, many establishments are offering some great deals and free meals. Here's some of the best of the list of where to eat for free on Veterans Day in Los Angeles.
theeastsiderla.com
L.A. River roars to life
Atwater Village: The L.A. River surges under the North Atwater Bridge and past a homeless encampment during Election Day rains. Thanks to Jake Martin for the photo.
